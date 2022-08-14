The lives of real people in states with a no-Roe law are affected thus: abortion is illegal.

What that means in those states is that any interruption of fetal life is criminal, and that includes miscarriage and tubal ligation. It definitely includes incest and rape.

If you are inseminated you bear the responsibility for the life inside you. It takes precedence over your health or what has happened to you with respect to getting pregnant.

The actions above are all legal where interruption of fetal life is concerned in the affected states.

People, go ahead and commit incest and rape. If a woman is inseminated and a fetus develops, the responsibility for its normal life is paramount.

Normal. Conception is normal.

This assumes each fetus conceived is normal. It assumes conception is always normal. If you miscarry or anything interrupts the normal development of the fetus, this is entirely the mother’s fault. She can be arrested and all that implies.

We are talking money here as well as legal procedures, incarceration, and ruination of the individual’s public life. All of this for a political reason? I am sure that is part of it. It gets votes.

Do they really believe a mother bears the responsibility for a fetus’ life as they describe in their laws? Maybe. Maybe this is the crux matter since it sits in the middle of politics and lived life.

Does this also satisfy the demands of the SCOTUS judges’ conservative Christian religion? Yes, that too. I agree with the argument in this link. Thank you NYTimes and Linda Greenhouse. This is a logical presentation.

