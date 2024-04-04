The Power of an Intuitive Empath

An intuitive empath can absorb people’s energy, read their thoughts, assess their body gestures and language, and basically sum up a person in 4K before they even speak. As amazing as it sounds, it’s truly a natural gift they possess. The aim isn’t to judge anyone; it’s simply the opposite. One of the best types of people to have around is an intuitive empath.

Intuitive Empath and Friendships

An intuitive empath makes good connections and lasting friendships.

Being sensitive and attentive, always listening, guiding, and advising others to shine their light and be great. – Kay Angela (K.A. Luxe Media)

An intuitive empath can read a person and feel their energy; they know how to interpret and process things on a deeper level, being that source of power and strength to their friend. If they are hurting and it’s a difficult time, an intuitive empath heals, soothes, and uplifts their friend, for example, almost like picking them up off the floor and standing them up on a solid foundation, being steered away from the rocky road that once lay ahead. An intuitive empath lightens things swiftly in the blink of an eye or like a switch of a button; that’s why they are popular, with fierce loyalty and trust. Intuitive empaths are a blessing with an amazing gift.

Related article: Unique and Gifted Signs That You Are An Intuitive Empath

In an intuitive empath’s world, positivity is everything. Being so against suffering, struggling, hostility, and negativity, their care level factor of humanity is extremely high, which is why they won’t accept injustice or read the news or soul-defying nonsense. Positivity is everything, so they vibrate higher and experience ultimate peace.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

An Intuitive Empath: Artistic and Creative Career Pathways

Intuitive empaths are so creative, skilled, and innovative that the fields that they are aligned with range from many different career pathways, but the ones that they mainly gravitate towards are:

Life Coach, Mentor, Counsellor, Teacher, Leader, and Motivator; Creative Writers and Poets; Blogger; Artist Performing Arts; Graphic Designer; Painter, Illustrator; and more

Intuitive empaths thrive in many fields; their unique ability and talents ensure that they are at the heart of it all, whether it’s building and restoring a community by assisting, helping, encouraging, and supporting others, their viewpoint has clear vision with clarity from a better scope, they then easily narrow down a plan of action and build healthy connections to a synergy and energy that’s dynamic.

An Intuitive Empath’s Caring Nature

An intuitive empath is a great source of comfort and joy because they radiate happiness and positivity with a calming nature. They are popular because they are kind-hearted and sincere, being that valuable source of power and strength, and I mean that in the humblest way.

Many people want to remain close to the intuitive empath because they are attentive, always caring, listening, advising, and guiding others to shine their light and be great!

Intuitive empaths feel energy; they know how to interpret and process the raw emotions of others; they truly delve deep. When they know that a person is hurting and masking it, the intuitive empath heals, soothes, and uplifts so effortlessly, almost like picking a person up off the floor to make them stand on solid ground, at the blink of an eye or seemingly at the switch of a button, it’s immediate with a solution that ensures that the road ahead no longer seems challenging but instead a clear pathway.

An Intuitive Empath Assists Non Verbal and Disabled People

An intuitive empath can delve into what lies beneath the surface of a nonverbal person, as they know what they are trying to express; it’s felt in their heart like the current of electricity. They inwardly engage with a nonverbal person in a way many people just couldn’t, speaking inwardly while enhancing and heightening their positive experiences with kindness and compassion to a calmer tone at their required level, warmth, and reassurance that they feel safe, secure, and most importantly, happy.

An Intuitive Empath Needs Personal Space

An intuitive empath can show you a masterpiece and creative works. Being privy to the inner workings of a brilliant mind and evolving from a quiet space and alone time in their zone, they will achieve and succeed beyond anyone’s expectations. An empty home or alone time is when intuitive empaths thrive and their energy and progress levels are at their peak. The time to meditate, evaluate, rejuvenate, refresh, and bounce back stronger than ever is a precious thing.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Ines Azevedo on Unsplash