The Heart of Sports: Changing the Clubhouse Culture

This week, we bring you a terrific clip from a conversation between Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and CC Sabathia, formerly of the New York Yankees, from Ryan Ruocco and CC Sabathia’s R2C2 Uninterrupted Podcast.

Anderson and Sabathia are talking about leading by changing the culture in baseball clubhouses by being real, being authentic, and allowing young players to just be themselves: “When you’re yourself, I get the best you.”

That’s inclusive leadership.

That’s leadership, period.

