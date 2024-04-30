The Mistakes You Really Don’t Need to Make (16)

In this series, I want to share lessons I’ve gleaned over the years to offer some perspective to co-travelers on life’s journey because learning from others’ experiences means avoiding unnecessary pitfalls, and charting more fulfilling courses for ourselves.

No one goes into a relationship with all the answers. No one. At some point, we all face challenges and disagreements that baffle us and test the strength of our connections.

Conflicts in relationships can arise from differences in opinions, values, and expectations but it’s always best that we face them head-on with an open mind, honestly, and respectfully. Avoiding them or sweeping issues under the rug never really helps.

It is a mistake to believe that conflicts are not normal or they are in themselves signs of a failing or failed relationship. What you should do is to try to normalize them. By so doing you create space for healthy communication and understanding. You soon start seeing them as opportunities for growth and forming deeper connections resulting from their resolution.

Conflict resolution is a great way to strengthen your relationships. To that end:

learn to listen to each other’s side,

express your concerns,

don’t play the blame game,

assume the best of your partner, and then

work together to resolve the issues.

Unfortunately, sometimes conflicts are not easily resolved. Like when they stem from deep-rooted differences in values, and goals, or it seems the differences are just irreconcilable. In such cases, partners may take a further step which is seeking third-party intervention (a trusted mediator or counselor) for more valuable insights and guidance. Remember, admitting your limitations and seeking outside help is a sign of strength and commitment to the well-being of the relationship.

So, do you still fear conflicts? They are a part of the human experience. Seize them as opportunities to grow in your relationships and create stronger, more fulfilling relationships that can withstand the test of time.

