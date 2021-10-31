Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The History of Black Studies (Pluto Press, 2021)

The History of Black Studies (Pluto Press, 2021)

The historically black colleges and universities.

by

 

This informational blog provides an overview of a new publication titled The History of Black Studies by Abdul Alkalimat

NOTE: This blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

https://www.plutobooks.com/9780745344225/the-history-of-black-studies/

order for 30% discount (discount code = ALKALIMAT30)

 

Table of contents

Introduction

Part I – Black Studies as Intellectual History
1. The Academic Disciplines
2. The Historically Black Colleges and Universities
3. The Political Culture of the Black Community

Part II: Black Studies as Social Movement
4. The Freedom Movement
5. The Black Power Movement
6. The Black Arts Movement
7. The New Communist Movement
8. The Black Women’s Movement
9. The Black Student Movement

Part III: Black Studies as Academic Profession
10. Disruption
11. Building Consensus
12. Building Institutions
13. Establishing the Profession
14. Theorizing
15. Norming Research

This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.





Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

 

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

