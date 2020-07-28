The world really is waiting for what you alone know

and all the ways that you know it.

Trying to think will only make the Gods lose interest.

You always try to impress people

when what’s real has way more nutrition

than whatever you can invent.

Your only true virtue lies hidden

like a geode

inside the cold, hard rock

of what you will not sacrifice.

The Gods can’t know you

until they know you there.

And they can’t know you there

until you crack apart.

You are surrounded by a darkness

you cannot know.

Now, be the light that knows it

And eat all the way through your hatred

To freedom.

—

Previously published on pietervw

Photo credit: shutterstock