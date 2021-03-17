The Ten Surprising Lessons of the Pandemic

A few days ago, I posted a question on Social Media: “What is the one word that accurately defines the pandemic experience for you?” The responses were overwhelming-and shocking. People went deep. They didn’t use words like angry or exhausted or frustrated. They used words like grateful and humble and abundant and enlightened and obedient. Crazy, huh?

And, of course, that’s where the story begins.

The Power of Words

The Second Edition of the Oxford English Dictionary contains 171,476 words. So asking people to describe something in one word is kinda rude. But I had a hunch my readers could narrow it down.