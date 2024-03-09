Get Daily Email
The Ephemeral Tenet — Theater Principle

The Ephemeral Tenet — Theater Principle

Accept the transience of people, relationships, and circumstances.

by

 

Change, the only constant in life. Slowly over time drastic change takes place, relationships evolve and change for better or worst. Circumstances improve or get worst. People come and go in our lives, they take the stage briefly and make their exits, this is simply a part of the human experience in the grand theater we call our observable universe.

This shouldn’t be a cause for sorrow, rather bliss and gratefulness. Each and every person that enters our lives whether they leave, or stay has shaped us into the person we are today and influenced our lives one way or another. We should appreciate the gift such characters were to provide us before, rather than frown now that the gin bottle is finished. The girl you once loved who’s now gone due to circumstance outside of your control should be looked at with beauty. How amazing is it someone like that came into your life, and enchanted you with memorable experiences? They’ve enriched your life and have given you fond memories and maybe even a muse.

In this theater, characters are ephemeral, this is gracious, not horrible.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: rebootanika on Unsplash

 

About Lashon Byrd

Bestselling teen author and polymath ~ Yours truly.

