The Masks We Wear

I wear this mask to protect them, to make them feel safe

protected from the fear you they’ve decided not to face

But it’s not the virus they hate, it’s not the sickness they flee

What I’m protecting them from is the fear of me.

I can’t breathe

My Black brothers and sisters, mi familia, aren’t protesting the masks,

‘Cause we’ve been wearing ‘em since they brought us here in clasps

Brought in boats, chains forged by their ignorance and hate.

Getting whipped, beaten and killed, our only hope escape

So, to save our lives we wore masks of obedience and deference

‘Cause we blindly thought our allegiance would make a difference

That if we looked liked we feared them, they would let us be.

But those masks couldn’t hide our pain, when it was hung from every tree.

I can’t breathe

We still wear masks. Some wear masks of anger, some of hate

From still being beaten, imprisoned by the millions, at a much higher rate

Than our White neighbors, especially those who cry “All Lives Matter”

While kneeling on our backs, on our necks, to climb their own ladder.

Others of us wear masks of pleasantness, and the moral high ground

To seem like we are above the fray, but we are drowned

In the sea of Black and Brown faces on the screen

One after another, jailed or killed, yet they remain unseen

By those who hate them the most, just a blur

Their best description of us almost always a slur.

And I know most of you,

Want to do

Everything to

Help us through

Struggles till we’re all black and blue

Together.

And please know

I love you, though

I still can’t breathe

Through my mask of fear, my soul is weighed

Down by thoughts like, “Will I be unmade?”

Walking in a park, jogging, buying candy,

No crime is too small for my life to be

Snuffed out like a black candle summoning back

The demons of our past, the whip’s crack

Echo through my bones. So I wear my mask

Of civility, of patience, of fear, all so I can ask

For my life, please sir. I can’t breathe.

I just want to breathe.

And be free.

Sandra Bland

Trayvon Martin

Sean Reed

Tamir Rice

Oscar Grant

Michael Brown

Stephon Clark

Dante Parker

Walter Scott

Anthony Baez

Ahmaud Arbery

Breonna Taylor

Philando Castile

Samuel Dubose

Freddie Gray

Eric Garner

Alton Sterling

Atatiana Jefferson

Botham Jean

George Floyd

Say their names. They deserve to be heard.

This poem started as a unit I’m teaching in my class for Slam Poetry. I showed my students several examples and then they had to write their own. And whenever I do that, I always write one too, because if I expect it out of my students, I should be able to do it too. But the events of the past week, the death of George Floyd, and before that Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, made me all but silent. I couldn’t find the words I wanted to express.

But today they came out, and it’s only the beginning. So I taught my lesson, and I wrote my poem, and now I’m here, yelling into the void.

But don’t forget that while you’re screaming into the darkness, you are merely looking into your own shadow, that you’ve turned away from the light, and you just need to turn around to find your light again. I’m going to find my light again.

Previously Published on Stupid Optimism

