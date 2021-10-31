The History of Black Studies (Pluto Press, 2021)

This informational blog provides an overview of a new publication titled The History of Black Studies by Abdul Alkalimat
NOTE: This blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD
https://www.plutobooks.com/9780745344225/the-history-of-black-studies/
order for 30% discount (discount code = ALKALIMAT30)
Table of contents
Introduction
Part I – Black Studies as Intellectual History
1. The Academic Disciplines
2. The Historically Black Colleges and Universities
3. The Political Culture of the Black Community
Part II: Black Studies as Social Movement
4. The Freedom Movement
5. The Black Power Movement
6. The Black Arts Movement
7. The New Communist Movement
8. The Black Women’s Movement
9. The Black Student Movement
Part III: Black Studies as Academic Profession
10. Disruption
11. Building Consensus
12. Building Institutions
13. Establishing the Profession
14. Theorizing
15. Norming Research
—
This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.
************
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
**************
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com