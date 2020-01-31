Looking Back on 2019 with Doyin Richards

Episode Info

On episode 23 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin shares some of his thoughts about his first year in podcasting and what the future holds for the JSTP podcast.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– The war on Christmas is the dumbest war ever (2:00)

– Porch pirates are on the rise (8:00)

– The awesomeness of the Elf on the Shelf (12:00)

– The future of the JSTP podcast (26:00)

– Should Santa’s gifts be wrapped or unwrapped? (29:00)

This post was previously published on Stitcher and is republished here with permission from the author.

