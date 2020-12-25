The Kindness of Strangers

When the Celtic Christians envisioned thin places, I think they envisioned Normandy, France. If you cannot find God there, you need to check your pulse cause you might be dead already.

These thin places are hard to explain.

The most important things are the hardest to say, because words diminish them. -Stephen King

The Irish describe these places as “the places in the world where the walls are weak”, where the separation between the ordinary and the divine is suddenly changed. Some people refer to these kinds of experiences as God-moments. Moments where we are jolted out of our old, ordinary way of seeing the world. As if a pebble has been tossed into a pond. The pebble quickly disappears, but the energy creates ripples. Those ripples move outward. They touch anything in their path, long after the pebble hits the bottom of the pond.