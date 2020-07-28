Get Daily Email
The World Really Is Waiting For What You Alone Know

The World Really Is Waiting For What You Alone Know

Trying to think will only make the Gods lose interest.

by

and all the ways that you know it.

Trying to think will only make the Gods lose interest.

You always try to impress people
when what’s real has way more nutrition
than whatever you can invent.

Your only true virtue lies hidden
like a geode
inside the cold, hard rock
of what you will not sacrifice.

The Gods can’t know you
until they know you there.
And they can’t know you there
until you crack apart.

You are surrounded by a darkness
you cannot know.
Now, be the light that knows it
And eat all the way through your hatred

To freedom.

Previously published on pietervw

*******************************

***

Photo credit: shutterstock

About Pieter Van Winkle

Pieter Van Winkle is a writer, coach and facilitator devoted to the remembrance of community and continuity with all of life. He leads men's groups and coaches privately - online and in person - from his farmstead home in Western Colorado. He is also a farmer, ceramist and pilot.

