Hey everyone, a quick share of a short film and interview, as I work on something intricate. The film was produced by Matthew Freidell, based on an interview he filmed in my back yard (full interview here). At one point you can see my little dog in the background. The title of the film is “To Be at Home in the World.” Here are a couple excerpts:

“The very fact that you are here with your aspirations and your yearnings for a more beautiful world means that it is possible and that you have a role to play in it. I cannot explain why that is true, but there is a certain logic to it, and that logic draws on the knowledge that there is intelligence in all things, that the world is not just an accident.”

“If I am limited to my realism, it is impossible that the world will ever heal. But my realism is an inheritance from a world-story that is much narrower than what is really real and possible.”