The Simple Path to Your Best Self

The path to your best self requires self-awareness.
Self-awareness hinges on self-reflection.
Structured self-reflection – the path to your best self:
Make a long list of your talents, strengths, and aspirations. Think of things that make your eyes go bright.
Talents are, “recurring patterns of thought, feeling, or behavior that can be productively applied.” You’re born with talent. Strengths are “the ability to provide near-perfect performance in a specific activity.” (Gallop)
Recognize and develop your talents. Strengths occur when you invest time developing your talents. Self-awareness enables you to lean into your natural talents and maximize your strengths.
Don’t worry about getting your list of talents, strengths, and aspirations exactly right. Modify it as time passes. Set aside a few minutes and begin your list now. Revisit the list at least once a day for the next five days.
Live into your best self:
Reflect on the contributions you currently make when you bring your best self to family, customers, and colleagues. Explore the contributions you aspire to make based on your talents, strengths, and aspirations.
- Notice and linger in the things that make your soul come alive. When are you saying, “I can’t wait to do that again?”
- Notice what you don’t do well but would like to do better. Reflect on frustrations and disappointments. What skills would lower your frustrations?
- Notice and respect your impact on others. Describe what’s it’s like to sit across the table from you. Share your reflection on the way you think you show up with people on your team.
Challenge:
(This post is adapted from, The Vagrant, by Johan David Mann and myself.)
What enables you to become your best self?
What self-reflection practices do you recommend?
Still curious:
Overcoming Self-Defeating Behaviors
Eye-opening Self-Reflection Questions for Leaders
—
This post was previously published on LEADERSHIPFREAK.BLOG and is republished with Creative Commons license.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock.com