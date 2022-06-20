This Romantic Gesture Is Actually a Major Red Flag [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
it’s quite fascinating isn’t it the red
0:02
flags
0:03
in
0:04
early interactions that we miss
0:07
and i was
0:08
made aware of one in particular that’s a
0:11
really interesting one that i think a
0:13
lot of people miss by one of my
0:16
love life club members on a live
0:19
coaching call i did with them the other
0:22
day by the way for those of you who
0:23
aren’t a member right now of my love
0:25
life club you can join for a 14-day free
0:28
trial at ask askmh.com so i’ll leave
0:31
that here for anyone who wants to go and
0:32
check out that membership for themselves
0:34
and be perhaps
0:35
on the call with me where i coach you
0:38
this particular person said that she had
0:40
met a guy
0:42
right at the beginning of covid they had
0:44
stayed in touch over the course of covid
0:46
they hadn’t seen each other during that
0:48
time and then at one point they were
0:51
able to see each other in person she
0:53
lived in london he lived in
0:56
new york and she flew out to see him in
0:59
new york
1:00
they had an amazing few days together
1:05
really got on well it was really
1:07
romantic they did amazing things went to
1:10
beautiful restaurants had a great time
1:13
and then she flew home then
1:15
he invited her
1:17
to go to burning man for those of you
1:19
that don’t know
1:21
i mean i don’t even really know that
1:23
much about burning man jameson despite
1:24
the fact that we live in la i know that
1:26
it’s in the desert in the middle of
1:28
nowhere which is a great place for a
1:30
date
1:32
no burning man’s there’s lots of people
1:34
that go and absolutely love it and swear
1:36
by it and go every year but it’s a place
1:39
with lots of interesting eccentric
1:41
outfits there’s art exhibitions people
1:44
build things
1:45
um there’s probably one or two drugs
1:48
ingested uh here and there not by
1:50
everybody but by some one end of the
1:53
spectrum is you can
1:55
build structures and be in community and
1:58
love with other people in this really
2:00
interesting creative environment the
2:02
other end of the spectrum is orgies
2:04
it’s got everything at burning man but
2:06
nonetheless he invited her to
2:09
burning man and my alarm bell went off
2:12
immediately
2:15
because i thought my alarm bell didn’t
2:17
go off in the sense that this guy’s
2:19
a creep it went off in the sense that i
2:22
thought hmm this guy
2:25
doesn’t sound particularly serious but
2:27
the second detail she gave me is really
2:29
the part that confirmed it she said
2:33
one of the things that i feel frustrated
2:36
by is that
2:38
since i’ve come home
2:40
we’ve not really talked much he doesn’t
2:42
reach out regularly
2:44
we don’t have
2:46
long chats but he is dead serious about
2:50
me going to this festival with him and
2:52
she actually said to him
2:54
i
2:55
haven’t really heard from you much and
2:57
she had expressed that she felt like
3:00
they hadn’t talked much since she left
3:02
his response
3:04
to her expressing this
3:06
was to book a trip to london he said
3:09
i’ll come see you and so
3:11
three four weeks from that point he
3:13
booked a ticket and he said i’m gonna
3:14
come out there and i’ve booked this
3:16
romantic restaurant for us to go to and
3:18
it all seemed really exciting you know
3:20
wow he’s what an effort he’s making he’s
3:22
coming to london the point i made to her
3:25
was that
3:27
despite this grand gesture
3:30
he hadn’t actually listened at all
3:32
to what she was saying what she was
3:35
saying was
3:36
i don’t feel close to you
3:40
we had this amazing time in new york
3:43
since i got home i don’t feel close i
3:46
don’t feel like you’re showing any
3:48
curiosity about my life i don’t feel
3:49
like you’re asking me how my day is
3:52
going i don’t feel like you’re trying to
3:54
get to know me better i don’t feel close
3:57
to you now he didn’t listen or he didn’t
3:59
care one of the two because his response
4:02
to that was a grand gesture
4:05
let me book a flight to come to london
4:07
that might mean that he really likes her
4:10
and wanted to do something big to show
4:12
her
4:13
but he’s a terrible listener because
4:16
that’s not what she was asking for or
4:18
he heard what she had to say but he went
4:20
i don’t want to do the whole closeness
4:22
thing and have lots of contact because
4:24
that’s not what i’m looking for
4:26
but i’ll book the trip to london because
4:28
that’s another experience and what this
4:31
reeked of to me was a guy who is
4:35
looking for experiences doesn’t make him
4:37
a bad guy
4:39
but it doesn’t make him a guy who’s
4:40
looking for what she’s looking for this
4:42
is a guy who is treating life like a bit
4:45
of a playground right now and he’s like
4:48
come to burning man with me
4:50
uh i’ll come to london and visit you
4:54
and that could just be seen through the
4:55
context of
4:56
well london’s a really cool city
4:59
and it’s fun and he’s attracted to her
5:02
and he clearly enjoyed her company or he
5:04
wouldn’t be inviting her on another trip
5:06
somewhere so the chances are he’s
5:09
attracted to her he really likes her
5:11
company he wants more experiences with
5:15
her because that’s what he’s looking for
5:16
but he doesn’t want an actual
5:18
relationship he doesn’t want actual
5:21
intimacy he doesn’t want actual
5:24
closeness not in a way that builds he
5:27
wants contained closeness he wants a
5:30
contained experience let me come to
5:33
london and book a fancy restaurant and
5:35
let’s have an amazing time in london
5:37
that’s fine
5:39
if that’s all she’s looking for but it
5:41
wasn’t all she was looking for so what’s
5:43
likely to happen is he comes to london
5:46
there’s another really peak experience
5:49
that they have together
5:51
and then
5:52
the contact disappears again
5:54
until
5:55
burning man this is a very
5:58
common pattern i see
6:01
in people’s love lives especially in the
6:03
direction of men to women oh you’re fun
6:06
you’re attractive you’re enjoyable to
6:08
spend time with you’re my vessel of fun
6:11
for this weekend or this month or this
6:14
experience that i want to do and it
6:16
would be fun to do this experience with
6:18
somebody so i want to do it with you but
6:19
it doesn’t mean that they’re serious
6:21
about anything more now in a situation
6:24
where people are honest with each other
6:26
about that that can be a wonderfully
6:28
rewarding thing it’s not not demonizing
6:30
the idea of two people going away and
6:32
having an experience together that
6:34
doesn’t happen within a relationship or
6:36
lead to a relationship the problem is
6:39
when there is an asymmetry between what
6:42
the two people want when he is looking
6:45
at it as an experience and she is
6:48
looking at it as a stepping stone to
6:51
something more what i pointed out to her
6:53
is that
6:54
right now
6:55
you have
6:57
a choice of calling him and saying hey
7:01
you know between now and london i’d love
7:03
for us to speak more
7:04
because there feels like there’s a bit
7:07
of a disconnect between you’re coming
7:09
out to see me and
7:11
we’re not even staying in touch
7:13
frequently and checking in and seeing
7:15
how each other are that feels a bit
7:19
strange to me so can we
7:21
do better on the communication between
7:23
now and then and actually speak more and
7:25
i would see if that improves now if it
7:28
doesn’t improve you could always call
7:30
off the london trip and say hey i’m
7:32
really not feeling comfortable with this
7:33
we’re not really talking we don’t really
7:35
feel close and yet you’re coming over
7:37
and we’re going to spend a whole weekend
7:39
together it just
7:40
doesn’t feel organic to how much we’ve
7:42
been speaking if the communication
7:44
improves then she could have him come to
7:47
london have a great weekend
7:49
and then see what happens after that or
7:52
she just cancels the london trip all
7:54
together and says hey let’s do a trip
7:57
when we feel a little closer because
8:00
right now it feels like we’re doing a
8:02
trip but
8:03
we’re not actually speaking and when i
8:05
did speak to you although i appreciate
8:06
greatly that you’re coming to london
8:08
when i spoke to you about the
8:09
communication i felt like
8:12
the part that was most important to me
8:14
is that we were actually talking more
8:17
regularly and that part hasn’t
8:20
changed i can’t tell anyone what to do
8:23
here i think that if in this situation
8:27
anyone could be forgiven for saying well
8:29
i’ll roll the dice on it let me have
8:32
this person come to london
8:34
see what happens
8:35
and then at the end of it if the
8:37
communication doesn’t improve then i
8:38
definitely am not going to be making a
8:40
trip where i have to put in the effort
8:42
but it would also be fair to say i’m not
8:44
going to do this trip or i’m not going
8:46
to have them come to me
8:48
if
8:49
this communication if this doesn’t
8:51
improve if i don’t feel closer to them
8:53
now look you may wonder how to navigate
8:56
these kinds of things in early dating or
8:58
in dating in general
9:00
i’m a big believer in our love lives of
9:02
knowing what our north star is
9:06
our north star is the things that we
9:10
truly value
9:12
knowing what’s important to us
9:15
which starts with being honest with
9:16
ourselves what am i looking for
9:20
in my love life right now now if i’m
9:21
just looking for some fun
9:23
if i’m just looking to have a good time
9:26
if i’m looking for just spontaneity and
9:28
excitement if those are my number one
9:31
values
9:32
then
9:33
that’s one thing or your north star
9:36
could be
9:38
finding a real relationship
9:40
with somebody who is kind who is
9:44
consistent with me who
9:47
makes me feel the closeness that’s
9:50
important to me someone with whom it
9:52
feels like
9:53
there’s a progression
9:55
that we are actually building something
9:58
if that’s your north star if that’s what
10:00
you decide is the most important thing
10:04
every decision you make
10:06
has to be in line with what takes you
10:09
closer to that north star regardless of
10:13
how something is making you feel in the
10:16
short run in our love lives
10:18
following our north star won’t always
10:20
feel good
10:21
because there might be someone right now
10:23
that’s shiny
10:24
that’s exciting
10:26
there might be we might want to do that
10:29
trip and if we can see it as just a fun
10:32
thing in isolation and do that that’s
10:34
one thing
10:35
but we can’t lie to ourselves if in
10:38
truth i’m going on this trip because not
10:40
just because it would be exciting but
10:42
because i want more with this person but
10:45
i’m looking at this and going but
10:47
they’re not trying any other time
10:49
they’ve just booked a trip with me and
10:50
all of their behavior suggests that
10:52
they’re not actually trying to progress
10:54
anything with me they’re not actually
10:56
trying to make anything happen
10:58
they’re just trying to have this fun
11:00
experience with me
11:01
then this isn’t in line with my north
11:04
star in fact it’s a distraction from my
11:06
north star because if i get hung up on
11:09
this person and i spend the next six
11:10
months wishing i had more with them but
11:13
repeatedly confirming that i’m with
11:15
someone who doesn’t want more with me
11:17
and
11:18
at the end of that six months of being
11:20
tunnel vision about that person and not
11:23
meeting anybody else because i really
11:24
like them and i’m always secretly
11:26
waiting for a text or a phone call from
11:27
them or the next time we’re going to see
11:29
each other
11:30
and then at the end of six months i get
11:31
heartbroken
11:33
because i realize it’s not going
11:35
anywhere or i realize they’re now seeing
11:37
somebody else or that i’ve realized that
11:39
they’ve been seeing multiple people this
11:41
whole time
11:42
then it’s gonna take me another
11:45
two months three months five months six
11:47
months to get over this person so all of
11:49
a sudden something that was a fun trip
11:52
has taken up a year of my life
11:54
emotionally and for the first six months
11:56
physically in terms of where i’m putting
11:59
my energy so if we say my north star is
12:02
to find a meaningful relationship
12:04
then all of a sudden this
12:06
innocent exciting little trip
12:09
doesn’t seem so innocent and it doesn’t
12:10
seem so exciting it seems like it could
12:12
be potentially quite damaging to what’s
12:16
really valuable to us and one of the
12:17
things that
12:19
makes us really unhappy one of the
12:21
things can even make us depressed or
12:23
very shameful or
12:25
or create a lot of self-loathing
12:27
is when we continuously ignore our north
12:30
star
12:32
in favor of the thing that feels good
12:34
because even though in the moment we we
12:36
get addicted to that drug of what feels
12:38
good
12:40
they start to accumulate as
12:42
self-betrayals they accumulate as things
12:45
that we
12:45
ways that we have betrayed ourselves and
12:48
our ultimate goals and when we do that
12:50
we lose trust in ourselves and when we
12:52
lose trust in ourselves that becomes a
12:54
really dangerous
12:56
thing we start to like ourselves less
12:59
the real irony of self-worth
13:02
in all of that is that when we begin to
13:04
like ourselves less we begin to crave
13:07
the very validation
13:10
that the seeking of which is hurting us
13:13
and affecting our self-worth and leading
13:14
to betrayal in the first place we start
13:16
to further betray ourselves seeking
13:19
their validation and then we like
13:21
ourselves less and when we like
13:22
ourselves less we put up with even worse
13:24
treatment and we get stuck in that cycle
13:27
the way to break it
13:29
is take a journal
13:31
i am writing in a journal all the time
13:33
every day
13:34
and write down what’s your north star
13:38
what’s the thing you actually are going
13:40
to choose to value is it finding a kind
13:45
and considerate and compassionate person
13:47
who wants you
13:48
who accepts you
13:50
who’s excited about building something
13:52
with you who shows you that they’re
13:54
excited about it who invests in you if
13:57
you know those things then when someone
13:58
comes along and they’re frothy and
14:01
exciting and
14:03
unpredictable you’ll see those things
14:06
for
14:07
what they are
14:08
things that actually have nothing to do
14:11
with your north star they might be
14:12
alluring they might be seductive they
14:14
might feel good they might draw you with
14:17
their
14:18
shininess their iridescence but it’s not
14:20
gonna
14:21
it’s not gonna be able to sway you
14:23
from your path you’re able to say no to
14:25
that or you’re able if you’re not seeing
14:27
the right things you’re brave enough to
14:29
have the conversation that you’re not
14:31
seeing the right things because
14:33
you know that this isn’t my north star
14:35
right now i’m going to let this person
14:37
know that this isn’t enough for me in
14:38
the same way that i suggested that woman
14:41
let him know hey i
14:43
need this communication between us to
14:44
improve between now and london otherwise
14:47
it’s going to feel really disconnected
14:48
when you get to london because i’m not
14:50
going to feel close to you
14:52
and frankly i wouldn’t be having someone
14:54
come to see me for a weekend like this
14:57
if i didn’t feel close to them when you
14:58
know what your north star is you’re
15:00
brave enough to have standards that make
15:03
someone either have to get in line with
15:05
that north star or prove that they’re
15:07
not capable of that in which case you’re
15:09
able to say no to the fun trip the fun
15:13
experience if
15:16
you want to define what your north star
15:19
is with me
15:20
because maybe you’re watching this video
15:22
and thinking
15:23
this is
15:24
exactly what i need to do i have just
15:26
been following
15:28
feelings
15:29
in a way that consistently has me making
15:32
bad decisions and wasting enormous
15:36
amounts of my time if you want to
15:38
understand more about this process and
15:41
you want to do it with me i am doing
15:43
this with people on my virtual retreat
15:45
and we just confirmed the date of it is
15:48
from november the 11th
15:50
to the 13th
15:52
and it is the one and only remaining
15:55
retreat of this year you can do it
15:57
virtually so you can be anywhere in the
16:00
world and do this program from home
16:03
but we’re going to be spending three
16:04
days together in immersive coaching to
16:08
design your north star and rewire the
16:11
way you make every decision in your life
16:15
and by the way what’s really cool right
16:16
now is because we just released the date
16:20
we have a little tradition with our
16:22
virtual retreat that the first people
16:25
through the door get an early bird
16:28
special meaning the cheapest ticket
16:30
price for the virtual retreat that
16:32
you’re ever gonna get so it won’t be
16:34
this cheap any other time of the year
16:36
leading up to it and some very special
16:39
bonuses that you can find out about at
16:42
mhvirtualretreat.com
16:44
so if you’re coming now is the best time
16:47
to grab a ticket before those early bird
16:49
spots are gone i’ll see you over there
16:52
and of course in the next video
17:13
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock