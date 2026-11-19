There is a particular kind of vulnerability that comes with admitting that you want a life you have not yet lived. Not the life people expect you to pursue, not the ambitions that sound impressive when announced in a room full of people, but the quieter, more intimate things. The things you sometimes catch yourself imagining when nobody is watching.

I think about men who have imagined their wedding days in detail: what they would wear, the music, the guests and the person waiting at the other end of the aisle. Men who have pictured themselves looking across a room and feeling the certainty of having found their person. I think about men who imagine fatherhood beyond the title of “Dad”: little hands, school runs, bedtime stories, terrible jokes, holidays and all they might teach one another. Men who imagine a home filled with books, art, music, laughter and safety. I think about men like these because I too dream these dreams. They are not insignificant, nor are they feminine inclinations disguised as masculine fantasies. They are human desires, and men should not have to negotiate their masculinity before being allowed to have them.

Somewhere along the way, we became very particular about the things men are permitted to want. We encourage boys to dream about becoming successful, wealthy, influential and powerful. We teach men to desire achievement, but rarely how to articulate their desire for companionship. We understand a man’s hunger for success, but become uncomfortable with his hunger for affection. We celebrate the provider and protector, yet the man who wants to be held, reassured and loved without earning every moment of it is treated as though he has misunderstood his assignment because ambition is respectable and yearning, apparently, is embarrassing. I do not think men yearn less. I think many of us have simply become skilled at yearning in private.

Men communicate through humour because sincerity feels exposing: affection disguised as banter, loneliness as busyness, needs beneath “I’m good.” Among men, especially in environments where emotional restraint is mistaken for strength, admitting that you miss someone, need someone or are struggling with the absence of affection can feel like surrendering social currency. We learn which emotions preserve our standing and which invite ridicule. Eventually, we police ourselves.

In Nigeria, where many of us grow up navigating rigid ideas about what a man should be, this conditioning can be particularly pronounced. Masculinity is measured by what a man provides, how much responsibility he carries and how little discomfort he reveals. The pressure to become somebody can make us forget we are also allowed to be happy, loved and have a soft place to land. We discuss the house he should build, the wife he should marry and children as evidence of legacy, but rarely the home he hopes to create, the experience of being a husband or the wonder of watching a child discover the world.

Men still daydream about an ordinary life shared with someone: Sunday mornings, spontaneous trips, kitchen conversations, photographs taken without occasion and the quiet satisfaction of being remembered. I want the men who love flowers, books, romance, Christmas decorations and small wonders to know they need no explanation because being whimsical is not the same as being childish. We should not confuse the two. We have convinced men that growing up means abandoning the parts of themselves that are easily moved, that responsibility requires less imagination and masculinity means outgrowing the desire to be surprised, pursued, appreciated or cared for. We have made emotional minimalism look like maturity and taught men to be suspicious of the very things that make life worth experiencing.

I am not suggesting men abandon responsibility. Love does not pay rent; fatherhood requires more than sentiment, and building a home demands patience and work. But responsibility should not be the only language through which a man is allowed to express his humanity. A man can be ambitious and still want to be someone’s favourite person. He can be independent and still want to come home to somebody. He can be strong and still need reassurance. He can be a provider without making provision the price of his acceptance. A man should be allowed to want these things before achieving everything society expects of him. There is a particularly cruel expectation that men must first become financially secure, professionally established, and sufficiently accomplished before they can consider themselves worthy of love. It turns companionship into a reward for successful performance. It suggests he must arrive fully assembled, carrying evidence of his usefulness, before deserving tenderness. Men can feel inadequate while still finding their footing.

I know wanting to be loved is different from expecting another person to repair everything unfinished within you. Emotional responsibility and accountability matter. Vulnerability is not an excuse to outsource the work of becoming better. But neither should personal growth become an endless audition for the right to experience affection. I believe men deserve to be known beyond their usefulness. They deserve friendships where conversations go beyond football, money, women, work, and jokes; to say they are lonely without becoming a punchline; to be celebrated on ordinary days and cared for without conditions. They deserve to be chosen, too. I think that is one of the quieter things beneath the masculinity of longing: the desire to be chosen without having to perform constantly. To be wanted for who you are, not simply what you represent or provide. To be loved when you are tired, uncertain, unproductive or simply human.

This November, as we mark International Men’s Day on the 19th, I hope our conversations about men make room for this dimension of their lives. We should talk about men’s mental health, the pressures they face, and the systems that harm them and others. But we should also talk about what makes men happy, what makes them feel alive, and what they hope to experience. Men deserve to imagine a future beyond survival, achievement, and obligation. I want the young man who dreams of being a father to hold on to that dream, and the man who has planned his wedding in his head to know there is nothing ridiculous about it. I want the man who hopes to grow old with someone, cook for people he loves, and find joy in poetry, music, art, and domestic rituals to stop treating those desires as embarrassing. I want the man who has never quite known how to ask for tenderness to understand that needing it does not make him less of a man.

We must extend that permission to one another and make room for other men to be human. It is difficult to complain about a culture that denies us tenderness while participating in the ridicule that keeps other men from expressing it. We cannot keep asking for emotional freedom for ourselves while punishing it in our brothers, friends and sons. Perhaps masculinity needs a more generous imagination. One that would not measure a man’s worth only by his capacity to endure, conquer, acquire or provide. It would understand that a man can be dependable and dreamy, disciplined and whimsical, courageous and affectionate, and that tenderness is part of a complete human experience.

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I do not want men to spend their entire lives becoming people they believe they must be while quietly grieving the people they would have loved to become. There is a life beyond the performance: a home beyond the house, a family beyond the surname, a relationship beyond the status of being partnered. There is joy in anticipating a future that holds more than responsibilities. There is something beautiful about a man who has not become cynical about what he still hopes to experience. I want to be a man who can say what he wants without first calculating how it might be received. A man who speaks about love without disguising it as a joke, dreams about fatherhood without needing to establish his authority, and admits that some days being held would mean more than being admired.

I want to be someone’s husband, not out of obligation or societal expectation, but out of true, authentic love. I want the happiness of building a life with another person, creating traditions, being present for the little things and sharing excitement about the future. I want room for ambition, play, wonder, affection and the luxury of being ordinary with someone. Most importantly, I want other men to know that their longings do not diminish their masculinity. They reveal the life they hope to live. This is what I want men to take away from International Men’s Day: you are allowed to want more than what you have been taught to want. You are allowed to dream beyond what can be measured, purchased, displayed or used as evidence of your success. You are allowed to be sentimental. You are allowed to be romantic. You do not have to become less of a man to become more of yourself and there is no shame in longing for a beautiful life.

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