Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Real Men Feel: The Importance of Listening to Your Dog [Podcast]

Real Men Feel: The Importance of Listening to Your Dog [Podcast]

Let your dog take the lead.

by Leave a Comment

 

The bond between man and dog is a tale as old as time, and the connection between Michael and his dog is no different.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #253, “The Importance of Listening to Your Dog” here:

Michael Overlie is an energy healer, life-purpose coach, and dog fanatic. Michael’s purpose is to help men awaken to their path by letting their dogs lead. We discuss how men can live a fulfilled life.

“I think certain animals are brought to certain people for certain reasons.” ~ Michael Overlie

At a point when Michael felt his most vulnerable, his rescue dog Darby was the one who helped him steer away from his self-destructive path through energy. This, coupled with the passing of Michael’s brother, served as a catalyst in discovering his gift of energy healing.

In this episode, Michael and Andy dissect the relationship between owners and their pets and decipher the messages our animals reflect back to us. They expound upon the judgment-free honesty that only dogs can provide, which allows men to break free from the fallacy of an alpha society.

Highlights and Topics:

  • (01:14) When did Michael’s connection with animals begin?
  • (03:25) How did Michael discover his gift of energy healer?
  • (10:28) Why do people get along better with animals than people?
  • (11:31) What tells a person a dog is connecting with you?
  • (16:22) Do all animals have a higher level purpose?
  • (17:21) When did Michael’s desire to be of service unfold?
  • (18:54) Is it possible to get the wrong pet?
  • (26:26) Can dogs help men discover their true alpha form?
  • (31:51) What societal message enables men to put on a tough act?
  • (36:27) What is Michael most excited about?

◊♦◊

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch Real Men Feel, #253, “The Importance of Listening to Your Dog” August 24, 2021

“I grieved him so hard and during that process, it cracked me open, I realized then I needed to be different and I wanted to live differently.” ~ Michael Overlie

◊♦◊

Connect with Michael Overlie:
Website | DogsandMen.com

Check out Andy’s book: Homer The Hound Dog’s Guide to Life: Six Life Lessons I Learned From My Dog.

Ready to start living your best life? Visit TheAndyGrant.com/lifeactivation

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo by DavidRangel on Unsplash

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by author and coach, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel onApple Podcasts

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x