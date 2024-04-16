The Mistakes You Really Don’t Need to Make (11)

In this series, I want to share lessons I’ve gleaned over the years to offer some perspective to co-travelers on life’s journey because learning from others’ experiences means avoiding unnecessary pitfalls and charting more fulfilling courses for ourselves.

One of the most painful lessons I’ve learned over my years is the consequences of loving the wrong people. The painful mistake was investing all that time and emotions into relationships that only drained me, rather than uplifted and supported me.

Giving love to the wrong people can take many forms: staying in toxic friendships, romantic relationships, and partnerships that no longer serve our well-being.

It’s easy to ignore red flags and make excuses for their toxic behavior, but know that doing so only prolongs your suffering and prevents you from finding genuine happiness.

So how do you know when you’re caught in the trap of loving the wrong people? The test is: genuine connections should uplift, inspire, and bring out the best in you. Toxic influences, on the other hand, hold you back from reaching your full potential.

If you find yourself entangled in relationships with the wrong people, first, you need to muster the courage to reassess your priorities. You should also be ready to set and enforce boundaries, or even make the difficult decision to distance yourself. You can also fall back on trusted friends and family for support and guidance during what can be a challenging process.

Just never make the mistake of settling for relationships that only drain your soul. Instead, surround yourself with people who genuinely care for your well-being and support you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month

Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter. our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Mathilde LMD on Unsplash