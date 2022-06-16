The Stages of a Relationship

Every relationship goes through these five stages, sometimes successively.

Consider these stages as a never-ending cycle of seasons, not stepping stones to a final conclusion.

Relationship stages are cyclical, not linear.

We often believe that all personal relationships follow a predictable course from the initial meet-cute through euphoric infatuation to a happy-ever-after.

It’s used in cinema, TV, and music. Love has no endpoint. We shouldn’t expect to look back on relationship barriers and think, “That was nothing!” “Finally! Hello! Yes!”

Because there’s another challenge ahead. But there’s also another blessing ahead as well.

This Love Cycles notion is based on my three decades of experience as a couples therapist examining couples at different stages of their relationships. Here are the five relationship stages.

1. Merge

Merge is the honeymoon phase of a partnership. First-date romanticism includes all-consuming excitement in our partner’s company and insatiable, passionate sex.

People in this stage of a relationship often assume they’ve found their “perfect match” They want to be together constantly, and boundaries blur. The two are anxious to join, if not already.

Emotions often overcome our reasoning. According to a recent study, physiological changes in the brain, including dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, originate and maintain infatuation.

This brain glow might make us “addicted” to our partners and overlook incompatibilities, red flags, and other concerns.

What to do?

Dating is fun and thrilling because of this time. Also, watch your emotions. Analyze your sentiments and connection to determine if this person is right for you. Under the influence of this biological love potion, ask pals for advice so you don’t miss any red flags.

Merge might blur your vision and make you rush into circumstances that aren’t prudent or beneficial. “So in love” is a transitory sense of infatuation that will vanish.

2. Doubt and denial

Doubt/Denial is the second stage of a relationship when we notice our differences. With a beating, we awaken from the trance of infatuation, finding that the same exquisite features have become bothersome. His reliance seems unyielding, her generosity imprudent, and their intrepidness dangerous.

Unfortunately, differences cause friction. Power struggles make us ponder about our partner’s change. Love is distant and frustrating. Maybe we’re not “ideal” for each other.

Our stress reactions increase with disappointment. Personality and circumstances determine whether we fight or withdraw. You may need to defend your principles, which may emerge as a need to get your way. What’s wrong with you? Many of us wonder this, even though we shouldn’t expect others to be precisely like us.

What to do?

Conflict management is crucial now. Learn to de-escalate conflicts and address relationship concerns with care and respect. Power conflicts and fights are normal in a relationship; they do not signify failure or waning affection. You must discern between healthy disagreement and pathological control issues; the former may be resolved, while the latter may mean ending the partnership.

This second stage of a relationship is a great time to discover your love languages because you’re recognizing your differences. Each person must know their partner’s love language.

3. Disillusion

At this stage, the power struggles in the relationship have reached their peak; the couple’s issues are now plainly obvious. Some become ever-vigilant, ready to fight at the slightest provocation. Other couples may drift apart, investing less in their relationship and more elsewhere.

First intense love is often a distant memory. The “I” reemerges, which seems safer than “us” Other couples may not question their commitment, but see it as a sign that things must change.

What to do?

Clear the air. Stop sweeping problems under the rug and avoid challenges; sweeping reoccurring conflicts under the rug produces a problematic carpet.

During this time, the connection may be unfavorable. Practice showing affection when upset. Can you be furious about something not working and still go to dinner and a movie with your partner?

During the Merge, the brain only sees positives and ignores negatives. The brain concentrates on relationship defects during Disillusionment. Good things are ignored while issues are emphasized. Try intentionally practicing gratitude.

4. Decision

The fourth stage of a relationship is Decision because you’ve reached a breaking point. Emotional breakdowns, fleeing the house after a fight, and other self-protective tactics are common. Coldness and aloofness.

This stage is when you ponder leaving and make plans to exit the relationship. You may be ready for a new romance.

In this stage, we determine whether to go, stay and do nothing, or stay and heal the relationship.

What to do?

I recommend couples at this stage work on their relationship before making a decision. Successful communication can erase years of animosity or estrangement.

Understanding your role in the relationship’s decline and committing to change is required. If we make this ultimate decision, we can learn how to become our best selves while allowing our partners to grow.

Even if a couple breaks up, they can do so positively by wishing each other well and accepting responsibility.

5. Unconditional Love

Unconditional Love is the fifth and healthiest stage of a relationship. The fruits of a couple’s labor are ripe in the summers. Couples enjoy true individuation, self-discovery, and the acceptance of imperfection in themselves and their relationships.

Fifth-stage relationships still need hard work, but couples can listen correctly and have important conversations without feeling intimidated or assaulted.

Couples also start playing again. They can laugh and relax together. As each person rediscovers themselves and falls in love with another, they can experience the Merge’s passion, joys, and sex.

What to do?

Self-sustenance Wholehearted Love is fueled by generosity, humor, adaptability, resiliency, good boundaries, self-care, and meaningful existence. Couples can remain at this stage if they prioritize self-care and self-development.

New hurdles lay ahead, but you’re prepared to meet them. Enjoy the ride.

…

Necessary Steps to Take If You Think Your Relationship is Toxic

1. Check if the relationship can be fixed.

Poisonous relationships can change. This is if-only. Only through open discussion, honesty, self-reflection, and potentially individual and collaborative professional counseling can a toxic relationship transform.

Everyone must analyze their behavior and do inner work. If neither you nor your partner is prepared to make an attempt, the relationship should terminate.

If you don’t see improvements after performing these procedures, the toxicity may be too large to overcome.

Any violent or abusive relationship requires quick intervention and is likely irreparable. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline or your local helpline. Leaving an abusive relationship step by step.

If you really can’t find the help you need, comment here (or on most posts in this group) and we will help point you in the right direction! No one should have to suffer alone!

2. You may need to leave the relationship (possibly forever).

Before addressing a toxic partner, be ready to go. Not giving them authority. If they’re physically or emotionally abusive, bring a third person just in case.

If you want to improve the relationship, you must go. If you never leave a toxic partner, they’ll continue behaving badly because they know you won’t. Don’t trust them.

3. Try to talk through it (as long as it doesn’t threaten your safety).

Walking on eggshells to avoid offending your partner can develop resentment in toxic relationships. If you’re afraid of your partner’s answer, note it. In a relationship, it’s important to feel comfortable, be yourself, and bring up difficulties.

Your lover may not realize they make you cautious. Don’t ignore problems when you’re furious. Instead, exercise your voice (it’s a muscle, so use it!) and convey how you’re feeling and how it’s affecting the relationship. Ask them to admit how their behavior affects you to reestablish trust.

4. Don’t settle for having your needs ignored.

One person in unhealthy partnerships often ignores their own needs or has their needs ignored.

If you’ve seen this tendency in your relationship, speak up to avoid perpetuating it. Tell your partner how you feel and that you want to be included in the relationship.

5. Find better ways to criticize

Healthy relationships require constructive criticism. When someone regularly criticizes you in a non-helpful way, the boundary is crossed.

Assume awkwardness.

White lies are common in toxic relationships. If your partner has hostile outbursts when things don’t go their way or you disagree, you may have gotten used to telling them what they want to hear.

Strong relationships are two-way streets, and honesty is key to connecting truly with your spouse.

Imagine if you always revealed the truth instead of a white lie. If you’re hesitant to bring up an issue or tend to avoid unpleasantness, lean in. This is the moment to develop clear, effective communication so small lies don’t flourish and spread.

6. Disagreements should be resolved before moving ahead.

If there is a history of conflict avoidance and lack of personal accountability, create a safe environment where each partner can express their thoughts, wants, and desires.

Maybe you or your partner grew up in a home where such topics weren’t discussed, so you may not know how to talk about a problem. These discussions can become a natural, non-toxic way to approach conflict with patience and positivity.

Fixing toxic relationships is difficult, but possible if both parties work at it. Ensure your partner is on board and watch for changes as you work.

You deserve a happy, healthy relationship. Do your best to have one. Then focus on keeping it that way by reflecting on what stage of the relationship you are in.

In the words of the well-known rapper, Meek Mill, “Learn life, there’s levels to this shit” The same applies to relationships (stages, levels). Don’t be a spectator in your own.

—

