The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

The Magic of Quantum Leap Thinking™ Part 1

The Magic of Quantum Leap Thinking™ Part 1

These exercises, information, strategies, and distinctions will provide you with the tools to help tilt your thinking in the most positive perspective possible.

by

 

Nearly four decades ago my team and I created Quantum Leap Thinking™ to help others manage their thinking and live their most exceptional life.  The first of my three books is entitled “The Magic of Quantum Leap Thinking.”

I passionately feel it is time to revisit these principles and update what I have learned over many years of coaching.  So, this will be the first of several blogs to coach you to manage your thinking in the most productive of ways.

The universe is made up of facts and their appositives.  We, by nature, are usually not aware of the paradoxical character of things because we cannot see both sides at once.  For example, the cube below can be seen from several different perspectives.

At first glance, you may be looking at the cube from above.  When you shift your perspective, you see the cube from below.  And yet, with another shift of perspective, you can see the cube with one side prominent.

Just like our thinking, this paradoxical cube shifts how it is presented to you.  But nothing has really changed or, has it?  Just the way you choose to look at it changes everything.  By a single choice of observation, the cube’s perspective is fixed, and all other possibilities become invisible.

Let’s bring this idea of ‘shifting perspective into todays world.

I want you to take a moment and focus on each subject I list.  Notice your emotional reaction and feel it in your body.

-War in Ukraine. (Pause and notice your emotional reaction)

-The freedom you have in your life. (Pause and notice your emotional reaction)

-The present Israel and Palestinian situation. (Pause and notice your emotional reaction)

-The person you love most in your life. (Pause and notice your emotional reaction)

-The massacre in Maine. (Pause and notice your emotional reaction)

-A baby’s innocent smile.  (Pause and notice your emotional reaction)

I think you get the point.  Not only where you focus your attention but how you think and the perspective you take determines your joy and happiness.

Your mind is the key to the quality of your life.

If you played the game with the cube and the subjects above, you already experienced this change of perspective in a profound way.

The following series of articles that will be posted in the near future will truly present to you The Magic of Quantum Leap Thinking™.

 

Previously Published on jamesmapes.com

 

 

iStock image

internal image courtesy of author

About James Mapes

An extraordinary speaker for the complexity and uncertainty of 2022, James Mapes defies categorization. When philanthropist/Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen quizzed Mapes as to how one person could do so much during his life, James’ answer was simple: “Because no one told me I couldn’t.”
A true Renaissance man: speaker, coach, philosopher, clinical hypnotist, actor, award-winning performer and best-selling author. He delivers a message of unlimited possibilities, passion, love, fun and adventure. Mapes is a living example of the creativity of the human mind at work and his mission is to educate and entertain.
James is considered the world’s foremost authority on applied imagination. His interactive, lively and challenging programs include creativity, motivation, leadership, change, wellness and peak performance.
As creator of Quantum Leap Thinking™ and the Transformational Coach™, James Mapes is one of the most sought-after speakers in the corporate industry today. He has worked with hundreds of public and private companies in more than 70 countries.

His clients include financial institutions, software companies, the military, the healthcare industry, major non-profit organizations, along with training & development divisions of large corporations. Companies, associations, universities and business schools including – IBM Corporate, U.S. Coast Guard, Lockheed Martin, The Pentagon and The Princeton Center for Leadership Training – have quoted Mapes in training manuals and textbooks.

In addition, his audience interactive “edutainment” mind-magic shows, “Master of the Imagination” and “Journey Into the Imagination” have been presented at corporate meetings, theatres, universities, Broadway and at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

His engaging, enlightening new book, IMAGINE THAT! Igniting Your Brain for Creativity and Peak Performance is the first video, web-enhanced volume of its kind. Mapes delves into hot-button topics like reframing thinking patterns, shattering limiting myths, breaking through fear, managing stress, love and forgiveness.

His previous book, Quantum Leap Thinking: An Owners’ Guide to the Mind has been published in ten languages. James is a contributor to The Huffington Post and The Good Men Project.

