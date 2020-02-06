Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The One Emotion We All Fear

The One Emotion We All Fear

And the one emotion we all desire.

by Leave a Comment

 

“I’m afraid of being alone for the rest of my life.” “Just leave me alone.” “I just want to be alone with my thoughts right now.” How is it that we are so fickle with this little emotion of loneliness?

As Edgar Allan Poe famously describes,

“So lovely was the loneliness
Of a wild lake, with black rock bound,
And the tall pines that towered around.”

When I hear those words I am filled with peace. One of my favorite places on earth is nature. There is nothing quite like being in nature alone with your thoughts; it is so peaceful! Just listening to the sound of the whistling wind over a lake, or the swaying pines above. Ahh…the joy is insurmountable! And yet, why can that same loneliness induce such fear and dread?

“Then — ah I would awake
To the terror of the lone lake.”

That same lake that brought peace, is now bringing fear and dread; how can that be? Loneliness is one of the only emotions we both hate and love. No one enjoys being jealous of others, just as no one truly hates loving someone. But when it comes to loneliness, we both love and dread it at any given moment. Why is that?

I’m not a philosopher or psychologist, but I am a human. And that’s all it takes to tell you that the state of being alone is simply when there are no people around you. But how come that brings joy some times and fear others?

I believe it is actually anxiety about our past or our future that makes us feel lonely. It is perhaps the worry that you are missing out and you wish you were with others. Or maybe it is just being sick of people and needing to rest and recuperate from a strenuous life.

The bottom line is, loneliness is something we should all experience and practice. At the same time, relationships are something we should all grow as well.

They are both important to our sanity. If you struggle with feeling lonely when you really shouldn’t, then you might actually not be feeling lonely at all. The issue might just be that you are not living in the present. You are either worrying about the future or completely focused on the past. One of the best ways to combat loneliness is to live fully in the now.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: unsplash

About David Meyer

The way I survive in this world is by writing...well technically I write software, but still "writing". However, I also have many other passions including roasting coffee, outdoors, krav maga, and much more! To put it simply: I love learning and trying new things that help make me a better man. I also love writing and sharing what I learn along the way! My main source of passion and wisdom comes from my faith in Jesus, which provides me with a lot of wisdom in life about striving to become a better man of God.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.