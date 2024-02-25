Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

The Simple Path to Your Best Self

The Simple Path to Your Best Self

The path to your best self requires self-awareness.

The path to your best self requires self-awareness.

Self-awareness hinges on self-reflection.

Structured self-reflection – the path to your best self:

Make a long list of your talents, strengths, and aspirations. Think of things that make your eyes go bright.

Talents are, “recurring patterns of thought, feeling, or behavior that can be productively applied.” You’re born with talent. Strengths are “the ability to provide near-perfect performance in a specific activity.” (Gallop)

Recognize and develop your talents. Strengths occur when you invest time developing your talents. Self-awareness enables you to lean into your natural talents and maximize your strengths.

Don’t worry about getting your list of talents, strengths, and aspirations exactly right. Modify it as time passes. Set aside a few minutes and begin your list now. Revisit the list at least once a day for the next five days.

Live into your best self:

Reflect on the contributions you currently make when you bring your best self to family, customers, and colleagues. Explore the contributions you aspire to make based on your talents, strengths, and aspirations.

  1. Notice and linger in the things that make your soul come alive. When are you saying, “I can’t wait to do that again?”
  2. Notice what you don’t do well but would like to do better. Reflect on frustrations and disappointments. What skills would lower your frustrations?
  3. Notice and respect your impact on others. Describe what’s it’s like to sit across the table from you. Share your reflection on the way you think you show up with people on your team.

Challenge:

(This post is adapted from, The Vagrant, by Johan David Mann and myself.)

What enables you to become your best self?

What self-reflection practices do you recommend?

Still curious:

Overcoming Self-Defeating Behaviors

Eye-opening Self-Reflection Questions for Leaders

 

This post was previously published on LEADERSHIPFREAK.BLOG and is republished with Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

