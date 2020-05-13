Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Talk: What Black Parents Tell Their Children

The Talk: What Black Parents Tell Their Children

There are certain moments in your life when you move from childhood to adolescence

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

https://www.speakerswhodare.com/ For some kids, their rite of passage may be attending high-school or getting their first job, but when you are Black, it means something else. In this video, writer LeRon L. Barton discusses “The Talk,” a conversation African-American parents have with their children about what it means to be Black, how growing older may put them at risk, and the realities of racism in our complex world.

LeRon L. Barton is an author, writer, and speaker who talks about race in America. He has written two books and has had numerous essays published about racism, mass incarceration, politics, and dating. LeRon has given talks about race, living with a stutter, overcoming struggles, and the power of telling your story, and provides diversity consulting to companies. LeRon believes that in order to fight racism in America, we have to be honest about it. He insists that we talk about bigotry, learn how it impacts the world we live in, and call it out when we experience it.

Speakers Who Dare is about big ideas and bold innovation. It’s about disrupting the status quo with a fresh format and speakers who mix courageous expression with theatrical entertainment. It’s about engaging and challenging and creating. It’s about trading preconceived notions for broadened horizons.

You are invited to be part of the Speakers Who Dare movement. Add your voice to the conversation and together, let’s dare to redefine what’s possible for ourselves and the world.

To be notified when we open speaker applications, release tickets for sale, or publish new videos, please join our mailing list on our website and subscribe to the Speakers Who Dare YouTube channel.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
[Music]
00:07
there are certain moments in your life
00:09
when you move from childhood to
00:11
adolescence it could be going to high
00:13
school getting your first job or seeing
00:16
your parents split up it could also be
00:19
finding your own music I was raised on
00:23
Parliament Funkadelic and cameo but when
00:26
I first heard Eric being wife Kim was
00:28
paid in full in NWA Straight Outta
00:30
Compton it just hit me it was like a
00:33
rite of passage discovering my own music
00:36
and become my own person but there’s
00:40
also another rite of passage for me and
00:43
those that look like myself it’s having
00:46
the talk for those who aren’t familiar
00:48
the talk is a conversation that black
00:51
parents have with their children about
00:53
the realities of race in America when
00:57
the child is 11 10 or 12 they may not
01:01
understand but when the kid turns 13 and
01:04
becomes physically bigger their world
01:07
changes growing older in this country
01:10
puts you at risk your childhood ends
01:14
your mom and dad may tell you things
01:16
such as you won’t be to get away with
01:18
running around in a store or anywhere in
01:21
public because you will be blamed when
01:24
you walk through a white or rich
01:26
neighborhood expect to be stopped period
01:30
if you’re driving you can’t have three
01:32
friends in the car with you you can’t
01:34
roll for D and if you’re in public with
01:38
your friends and something happens but
01:41
be prepared to be the one that they
01:43
blame for some this is the first time
01:47
that they’ve ever had an explicit
01:49
conversation about race I remember some
01:51
of my friends telling me ma’am my dad
01:54
was talking serious about being black or
01:57
my mom told me about racism and it made
02:00
me think this is an introduction to the
02:03
world we live in growing up my parents
02:07
didn’t talk a lot about race we would
02:10
just talk that black and white people
02:12
are the same and to judge a person by
02:15
their character and not by the color of
02:17
their skin still I
02:20
things such as the black man has a
02:22
hardness country or as a black woman you
02:26
always looked at his being loud when I
02:29
turned 15 and begin to learn how to
02:31
drive my mother became worried I thought
02:34
it’s because I was a horrible driver and
02:36
I kind of still AM but it was something
02:39
else
02:39
I remember one day my mom wanted to talk
02:42
to me about something I could tell this
02:44
was an important conversation by her
02:47
demeanor my mom told me try to be home
02:51
before the street lights come on so you
02:54
can avoid any trouble when you’re
02:57
driving through those small towns be
02:59
careful because sometimes they may have
03:01
their own laws don’t have the music up
03:05
too loud because that could draw
03:07
attention to you
03:08
my mom did told me how to act when I
03:11
pulled over by the police not if but
03:15
when she said your hands need to be
03:18
honest and real at 10:00 and 2:00 when
03:21
the officer approaches your window you
03:23
greet them with a yes sir a ma’am be
03:26
calm polite because you want to put them
03:29
at ease don’t be jumpy or move just be
03:33
calm I remember my mother telling me
03:36
this me thinking damn this is what I got
03:38
to do to stay alive my mom wasn’t a
03:41
judgmental person but she was raising
03:43
her boys to be race conscious so she had
03:46
to be race conscious by giving me the
03:49
talk she was explaining that the
03:52
playbook is different for me her words
03:55
were heavy way down by the exorbitant
03:58
rates for mass incarceration for black
04:00
men in America for every hundred
04:02
thousand men locked up eight thousand of
04:05
them were black when I got older my
04:10
father taught me to refuse rugged
04:12
individualism or pulling yourself up by
04:14
your bootstraps I realized as a black
04:17
man it is my responsibility to help
04:19
those that come after me I stand on the
04:23
shoulder of giants like Malcolm X and I
04:25
to be Wells so it’s a must
04:29
around 2014 I became a mentor to a young
04:33
black kid
04:34
we’ll call Brandon he was smart
04:36
inquisitive handsome and Allah goofy
04:40
kind of miles me up stuff someone I know
04:43
being a big brother was something I
04:45
always wanted to do to help black kids
04:48
in any way I could one day Brandon and I
04:51
were walking and the subject of Trayvon
04:54
Martin comes up the young black kid
04:56
killed in Florida
04:57
Brandon was asking me things about
04:59
Trayvon Martin and I can tell by the
05:02
look on his face it was am i next
05:08
we then had a really honest and deep
05:11
conversation about race and being black
05:13
in America as Brandon was telling me
05:17
about his experiences it’s like I was
05:19
taken back to the conversation with my
05:21
mother when we had the talk I just told
05:26
Brandon look man we black there’s just
05:28
certain we’re gonna have to do our
05:30
lives are different than white folks
05:32
Brandon and village ejecta said that’s
05:35
not fair I told them life ain’t fair
05:39
this is the cost of blackness everything
05:42
I’m telling you has been told to me and
05:44
has been told to my parents it’s what it
05:47
is what my responsibility is is to
05:51
prepare you for what’s really going on
05:52
out there I’m not saying it’s gonna save
05:55
you but hopefully it’ll help you
05:58
I wish Brandon’s right a passage was
06:02
finding a song that hit him in the heart
06:04
the way it did mine when I was his age
06:06
but it wasn’t it was me giving him the
06:10
talk we didn’t walked around some more
06:13
and had a donut because what kid doesn’t
06:16
like sugar right but seriously after I
06:19
dropped Brandon off at his place I stood
06:22
outside of his building just off for a
06:24
while
06:24
sadness ran to online like
06:28
another generation got to go through
06:30
this I’ll never forget how that made me
06:33
feel in a conversation with renowned
06:37
poet Nikki Giovanni writer James Baldwin
06:40
said what we have to do is make it
06:42
possible for others to live that is the
06:45
only reason to be here
06:47
receiving and given the talk is
06:49
mandatory in our communities we have to
06:52
let our kids know what’s really going on
06:54
out there for black kids anywhere from
06:57
the south side of Kansas City to
06:59
Ferguson New York Los Angeles Atlanta
07:03
Chicago the talk must be had whistling
07:10
Vivaldi are telling kids not to wear
07:13
hoodies will not save them black boys
07:16
are disproportionately arrested at
07:18
higher rates than anyone the National
07:22
Women’s Law Center reports that black
07:24
girls are suspended from school five and
07:27
a half more times than the white
07:29
classmates the talk is not about scaring
07:32
them but preparing them in a
07:35
conversation I had with someone about
07:37
this subject one day she asked me and
07:40
giving he as a talk do we shorten their
07:43
childhood to prolong their life
07:45
I said yeah the names of autumn Sterling
07:49
Tamir rice Sandra bland and Akai Gurley
07:52
still reigned through our mind proving
07:55
that unfortunately I will pass along to
07:58
talk until we no longer need it
08:01
my name is Lauryn Barton and I’m a
08:04
speaker who dares
08:08
[Music]
08:14
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About LeRon Barton

LeRon L. Barton is a writer from Kansas City, MO currently living in San Francisco, Ca. A graduate of Paseo Academy of Fine Arts, LeRon is the author of two books, “Straight Dope: A 360 degree look into American Drug Culture” and “All We Really Need Is Love: Stories of Dating, Relationships, Heartbreak, and Marriage.” In addition to the books, LeRon is an essayist; whose topics cover racism, mass incarceration, politics, gender, and dating. These works have appeared in Salon, The Good Men Project, Elephant Journal, East Bay Times, and MoAD. LeRon has also given talks and speeches at TedX Wilson Park, University of San Francisco, Glide Methodist Church, been a guest of Al Jazeera’s The Stream, Story Corp, Dr. Vibe’s Do You Know What Time It Is podcast, and has participated in panel discussions on race and prison recidivism. In his spare time, LeRon mentors young men in San Francisco and loves to backpack around the world.

www.leronbarton.com

Facebook.com/LeRonLBarton
Twitter.com/MainlineLeRon
Instagram.com/leronlbarton

