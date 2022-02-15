Tool Tuesday – Can Opener

By: Dad, How Do I?
You Got This!
—
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
00:01
hey kids nice to see you again
00:03
uh happy new year to you um i’m sure
00:06
we’re all excited about 2021 and the
00:08
possibilities especially after the
00:10
the rough year that we’ve all been
00:12
through um yeah
00:14
every you know every year it’s always
00:15
exciting to
00:17
to kind of imagine what’s possible for
00:19
that for that new year
00:20
and especially after after last year
00:22
it’s it’s especially true
00:24
so um we’re picking up with tool tuesday
00:27
and you know there’s more tools than
00:29
what’s in your shop there’s actually
00:31
kitchen tools
00:32
and so today i’m going to show you how
00:34
to use a can opener
00:36
um but before we do that i have a dad
00:39
joke for you
00:40
so what do you call a can opener that’s
00:42
broken
00:44
a cat opener ah so anyway
00:47
let’s get started okay so let’s say
00:51
you’re hungry
00:52
you know and i don’t know you go to the
00:54
cupboard and you find maybe let’s just
00:55
say
00:56
you know hypothetically a can of beans
00:58
right and you want to open it up
01:00
but you’ve never used a can opener
01:02
before so i’m just going to walk you
01:04
through that there’s different types of
01:05
can openers but for this particular one
01:07
this is the one
01:08
that i like to use it’s a good quality
01:10
one okay
01:11
there’s different styles that come in
01:13
too it just
01:14
opens and closes and then this one
01:16
actually is meant to
01:18
to take the top off i don’t i haven’t
01:20
had good success with it so i don’t use
01:21
it it just clamps on like this instead
01:23
of on the side
01:24
okay so all you do um there’s a
01:27
this blade right here right that blade
01:30
that’s what is gonna pierce the can and
01:33
then you just work your way around the
01:35
can okay so we just put it on here and
01:37
we
01:38
clamp it down so it pierced the can
01:41
right
01:42
okay and then all you do is just hold
01:44
this tight
01:45
and you just work your way around the
01:46
can okay
01:48
all you’re doing is just twisting it
01:49
right around the can
01:52
just like that and you want to keep this
01:55
tight so that that
01:56
pressure stays on there so that the
01:58
it’ll keep cutting
01:59
okay there we go it’s as simple as that
02:03
okay so all you do it just opens up you
02:06
clamp it on the side
02:08
pierce the can and then just start
02:10
tightening it or start
02:11
you know working this uh this knob here
02:14
okay and they’re all kind of like that
02:16
these same
02:16
this particular style works that same
02:19
way okay
02:20
and when you’re done just a safety um
02:23
tip for you
02:24
this lid that comes out of here is sharp
02:26
it’s got a sharp edge so be very careful
02:28
and then when you empty the can make
02:30
sure that you
02:31
take that lid and put it back inside the
02:34
can
02:35
just so that when it gets thrown in the
02:36
garbage it doesn’t you know when
02:38
somebody sticks their hand in the
02:39
garbage or whatever just for safety
02:40
reasons
02:41
make sure that you you put it away
02:43
safely okay because it’s almost like a
02:45
blade
02:46
um it’s that sharp so okay so here’s a
02:49
close-up of it so here’s your
02:51
can opener and you just open it up like
02:53
that and it’s got these gears here
02:55
too right so then this and this is the
02:57
blade okay
02:58
so all we do is we we just put the blade
03:00
there
03:01
you clamp it down right and that’ll
03:04
pierce the can so we clamp it down
03:07
and you can hear where it pierced the
03:08
can okay and then all you do is just
03:11
work your way around the can
03:14
holding this tight right
03:18
okay just work our way around
03:22
just like that
03:26
voila that’s it
03:32
okay i hope that was helpful for you
03:34
thanks for watching
03:35
and god bless you and you got this
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock