The Only Way You Can Prove You’re Better Than Someone Else

The other day, I was watching Better Call Saul and right after, I thought to myself,

“Man, that was a slow episode.”

Why did the writers write those lines?

How come they didn’t delve into the characters more?

What a stupid script.

The plot was so painstakingly slow.

I get it.

We are all consumers of content, even those who produce are critical. It’s easy to be in the audience, watching and pointing out all the flaws, questioning the intent.

It’s like when you see someone who is “uglier”, “fatter”, “dumber” and/or “less talented” than you, doing what you want to do…do you think, “I can do better.”

Go do it!

Only those who can prove themselves are actually better.

Are you in the audience booing, whining, and complaining?⁣

Anyone can sit and watch.

⁣

Or are you centre stage, being vulnerable and REALLY showing the world your authentic self and what you’re made of?⁣

Only the brave ones have enough courage to stand and perform.

Yeah, you can keep Googling, “How to start a clothing line, how to start a blog, how to make wine, how to sell sock puppets, how to write a book…”

And you can keep reading the how-tos and watching others execute their plans…

And you can keep consuming, watching, observing how others live their dreams…

But you’re not actually proving to anyone (especially yourself) that you can do this until you try.

So it’s time to get raw, get real, get hurt⁣.

⁣

Roll with the punches, get back up, lick your wounds⁣

⁣

Your true fans will be there.⁣

So Readers, how are you going to prove yourself today?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—

Photo credit: Miguel Henriques on Unsplash