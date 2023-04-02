These Natural Egg Dyes Will Bring Even More Magic to Your Easter Eggs

Dyeing your Easter eggs naturally is the best way to make this fun Easter tradition environmentally friendly as well as conducive to a clean eating lifestyle. Dyes and chemicals are something I avoid in my life, so why would dyeing eggs be any different?

With Easter so close to Earth day this is a great opportunity to make, clean, eco-friendly choices when celebrating by reducing your family’s exposure to harmful chemicals and artificial food dyes.

Not only is dyeing easter eggs naturally the best option for your family and the environment, it is very easy to do.

How to Get Natural Egg Dye to Stick

The trickiest part about using natural egg dyes for Easter: Sometimes the dyes do not want to stick. Similar to dyeing fabrics and yarn, it is best to prepare eggs for dyeing so the dye is likely to stick.

Giving eggs a quick rub with diluted vinegar can help make the dye stick by clearing away a thin layer of oil and other debris on the shell. Adding vinegar to your natural dyes as well can help make them stick.

How to Get Different Shades When Using Natural Easter Egg Dye

Getting different shades when dyeing Easter eggs is easier than you think. There are three things that can affect the shade of your naturally dyed eggs. The concentration of the dye is an easy-to-control factor.

For darker eggs, you can add more of the plant you are using to create your dyes. Double the ingredients with the exception of water and vinegar. For lighter eggs, water down your egg dyes — but be careful to not overly dilute them.

The best way to get lighter shades when dyeing Easter eggs is to pull the eggs from the dye quickly, giving the dyes less time to absorb. For darker eggs, you can leave eggs in the dye for a longer time.

White eggs are most often used for dyeing Easter eggs as they allow the full vibrancy of the dyes to shine. For more vintage hues, swap out the traditional white eggs for richer brown eggs that add a sepia undertone to favorite easter egg colors.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What Foods Make Your Favorite Natural Easter Egg Dye Colors

Dyeing Easter eggs naturally can be a lot of fun. Children love the experience of turning everyday foods into dyes and watching their masterpieces come to life.

This is a great opportunity to do some scientific observation while enjoying the spring holiday break.

Brown is one of the simplest dyes to make at home. Soaking eggs is a strong brew of coffee with a tablespoon of vinegar will leave you with the perfect brown eggs. For texture, leave the coffee grounds in the dye and allow any that come out of the cup of dye to remain on the egg until dry.

is one of the simplest dyes to make at home. Soaking eggs is a strong brew of coffee with a tablespoon of vinegar will leave you with the perfect brown eggs. For texture, leave the coffee grounds in the dye and allow any that come out of the cup of dye to remain on the egg until dry. Red and pink Easter eggs can be made by boiling the skins of two to three red onions (sometimes called Spanish onions) in 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of vinegar. For pink eggs, add more water after creating your dye and pull your eggs quickly to remove them at a lighter shade.

Easter eggs can be made by boiling the skins of two to three red onions (sometimes called Spanish onions) in 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of vinegar. For pink eggs, add more water after creating your dye and pull your eggs quickly to remove them at a lighter shade. Yellow is such a bright and cheery color for Easter eggs. For a bright yellow that sticks well to eggs, use 3 teaspoons of turmeric powder in 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer until the turmeric is dissolved. For a brighter yellow, add a teaspoon of vinegar to help the dye stick.

a bright and cheery color for Easter eggs. For a bright yellow that sticks well to eggs, use 3 teaspoons of turmeric powder in 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer until the turmeric is dissolved. For a brighter yellow, add a teaspoon of vinegar to help the dye stick. Green is very easy to do. Two to 3 teaspoons of spirulina powder dissolved in 1 cup of hot water or one dose of chlorophyll concentrate in a cup of water is a quick and easy way to dye green Easter eggs.

is very easy to do. Two to 3 teaspoons of spirulina powder dissolved in 1 cup of hot water or one dose of chlorophyll concentrate in a cup of water is a quick and easy way to dye green Easter eggs. Orange is best achieved by using 2 teaspoons of chili powder in one cup of boiled water simmering until dissolved. For a more burnt orange, combine the skins of two to three large yellow onions and a half-teaspoon of turmeric in 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer.

is best achieved by using 2 teaspoons of chili powder in one cup of boiled water simmering until dissolved. For a more burnt orange, combine the skins of two to three large yellow onions and a half-teaspoon of turmeric in 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Purple can be achieved easily by using blackberry juice, which will give you a deep purple rather quickly without additives. For a lighter, more burgundy shade, boil 1 cup of shredded beets in 1 cup of water to make a deep reddish-purple.

can be achieved easily by using blackberry juice, which will give you a deep purple rather quickly without additives. For a lighter, more burgundy shade, boil 1 cup of shredded beets in 1 cup of water to make a deep reddish-purple. Blue eggs rely on blueberries: Bring a handful of them to a boil in a pot, mashing them as they cook. Stir and strain. A great option for a pale blue is to boil red cabbage with half-teaspoon of baking soda; it changes the color to blue from purple.

For best results, allow eggs to dry before storing. Just like with other dyes, the dye will change in color over time.

So if you plan to use your naturally dyed eggs as decoration, dye them close to when you plan to use them so the humidity of the refrigerator doesn’t affect their appearance.

This article originally appeared on The Gracious Pantry and was syndicated by MediaFeed.

—

This post was previously published on NATUREOFHOME.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com