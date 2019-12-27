Tilting at Windmills

During our recent cross-country trek, we encountered what would have been the bane of Don Quixote’s existence — ginormous windmills! In Miguel de Cervantes novel the word “tilt” comes from fighting; Don Quixote jousted with imaginary enemies (windmills) that he perceived to be giants, thinking the blades were their arms.

Like a grandmother’s fluffy quilt, wind turbines cover the plains. At one particular spot in Iowa, we got to have an up-close-and-personal look at a Siemens Energy blade and learned that:

Each individual, joint-free, seamless blade is 148 feet long, 11.2 feet wide, and weighs 23,098 pounds!

Standing over 400 feet tall, each complete wind turbine has three blades, with a rotor diameter of more than 300 feet — nearly the same length as a football field.

One wind turbine can power up to 700 residential homes with environmentally friendly, carbon free electricity.

A single wind turbine needs approximately one-half acre of land and uses 40 acres of wind space.

Blades sweep an area of 75,000 square feet with each rotation.

What energizes you?

This post was previously published on Tuesdays with Laurie

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan