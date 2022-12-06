Get Daily Email
To Be at Home in the World

Hey everyone, a quick share of a short film and interview, as I work on something intricate.

Hey everyone, a quick share of a short film and interview, as I work on something intricate. The film was produced by Matthew Freidell, based on an interview he filmed in my back yard (full interview here). At one point you can see my little dog in the background. The title of the film is “To Be at Home in the World.” Here are a couple excerpts:

“The very fact that you are here with your aspirations and your yearnings for a more beautiful world means that it is possible and that you have a role to play in it. I cannot explain why that is true, but there is a certain logic to it, and that logic draws on the knowledge that there is intelligence in all things, that the world is not just an accident.”

“If I am limited to my realism, it is impossible that the world will ever heal. But my realism is an inheritance from a world-story that is much narrower than what is really real and possible.”

This post was previously published on charleseisenstein.substack.com and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About Charles Eisenstein

I was born in 1967 and was a very sensitive, intellectual, and dreamy child. I was always consumed by questions like, “Where did I come from?”, ”Why am I here?”, “Where am I going?” so of course, embedded as I was in a culture that sees science and reason as the source of truth, I tried to “figure out” the answers. I graduated from Yale University with a degree in Mathematics and Philosophy, but my development of reason and intellect brought me no closer to any truth I really cared about.

