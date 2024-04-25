The Mistakes You Really Don’t Need to Make (13)

In this series, I want to share lessons I’ve gleaned over the years to offer some perspective to co-travelers on life’s journey, because learning from others’ experiences means avoiding unnecessary pitfalls, and charting more fulfilling courses for ourselves.

This is another big one, because of how fast youth flies by and with it, the great opportunities to grow, chase our dreams, make real connections, and set up a great life ahead.

It’s a big mistake to take your youthful years for granted, forgetting that once they’re gone, they can never be reclaimed. It’s best to treat them as a precious gift filled with great potential to be used to the fullest because they shape us in ways we may not fully realize.

“Value your youth because it is one of those things you’re destined to lose. So, spend it wisely while you’ve still got it!”

Unfortunately, it is only in hindsight that many begin to truly appreciate the significance of this phase of their lives: a fleeting phase that holds the keys to endless possibilities and opportunities.

To ensure you don’t make this mistake, seize each moment with gratitude and enthusiasm, knowing full well that these precious years will shape the story of your life in some ways you may not yet comprehend.

Playing catch-up

Fortunately, even when you feel like you’ve missed the boat on valuing your youth, it’s still never too late to make positive changes in your life. You may not be able to turn back the clock but you can still appreciate the present and make the most of what lies ahead.

Every new day still offers unique opportunities no matter where we are in life.

…

And a special shout out to Pat Thralls . Thanks for prompting me to address my mind to this.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

