Tool Tuesday – Can Opener

By: Dad, How Do I?

You Got This!

—

Disclaimer:

—–

About Dad, How Do I?:

Welcome to the official Dad, How Do I? YouTube channel! Here you will find "How To" videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:01

hey kids nice to see you again

00:03

uh happy new year to you um i’m sure

00:06

we’re all excited about 2021 and the

00:08

possibilities especially after the

00:10

the rough year that we’ve all been

00:12

through um yeah

00:14

every you know every year it’s always

00:15

exciting to

00:17

to kind of imagine what’s possible for

00:19

that for that new year

00:20

and especially after after last year

00:22

it’s it’s especially true

00:24

so um we’re picking up with tool tuesday

00:27

and you know there’s more tools than

00:29

what’s in your shop there’s actually

00:31

kitchen tools

00:32

and so today i’m going to show you how

00:34

to use a can opener

00:36

um but before we do that i have a dad

00:39

joke for you

00:40

so what do you call a can opener that’s

00:42

broken

00:44

a cat opener ah so anyway

00:47

let’s get started okay so let’s say

00:51

you’re hungry

00:52

you know and i don’t know you go to the

00:54

cupboard and you find maybe let’s just

00:55

say

00:56

you know hypothetically a can of beans

00:58

right and you want to open it up

01:00

but you’ve never used a can opener

01:02

before so i’m just going to walk you

01:04

through that there’s different types of

01:05

can openers but for this particular one

01:07

this is the one

01:08

that i like to use it’s a good quality

01:10

one okay

01:11

there’s different styles that come in

01:13

too it just

01:14

opens and closes and then this one

01:16

actually is meant to

01:18

to take the top off i don’t i haven’t

01:20

had good success with it so i don’t use

01:21

it it just clamps on like this instead

01:23

of on the side

01:24

okay so all you do um there’s a

01:27

this blade right here right that blade

01:30

that’s what is gonna pierce the can and

01:33

then you just work your way around the

01:35

can okay so we just put it on here and

01:37

we

01:38

clamp it down so it pierced the can

01:41

right

01:42

okay and then all you do is just hold

01:44

this tight

01:45

and you just work your way around the

01:46

can okay

01:48

all you’re doing is just twisting it

01:49

right around the can

01:52

just like that and you want to keep this

01:55

tight so that that

01:56

pressure stays on there so that the

01:58

it’ll keep cutting

01:59

okay there we go it’s as simple as that

02:03

okay so all you do it just opens up you

02:06

clamp it on the side

02:08

pierce the can and then just start

02:10

tightening it or start

02:11

you know working this uh this knob here

02:14

okay and they’re all kind of like that

02:16

these same

02:16

this particular style works that same

02:19

way okay

02:20

and when you’re done just a safety um

02:23

tip for you

02:24

this lid that comes out of here is sharp

02:26

it’s got a sharp edge so be very careful

02:28

and then when you empty the can make

02:30

sure that you

02:31

take that lid and put it back inside the

02:34

can

02:35

just so that when it gets thrown in the

02:36

garbage it doesn’t you know when

02:38

somebody sticks their hand in the

02:39

garbage or whatever just for safety

02:40

reasons

02:41

make sure that you you put it away

02:43

safely okay because it’s almost like a

02:45

blade

02:46

um it’s that sharp so okay so here’s a

02:49

close-up of it so here’s your

02:51

can opener and you just open it up like

02:53

that and it’s got these gears here

02:55

too right so then this and this is the

02:57

blade okay

02:58

so all we do is we we just put the blade

03:00

there

03:01

you clamp it down right and that’ll

03:04

pierce the can so we clamp it down

03:07

and you can hear where it pierced the

03:08

can okay and then all you do is just

03:11

work your way around the can

03:14

holding this tight right

03:18

okay just work our way around

03:22

just like that

03:26

voila that’s it

03:32

okay i hope that was helpful for you

03:34

thanks for watching

03:35

and god bless you and you got this

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

