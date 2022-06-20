This Romantic Gesture Is Actually a Major Red Flag [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

it’s quite fascinating isn’t it the red

flags

in

early interactions that we miss

and i was

made aware of one in particular that’s a

really interesting one that i think a

lot of people miss by one of my

love life club members on a live

coaching call i did with them the other

day by the way for those of you who

life club you can join for a 14-day free

trial at ask askmh.com

trial at ask askmh.com so i’ll leave

that here for anyone who wants to go and

check out that membership for themselves

and be perhaps

on the call with me where i coach you

this particular person said that she had

met a guy

right at the beginning of covid they had

stayed in touch over the course of covid

they hadn’t seen each other during that

time and then at one point they were

able to see each other in person she

lived in london he lived in

new york and she flew out to see him in

new york

they had an amazing few days together

really got on well it was really

romantic they did amazing things went to

beautiful restaurants had a great time

and then she flew home then

he invited her

to go to burning man for those of you

that don’t know

i mean i don’t even really know that

much about burning man jameson despite

the fact that we live in la i know that

it’s in the desert in the middle of

nowhere which is a great place for a

date

no burning man’s there’s lots of people

that go and absolutely love it and swear

by it and go every year but it’s a place

with lots of interesting eccentric

outfits there’s art exhibitions people

build things

um there’s probably one or two drugs

ingested uh here and there not by

everybody but by some one end of the

spectrum is you can

build structures and be in community and

love with other people in this really

interesting creative environment the

other end of the spectrum is orgies

it’s got everything at burning man but

nonetheless he invited her to

burning man and my alarm bell went off

immediately

because i thought my alarm bell didn’t

go off in the sense that this guy’s

a creep it went off in the sense that i

thought hmm this guy

doesn’t sound particularly serious but

the second detail she gave me is really

the part that confirmed it she said

one of the things that i feel frustrated

by is that

since i’ve come home

we’ve not really talked much he doesn’t

reach out regularly

we don’t have

long chats but he is dead serious about

me going to this festival with him and

she actually said to him

i

haven’t really heard from you much and

she had expressed that she felt like

they hadn’t talked much since she left

his response

to her expressing this

was to book a trip to london he said

i’ll come see you and so

three four weeks from that point he

booked a ticket and he said i’m gonna

come out there and i’ve booked this

romantic restaurant for us to go to and

it all seemed really exciting you know

wow he’s what an effort he’s making he’s

coming to london the point i made to her

was that

despite this grand gesture

he hadn’t actually listened at all

to what she was saying what she was

saying was

i don’t feel close to you

we had this amazing time in new york

since i got home i don’t feel close i

don’t feel like you’re showing any

curiosity about my life i don’t feel

like you’re asking me how my day is

going i don’t feel like you’re trying to

get to know me better i don’t feel close

to you now he didn’t listen or he didn’t

care one of the two because his response

to that was a grand gesture

let me book a flight to come to london

that might mean that he really likes her

and wanted to do something big to show

her

but he’s a terrible listener because

that’s not what she was asking for or

he heard what she had to say but he went

i don’t want to do the whole closeness

thing and have lots of contact because

that’s not what i’m looking for

but i’ll book the trip to london because

that’s another experience and what this

reeked of to me was a guy who is

looking for experiences doesn’t make him

a bad guy

but it doesn’t make him a guy who’s

looking for what she’s looking for this

is a guy who is treating life like a bit

of a playground right now and he’s like

come to burning man with me

uh i’ll come to london and visit you

and that could just be seen through the

context of

well london’s a really cool city

and it’s fun and he’s attracted to her

and he clearly enjoyed her company or he

wouldn’t be inviting her on another trip

somewhere so the chances are he’s

attracted to her he really likes her

company he wants more experiences with

her because that’s what he’s looking for

but he doesn’t want an actual

relationship he doesn’t want actual

intimacy he doesn’t want actual

closeness not in a way that builds he

wants contained closeness he wants a

contained experience let me come to

london and book a fancy restaurant and

let’s have an amazing time in london

that’s fine

if that’s all she’s looking for but it

wasn’t all she was looking for so what’s

likely to happen is he comes to london

there’s another really peak experience

that they have together

and then

the contact disappears again

until

burning man this is a very

common pattern i see

in people’s love lives especially in the

direction of men to women oh you’re fun

you’re attractive you’re enjoyable to

spend time with you’re my vessel of fun

for this weekend or this month or this

experience that i want to do and it

would be fun to do this experience with

somebody so i want to do it with you but

it doesn’t mean that they’re serious

about anything more now in a situation

where people are honest with each other

about that that can be a wonderfully

rewarding thing it’s not not demonizing

the idea of two people going away and

having an experience together that

doesn’t happen within a relationship or

lead to a relationship the problem is

when there is an asymmetry between what

the two people want when he is looking

at it as an experience and she is

looking at it as a stepping stone to

something more what i pointed out to her

is that

right now

you have

a choice of calling him and saying hey

you know between now and london i’d love

for us to speak more

because there feels like there’s a bit

of a disconnect between you’re coming

out to see me and

we’re not even staying in touch

frequently and checking in and seeing

how each other are that feels a bit

strange to me so can we

do better on the communication between

now and then and actually speak more and

i would see if that improves now if it

doesn’t improve you could always call

off the london trip and say hey i’m

really not feeling comfortable with this

we’re not really talking we don’t really

feel close and yet you’re coming over

and we’re going to spend a whole weekend

together it just

doesn’t feel organic to how much we’ve

been speaking if the communication

improves then she could have him come to

london have a great weekend

and then see what happens after that or

she just cancels the london trip all

together and says hey let’s do a trip

when we feel a little closer because

right now it feels like we’re doing a

trip but

we’re not actually speaking and when i

did speak to you although i appreciate

greatly that you’re coming to london

when i spoke to you about the

communication i felt like

the part that was most important to me

is that we were actually talking more

regularly and that part hasn’t

changed i can’t tell anyone what to do

here i think that if in this situation

anyone could be forgiven for saying well

i’ll roll the dice on it let me have

this person come to london

see what happens

and then at the end of it if the

communication doesn’t improve then i

definitely am not going to be making a

trip where i have to put in the effort

but it would also be fair to say i’m not

going to do this trip or i’m not going

to have them come to me

if

this communication if this doesn’t

improve if i don’t feel closer to them

now look you may wonder how to navigate

these kinds of things in early dating or

in dating in general

i’m a big believer in our love lives of

knowing what our north star is

our north star is the things that we

truly value

knowing what’s important to us

which starts with being honest with

ourselves what am i looking for

in my love life right now now if i’m

just looking for some fun

if i’m just looking to have a good time

if i’m looking for just spontaneity and

excitement if those are my number one

values

then

that’s one thing or your north star

could be

finding a real relationship

with somebody who is kind who is

consistent with me who

makes me feel the closeness that’s

important to me someone with whom it

feels like

there’s a progression

that we are actually building something

if that’s your north star if that’s what

you decide is the most important thing

every decision you make

has to be in line with what takes you

closer to that north star regardless of

how something is making you feel in the

short run in our love lives

following our north star won’t always

feel good

because there might be someone right now

that’s shiny

that’s exciting

there might be we might want to do that

trip and if we can see it as just a fun

thing in isolation and do that that’s

one thing

but we can’t lie to ourselves if in

truth i’m going on this trip because not

just because it would be exciting but

because i want more with this person but

i’m looking at this and going but

they’re not trying any other time

they’ve just booked a trip with me and

all of their behavior suggests that

they’re not actually trying to progress

anything with me they’re not actually

trying to make anything happen

they’re just trying to have this fun

experience with me

then this isn’t in line with my north

star in fact it’s a distraction from my

north star because if i get hung up on

this person and i spend the next six

months wishing i had more with them but

repeatedly confirming that i’m with

someone who doesn’t want more with me

and

at the end of that six months of being

tunnel vision about that person and not

meeting anybody else because i really

like them and i’m always secretly

waiting for a text or a phone call from

them or the next time we’re going to see

each other

and then at the end of six months i get

heartbroken

because i realize it’s not going

anywhere or i realize they’re now seeing

somebody else or that i’ve realized that

they’ve been seeing multiple people this

whole time

then it’s gonna take me another

two months three months five months six

months to get over this person so all of

a sudden something that was a fun trip

has taken up a year of my life

emotionally and for the first six months

physically in terms of where i’m putting

my energy so if we say my north star is

to find a meaningful relationship

then all of a sudden this

innocent exciting little trip

doesn’t seem so innocent and it doesn’t

seem so exciting it seems like it could

be potentially quite damaging to what’s

really valuable to us and one of the

things that

makes us really unhappy one of the

things can even make us depressed or

very shameful or

or create a lot of self-loathing

is when we continuously ignore our north

star

in favor of the thing that feels good

because even though in the moment we we

get addicted to that drug of what feels

good

they start to accumulate as

self-betrayals they accumulate as things

that we

ways that we have betrayed ourselves and

our ultimate goals and when we do that

we lose trust in ourselves and when we

lose trust in ourselves that becomes a

really dangerous

thing we start to like ourselves less

the real irony of self-worth

in all of that is that when we begin to

like ourselves less we begin to crave

the very validation

that the seeking of which is hurting us

and affecting our self-worth and leading

to betrayal in the first place we start

to further betray ourselves seeking

their validation and then we like

ourselves less and when we like

ourselves less we put up with even worse

treatment and we get stuck in that cycle

the way to break it

is take a journal

i am writing in a journal all the time

every day

and write down what’s your north star

what’s the thing you actually are going

to choose to value is it finding a kind

and considerate and compassionate person

who wants you

who accepts you

who’s excited about building something

with you who shows you that they’re

excited about it who invests in you if

you know those things then when someone

comes along and they’re frothy and

exciting and

unpredictable you’ll see those things

for

what they are

things that actually have nothing to do

with your north star they might be

alluring they might be seductive they

might feel good they might draw you with

their

shininess their iridescence but it’s not

gonna

it’s not gonna be able to sway you

from your path you’re able to say no to

that or you’re able if you’re not seeing

the right things you’re brave enough to

have the conversation that you’re not

seeing the right things because

you know that this isn’t my north star

right now i’m going to let this person

know that this isn’t enough for me in

the same way that i suggested that woman

let him know hey i

need this communication between us to

improve between now and london otherwise

it’s going to feel really disconnected

when you get to london because i’m not

going to feel close to you

and frankly i wouldn’t be having someone

come to see me for a weekend like this

if i didn’t feel close to them when you

know what your north star is you’re

brave enough to have standards that make

someone either have to get in line with

that north star or prove that they’re

not capable of that in which case you’re

able to say no to the fun trip the fun

experience if

you want to define what your north star

is with me

because maybe you’re watching this video

and thinking

this is

exactly what i need to do i have just

been following

feelings

in a way that consistently has me making

bad decisions and wasting enormous

amounts of my time if you want to

understand more about this process and

you want to do it with me i am doing

this with people on my virtual retreat

and we just confirmed the date of it is

from november the 11th

to the 13th

and it is the one and only remaining

retreat of this year you can do it

virtually so you can be anywhere in the

world and do this program from home

but we’re going to be spending three

days together in immersive coaching to

design your north star and rewire the

way you make every decision in your life

and by the way what’s really cool right

now is because we just released the date

we have a little tradition with our

virtual retreat that the first people

through the door get an early bird

special meaning the cheapest ticket

price for the virtual retreat that

you’re ever gonna get so it won’t be

this cheap any other time of the year

leading up to it and some very special

bonuses that you can find out about at

mhvirtualretreat.com

so if you’re coming now is the best time

to grab a ticket before those early bird

spots are gone i’ll see you over there

and of course in the next video

you

