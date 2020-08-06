The Future of Work Is Green

—

By Najma Mohamed

Today, May the 1st, is International Workers Day, a celebration of the world’s workers held across the world. This year we must especially celebrate our health care workers for their courageous efforts to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the social and economic impact of the ongoing lockdown has affected 4 out of 5 of the world’s 2.7 billion workers, leaving millions jobless.

Global estimates grow grimmer by the week as the quarantine measures begin to hit economies and labour markets hard. The International Labour Organization warns that 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy – nearly half of the global workforce – face the danger of having their livelihoods destroyed. Informal workers are most often in vulnerable employment, working without employment contracts, with little or no social protection measures, workplace rights or decent working conditions.

As countries begin to relax lockdown measures, looking to balance public health a the need to revive their economies, economic stimulus packages are being put forward. Many regions and countries are calling for a green and just recovery from the pandemic, in line with existing (pre-Covid 19) commitments to address the impacts of the intertwined inequality, climate and biodiversity crises. Investing in green jobs offers the promise of addressing long-term resilience and sustainability and, if designed well, can promote and strengthen social inclusion. A Green and Just Recovery The global economy recovery from this pandemic presents an unprecedented opportunity to put forward transformative policy solutions that put people and planet at the core. The African Union has committed to advance renewable energy across the continent as part of the region’s response to Covid-19, simultaneously addressing the challenge of energy access of the 600 million people who do not have access to electricity in Africa. The European Union has placed the EU Green Deal, the region’s long term growth strategy, as the central framework for social and economic recovery plans. South Korea’s governing party has followed suite, winning a national election in April with its own Green New Deal plan. During the health crisis, Pakistan has stepped up efforts on its five-year campaign to plant 10 billion trees, tripling the number of work opportunities on offer in 2020. This has provided a lifeline to tens of thousands of out-of-work labourers who are now able to sustain their families. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Economies have to be rebuilt – at a scale likely to exceed both the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Great Depression of the 1930s. But this crisis has also exposed and amplified the fault lines in our economies – that ignore the burden of unpaid care work borne largely by women, that do not provide adequate support to small businesses, the bedrock of local economies, and that are blind to our dependence on nature and climate systems.

