Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Jazz of Gary Burton

The Jazz of Gary Burton

Almost any time that the sounds of jazz are spinning on my turntable, Gary Burton can be heard commanding the vibraphone.

by Leave a Comment

A sample of records from my collection, connected to Gary Burton

Almost any time that the sounds of jazz are spinning on my turntable, Gary Burton can be heard commanding the vibraphone. In my high school days I discovered some incredible Montreal Jazz Festival concert footage of the great vibraphonists. Milt Jackson and his work as part of Modern Jazz Quartet, Lionel Hampton with his orchestra, and Gary Burton’s groups and duet performances with Chick Corea.

Through reading Bass Player Magazine, I learned of great names which would become influences of my own. One of the reasons I own copies of some of his work is because he recorded with Steve Swallow and Eberhard Weber. Both are two of the most distinctive solo voices of the bass. Since seeing those older concerts I made a point to include buying the records when I started to build the collection.

It was just recently that I learned of Gary’s retirement from performing music last year. He explains it perfectly in this YouTube clip courtesy of Jazz night in America.

Jazz has always been a helpful form of meditation for me. Through Gary’s work, I’ve discovered dozens more music that is often my background in the home office while writing and reading. I’m grateful for Gary’s contribution to music and for helping me broaden my ears to more enjoyable listening experiences.

@WriterDann

A version of this post was previously published on dannalexander.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Dann Alexander

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.