The History of Black Studies (Pluto Press, 2021)

This informational blog provides an overview of a new publication titled The History of Black Studies by Abdul Alkalimat

NOTE: This blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akailmat, PhD

https://www.plutobooks.com/9780745344225/the-history-of-black-studies/

order for 30% discount (discount code = ALKALIMAT30)

Table of contents

Introduction

Part I – Black Studies as Intellectual History

1. The Academic Disciplines

2. The Historically Black Colleges and Universities

3. The Political Culture of the Black Community

Part II: Black Studies as Social Movement

4. The Freedom Movement

5. The Black Power Movement

6. The Black Arts Movement

7. The New Communist Movement

8. The Black Women’s Movement

9. The Black Student Movement

Part III: Black Studies as Academic Profession

10. Disruption

11. Building Consensus

12. Building Institutions

13. Establishing the Profession

14. Theorizing

15. Norming Research

This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.

