This Article Will Allow You To Control Time and Change Your Life

What is time? What is it for and why do people ask the time? Talking about this is a little too boring. It also contains a lot of scientific information and quantum.

Instead of talking about all these, it may be more beneficial for all of us to talk about the awareness of time.

Time is like a flowing river for me.

No matter how hard we try to dam this river, we will not be able to stop the current.

Our whole life and our passing years will be determined by the choice of swimming against this current or going against it. So why is it important to look at this concept from this perspective?

What Is the Concept of Time?

We determine our lives.

The concept of free will is still debated by many media. Perhaps we will find no answer to this discussion. But our confidence in its existence will save us from the worst calamities.

I am of the opinion that faith determines the entire destiny of a person. Pages could be written to try to explain this. In fact, it can be discussed and experiments can be done in too many assemblies and information institutions to count.

Forget about them!

We must focus on our lives. Let’s say you believe you’re lucky. And on the way, you find money on the ground. Did the universe send you this money or did your brains guide you until you found it? Or is this just a coincidence?

What does it matter…

We are traveling in a limited time. We must do our best to make this journey perfect and comfortable.

At this very moment, our subject becomes “Time” again. I’m talking about exercising our free will to the fullest while we have time. So why?

…

How Will You Manage Time?

There is never a return in the journey called time.

If we want to do something and enjoy the path is our goal, then what we need to do is clear.

“Dividing time into its smallest parts and using each part efficiently”.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Nobody wants to be unhappy. Everyone is after success, love, lover, happiness and peace. But in this world of opportunity, the only way to achieve them is to strive for them.

If we know the subject of time, our job becomes easier. If it is necessary to give a few examples, let’s make a few sentences.

If you don’t know when you will die, how do you behave towards your loved ones? What do you spend your time with them? You want to be successful and you dream before you go to bed.

So when did you start to have these dreams and how far have you come in the past? Did you at least get up and fight for it?

Instead of spending your time on what you want right now, you should spend it on what you want most.

…

Courage With Will

When we return to our essence to find the meaning of our life and find ourselves, everything does not happen by itself.

This will require willpower. We have to be careful what we spend our money on. Also, our time, our energy and our hopes. Because, my friend, when you remember an event that made you very sad or happy in the past, you forget a small detail.

Time passed…

Take a look at your childhood memories. You remember it like it was yesterday, but it’s been years. When you wake up one day, you will be near the end of your life. Rest assured, time will pass in the same way. What should our choice be? Regrets or a proud photo album?

As soon as we make this decision, the hour and minute hands will start to turn in our favor.

My purpose in writing this article is to provide motivation.

But only you will move you. It will be good for you to know the value of time without saying I don’t have time.

…

Breaking the Chains

If every day is the same, break the chains. And in a few months your old life will turn into a old tale.

Even if I explain this to you not by giving an example from a friend, but by giving an example from myself, it is you who will provide a convincing experience.

I’m not the best success story.

Because I’m only at the beginning of the road

But whenever I started thinking about what I wrote here, then I started living a happier life. I stand on my own feet.

I have a small peaceful home where I live alone and I am very close to graduating as a Psychologist.

I also make music. I read lots of books. I also spend good time with my loved ones in my free time.

This is my choice. I am happy and I believe I will achieve more. You should do the same and take control of your life.

The time has come for this change.

…

There Is No Future and Past, There Is Only Now…

Finally, I would like to give a brief thought on what is “time”.

Time is the present. There is only “now”.

Future and past are tricks our brain plays on us. When we say “past”, some images come to mind, but they do not exist at the moment.

This also applies to the word future. The real thing is only “now”. Only now is our chance to change things.

We will never be able to do the things we say we will do tomorrow. Someday tomorrows finishes because one day it will be our last day. If you want to travel or meet new people, get ready and go out.

Get that book right now. Get rid of the videos you’ve been watching for hours and start working.

Turn your head left and right and if you see a person you love, make them happy. If you can, only spend time in bed with your spouse or girlfriend.

Time is running out, let yourself go.

Stand Up and Get Started!

My mission is not to create panic.

On the contrary, use the time well and don’t do things at the last moment. When I say all this, sometimes “Let’s not take time for ourselves, man?” I always hear the question.

Don’t be late so that you can spend a lifetime for yourself in the face of the effort you put in today.

Let your life turn into a vacation.

No matter how bad the world is. You know what it takes to live in hell with a dream of heaven. Believe and stand up today. This will be good for you…

Levi Kinn

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***