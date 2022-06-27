There are things in the world that bring pure delight. A delicious slice of tiramisu, a an unexpected joyful surprise, the first kiss from a new romantic entanglement, the familiar feel of your favorite hands undressing you after time away. Shutting the world out, in bed, next to your breathtaking smile is a new one for that list. 🙂 I work from home mostly so I’m flexible during the daytime, and while I live in the city but have no issue coming to you. I hope we connect.

That’s what this potential lover wrote on OkCupid.

Oh yes. Bring it, mister. I need that NRE, big time. The first kiss electric glow. I’ve need to get under someone new. STAT.

What makes that initial spark happen? Bodies touch and you feel a tingle? Is it in the eyes? Or laughter? I wonder sometimes how some people “work” together and others do not. What brings that anticipation to touch a stranger?

“Do you want to go somewhere quieter?”

“Can we sit in the car?”

“I’d love a private moment with you.”

I’ve heard variations of all of these in the five years I’ve been affairing.

What made me want to say yes? That brief but eternal moment between heartbeats when his lips are almost on mine and then…magic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All control slips away.

Hungry and insistent kisses. 17 years of solemn monogamy blown away by that kiss.

“I’ll never cheat..” I said, once. That didn’t last, of course. Once I tasted the forbidden fruit, there wasn’t any going back. That first forbidden kiss in a park was a revelation.

He wanted me.

All that nervousness dissipated and that beating in your chest was almost audible. That tipping point of whether or not to cheat remained.

“Can I do this?” I thought to myself.

OH, yes, I can. And I will.

Then wondering how and when I will meet him again. The anticipation. What would I do exactly? Could I get naked with someone new after almost two decades?

Uh huh.

Nothing was going to stop me.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock image