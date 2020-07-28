The world really is waiting for what you alone know
and all the ways that you know it.
Trying to think will only make the Gods lose interest.
You always try to impress people
when what’s real has way more nutrition
than whatever you can invent.
Your only true virtue lies hidden
like a geode
inside the cold, hard rock
of what you will not sacrifice.
The Gods can’t know you
until they know you there.
And they can’t know you there
until you crack apart.
You are surrounded by a darkness
you cannot know.
Now, be the light that knows it
And eat all the way through your hatred
To freedom.
—
Previously published on pietervw
*******************************
***
*************************
Photo credit: shutterstock
.