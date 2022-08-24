Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / This Book Will Encourage You To Chase Your Dreams

This Book Will Encourage You To Chase Your Dreams

Book Recommendation

by Leave a Comment

 

You are chasing your dreams but, at the same time, battling with different feelings of indecision. You have the voice keep whispering to you that “it’s too difficult,” “don’t waste time,” “don’t leave your comfort zone,” “following that dream is not worth it,” etc.

If you are struggling with what I mentioned, I want you to read this book, The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho. You may find new glasses that change how you look at the world and life.

“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”
― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

The main character is Santiago. He is a shepherd boy who has a big dream. He decides to follow his dream by taking a big journey. Walking with him to pursue his dream, I saw him experience precious situations.

If he had not left his comfort zone, he would not have met the people, the woman, the betrayals, etc.

If he had not left his place, he would not have known the most precious life treasure, and he would not have known that the best companion of the journey is himself.

“Everyone seems to have a clear idea of how other people should lead their lives, but none about his or her own.”
― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

Santiago gave me a glimpse of a life journey that there must be fear, despair, and discouragement along the way. However, if we give up and go back to the beginning, we may not find any hidden treasures, or maybe we won’t find anything at all in life. Then, we will finally regret it when we have no strength to walk.

Sadly, we may end up asking, “What if that day, I decide to follow my dreams…….” to ourselves when it is too late.

“Everything that happens once can never happen again. But everything that happens twice will surely happen a third time.”
― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

Thank you so much for reading. I hope my article is helpful to you. If you have feedback and comments, please do not hesitate to leave them below. I am happy to read them

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Aun Gregg

I am a Thai immigrant living in America. I work as a translator. I am curious about life, self-reflection, language and culture, books, and relationships.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@aungregg

