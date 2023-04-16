There Are Clear Signs When a Guy Is Truly Interested in You

There are certain signs that indicate whether a man is genuinely interested in a woman or not, regardless of what he says. Actions speak louder than words, and if a man is serious about a woman he will do certain things to show it.

Below are 5 things that a man will do when he’s interested in a woman:

1. Communication Is Consistent

Women tend to complain that men don’t communicate enough, but they’re actually looking for consistent communication. If a man is really interested in a woman, he will make an effort to communicate with her regularly, even if it’s just to say hello or check in.

He won’t wait until the day of their planned date to communicate, as this can cause confusion and disappointment. Communication is the foundation of any relationship, and if a man is serious about a woman, nothing will stop him from consistently communicating with her.

2. Spending Quality Time Is A Priority

Communication is important, but spending quality time together is just as crucial. A man who is serious about a woman will make spending time with her a priority, no matter how busy he is. He will find ways to see her, even if it means rescheduling his other commitments.

If a man is only interested in a woman for casual dating, he will not be concerned about spending quality time with her. A man who is genuinely interested in a woman will make an effort to spend time with her and get to know her. Don’t be fooled by the “I’m busy” nonsense because it’s just that, nonsense.

Men who are truly into a woman makes the time. The main reason is, he wants to get the know her and the only way to do that is by spending quality time with her; therefore, he makes that a priority.

3. He Remembers The Things You Say

A man who is serious about a woman will pay attention to the things she says and will remember them. He won’t use the excuse that he has a bad memory, as he will make an effort to remember the things that are important to her.

A man who is truly interested in a woman will remember her likes and dislikes, her favorite things, and important dates such as birthdays and anniversaries. He will use this information to do something special for her or to plan a surprise.

4. Your Thoughts and Opinions Matter

If a man values a woman, he will value her thoughts and opinions. He will not dismiss her ideas or make decisions without her input. He will consider her thoughts and opinions when making decisions that affect both of them. A man who is serious about a woman will show her that he respects her and values her by listening to her and taking her ideas into consideration.

5. He Talks About The Future

A man who is serious about a woman will talk about the future with her. He will discuss his plans and aspirations and will want to know hers as well. He won’t shy away from talking about the future because he wants her to be a part of it.

A man who is only interested in casual dating will not talk about the future, as he will not be interested in making a commitment. A man who is serious about a woman will want to know if they share the same goals and vision for the future.

In conclusion, there are certain signs that indicate whether a man is serious about a woman or not. Consistent communication, spending quality time, remembering the things she says, valuing her thoughts and opinions, and talking about the future are all signs that a man is serious about a woman.

These signs are important for women to look out for, as they will help them determine whether a man is genuinely interested in them or not. Actions speak louder than words, and if a man is serious about a woman, he will show it through his actions.

