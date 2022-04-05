Tool Tuesday – Lawn Mower | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Disclaimer:
Transcript
0:00
hey kids uh so it’s tool tuesday
0:03
and today i’m gonna actually walk you
0:05
through a lawn mower
0:06
um you know there’s a lot too a lot a
0:09
lot more um
0:10
so uh and i can only show you the lawn
0:13
mowers that i have
0:14
um you know there’s obviously different
0:16
versions
0:17
um different brands different you know
0:20
they
0:20
some are battery powered some are gas
0:23
powered
0:24
and i have a gas powered and a battery
0:26
powered so i’m going to show you both of
0:27
those
0:27
but you know i can’t possibly show you
0:29
all the different lawn mowers that are
0:31
out there but i’m going to give you a
0:32
rough overview of what they look like
0:33
and
0:34
what models look like today because
0:35
these are fairly new models so
0:37
um but first i have a dad joke for you
0:40
so did you hear that tesla’s gonna
0:43
launch their own line of lawn mowers
0:46
yeah they’re gonna call it elon so
0:49
anyway let’s get started okay
0:52
so before we go outside i just wanna run
0:54
through a few things
0:56
uh about mowers that um some are
0:59
misconceptions some are just
1:01
confusion some you know maybe you’ve
1:04
uh seen people trying to start a mower
1:06
and they’re frustrated and
1:08
then you’re not they’re gonna try so you
1:11
know uh mowers have come a long way in a
1:13
short amount of time uh
1:14
or maybe not so short of time but you
1:16
know back in the day you used to have to
1:17
choke
1:18
a motor uh or mower to get it to start
1:21
even a motor in a
1:22
vehicle i remember when i was a kid you
1:24
know there was a choke right on the dash
1:26
and you’d have to pull it to get the
1:27
thing to start basically a choke
1:29
what a choke does is it restricts the
1:32
amount of air
1:33
that is being allowed to the carburetor
1:36
which is
1:37
what you know you need to start your
1:38
engine and so it gives it more gas and
1:41
less air
1:42
and then you just ease the choke off but
1:44
now you know
1:45
the um engines work without it
1:48
they have a they have an automatic choke
1:50
so it’s already built in so you don’t
1:51
even usually have to mess with them
1:53
unless you get you know an older mower
1:56
or if you get
1:56
you know i don’t know if they even sell
1:58
them anymore but if they do and they’re
1:59
cheap
2:00
you might want to look at whether it’s
2:01
an auto automatic choke or not
2:04
i think instead of an automatic choke or
2:06
instead of a choke i think they have
2:08
a prime button a little bubble that you
2:11
you push and it
2:12
sends more gas basically the same thing
2:13
getting more gas and less air
2:15
so that’s something you probably don’t
2:17
have to worry about though you won’t on
2:18
the model that i’m going to show you
2:21
it’s automatic so you don’t have to
2:22
worry about it um and then the gas
2:25
you know it’s just regular gas you just
2:27
use regular gas
2:28
um you want to make sure you have good
2:29
gas and so if your gas is old
2:31
uh you can refer to my stable video
2:34
where my brother talks about stable
2:36
to keep the gas um a good quality so
2:39
that it’ll start for you
2:40
okay um oil you need to make sure to
2:44
check the oil
2:44
right the oil any kind of um engine that
2:47
runs you know it’s it needs to be
2:49
lubricated to make sure that the parts
2:52
aren’t free seizing up right because
2:53
they’re rubbing against each other they
2:55
need to be able to
2:56
there needs to be a lubricant in there
2:57
so that’s you know that’s why you have
2:59
the oil
3:00
and then the blades you want to keep the
3:02
blades nice right so
3:04
you know if you’re cutting with
3:06
something that’s not sharp
3:07
then you’re going to get something that
3:09
doesn’t look great so you want to try
3:10
not to mow rocks you know try not to mow
3:12
over rocks because that just chips away
3:14
at your blade
3:15
and you might occasionally need to
3:17
sharpen your blades
3:18
um and then a mower usually comes where
3:21
you can raise and lower
3:22
the mower all right for different um
3:25
heights depending on how you like your
3:27
grass and i like to keep my my grass a
3:29
little bit
3:30
longer in the summer kind of protects it
3:32
if i go too short then it seems to burn
3:34
faster but you know if you
3:36
you’re in a drought you’re it’s in and
3:38
you’re not watering your
3:39
grass it’s going to turn brown that’s
3:41
just the reality okay
3:43
um and then there’s a mulch feature on
3:45
the mower i’m going to show you
3:47
um the mulch feature basically just you
3:50
know you hate to
3:51
mow and get rid of those clippings
3:53
because those are nice nutrients
3:55
for your for your lawn but if your grass
3:58
is too long
3:59
and you try to mow and try to mulch
4:03
it’s going to be a long day so i would
4:05
recommend
4:06
if your grass is longer and you want to
4:07
mulch just it’s going to take a while
4:09
but you’re going to
4:10
want to mow it once at a certain level
4:13
then lower it maybe
4:14
a half inch then go back over it and
4:15
mulch it and that
4:17
those shorter clippings will fall down
4:19
and help to
4:20
you know add the nutrients back back
4:22
into the soil
4:23
um so the model that i’m going to show
4:26
you the more i’m going to show you is a
4:27
craftsman m270 it’s actually one that
4:30
was gifted
4:31
from lowe’s last year at father’s day um
4:34
so i’m very thankful for for them for
4:36
for giving it to me it’s uh
4:38
it’s pretty cool model um it’s got a
4:40
pull start
4:41
and it’s also got a push start so it
4:43
starts with a
4:45
a battery that also the battery also
4:47
works in their weed eater
4:48
so when i do a weed eater video i’ll
4:50
show you show you that too
4:51
so uh yeah so it’s pretty pretty handy
4:54
you just come out and
4:56
then it starts right starts right off um
4:58
i’ve only used it probably five
4:59
times five or six times because i also
5:01
got another mower that i’ll tell you
5:03
about in just a second
5:04
uh yeah so and then another thing cool
5:06
about this model is it’s got a
5:08
and this is kind of more standard for a
5:11
nicer
5:12
mower it’s got a hose attachment so you
5:15
can
5:15
um attach your hose to it and hose it
5:18
out so it cleans
5:19
uh the blades out because you don’t want
5:21
to you know it’s easy to get in a hurry
5:23
and you’ve been out mowing your lawn for
5:24
two hours and
5:25
i just i just want to put it away but
5:27
it’s nice to clean it up because then
5:28
when you come back to it then it’s clean
5:30
and you start fresh right so um and then
5:33
i’m also going to walk you through
5:35
so i was gifted a heart
5:38
mower it’s a brushless
5:43
battery powered mower and it’s amazing
5:46
i don’t have the model number handy i’ll
5:48
put it in the description for you but
5:50
uh the thing is amazing it uh it’s like
5:53
a cadillac it has
5:55
lights on it even um and it hums i mean
5:58
it’s
5:59
smooth uh raising and lowering the
6:02
mowers one hand you can just do it
6:05
spring loaded lifts it up and down
6:07
the battery seemed to last and hart
6:10
reached out to me and wanted to know if
6:11
i wanted to
6:12
have them sponsor a video and honestly i
6:15
didn’t
6:16
i didn’t feel right because the
6:19
i just don’t know about the battery the
6:21
battery worked great
6:22
and so no problems there um
6:26
but i’ve you know i just got it last
6:28
year
6:29
and it worked great and i’ve used it
6:30
several times it’s worked great and
6:32
we’ve you know now we’re into a new
6:34
season trying it’s still working great
6:36
but i just didn’t feel right
6:37
recommending it to you
6:38
if you invested this money in this mower
6:41
um
6:41
and then the battery didn’t last because
6:44
you know
6:44
the main part is the battery uh you
6:47
really need that battery to work but
6:49
the mower is amazing so i’ll show you
6:51
that i’ll walk you through that too if
6:52
you’re thinking about buying and just
6:54
showing you
6:55
what your options are there so anyway
6:57
let’s go outside and take a look
6:59
okay so here’s the here’s the m270 the
7:02
craftsman that i was talking about
7:04
so you have oil right here all you got
7:06
to do is just check your oil
7:07
make sure that there’s plenty of oil and
7:10
there is
7:11
it’s all clear because this is pretty
7:12
new okay
7:14
so that’s one of the things we want to
7:15
look at here’s the battery compartment
7:18
that i was talking about
7:19
where it actually
7:22
has a battery a craftsman battery that
7:25
goes in there and you can
7:28
you can push start here
7:31
instead of pulling it it’s got a push
7:33
start so i’ll show you that in just a
7:34
second
7:35
and then here’s where your gas goes okay
7:37
it’s just regular gas
7:39
this goes in there so you just want to
7:40
make sure that’s full
7:42
it’s pretty full i just used this about
7:44
two weeks ago so
7:46
um what else do you need to pay
7:48
attention to
7:50
especially when it’s brand pretty new
7:52
you should be good for quite a while but
7:54
you want to check the oil
7:55
make sure you don’t run over rocks check
7:57
the gas
7:58
um i think we’ll go ahead and fire it up
8:01
here
8:02
so here’s how this one fires up this
8:04
thing right here
8:05
you need to push that down that’s a
8:07
safety measure in case you’re
8:09
mowing and you lose your footing you let
8:11
go of that the motor
8:12
cuts nice safety measure okay if you try
8:15
to pull this
8:17
um without holding this down it’s never
8:19
going to start
8:20
okay so you’ve got to push that down
8:22
okay
8:23
let’s go ahead and just try it here just
8:26
give it a good pull
8:28
as one
8:40
see and then you let go of that that
8:41
kills it so normally
8:43
before you mow you just go ahead and
8:45
start that up
8:46
hold it and just let it warm up for like
8:48
a minute before you start
8:50
you know mowing around uh let your
8:53
engine warm up first okay so let’s see
8:54
if it starts on the next one
9:04
okay now let’s try the electric start
9:06
that i was talking about that’s right
9:07
here
9:08
okay there’s a button right here so i’m
9:10
going to close this
9:21
okay so and then this right here this is
9:24
actually something i can push down that
9:26
helps
9:26
that makes my wheels spin to help me
9:29
when i’m pushing them over so i just
9:31
as i’m mowing i’ve got this down and
9:34
then
9:34
i can just push it and then you’ll look
9:36
at it right and just push it manually or
9:37
i can
9:38
push this down and it causes my wheels
9:40
to spin
9:41
okay there we go
9:46
all right so here’s a close-up of this
9:48
button that was talking about so you
9:49
gotta hold this down
9:51
right hold this red lever down and then
9:53
i just push this
9:57
all right here so here’s how you load
9:59
raise and lower it too so you just on
10:02
this particular one you just
10:03
put it in and then you just
10:06
and that’s that’s moving the front
10:09
wheels up and down
10:10
both of them okay some of them uh some
10:13
mowers have it
10:13
one here one there one there one there
10:15
this particular mower you just move the
10:17
front one
10:18
and you lift it up and you put it down
10:20
right
10:21
you just clamp it in depending on the
10:23
height that you want
10:25
okay and same thing on the back
10:28
it’s exact same thing on the back side
10:31
and
10:32
what else do we want to show you
10:35
that’s kind of it here’s the here’s the
10:37
um
10:39
the bag so when you’re done or when it
10:42
gets full
10:43
you just lift this up and pull this
10:46
pull this out right to remove it and
10:48
then you just put it back
10:50
kind of working backwards here there you
10:53
go
10:53
and then if you wanted to mulch you
10:55
would just remove that
10:58
like that put that down like that
11:01
and then that would just trap everything
11:03
inside here and then it would
11:05
mulch and this is the handle that i
11:07
would use
11:08
in order to spin those front wheels
11:12
okay as i’m walking along
11:15
all right and then there’s the hose
11:16
right that we you could just attach a
11:18
hose to that and run the hose
11:20
and then that would clear out your
11:23
your blades from underneath and clear
11:25
all that out for you
11:26
okay you just run that and
11:30
there you go uh i think that’s about it
11:33
this one’s pretty straightforward so i’m
11:34
going to show you my other mower now
11:36
okay so this is my um battery powered
11:40
mower and it just uses one of these
11:44
okay and i’m going to show you where
11:45
that goes and this thing’s pretty slick
11:48
there’s some pretty amazing things about
11:50
it i’ll walk you through a few things
11:52
real quick
11:54
it comes with a
11:58
little one before you walk behind it and
12:00
it just kind of keeps up with you
12:01
but when you push on this it just keeps
12:04
pace with you
12:05
that’s how you make it go forward okay
12:08
and so you need to actually extend these
12:10
arms
12:12
okay and lock it in
12:16
okay and then the way you start it i’m
12:19
gonna put that battery in i’ll show you
12:20
a close-up this
12:21
in just a second but i’m just gonna walk
12:22
you through it so
12:26
okay the battery’s in okay and now all i
12:29
do
12:30
is you push this there’s a button right
12:33
here to start i got to push that
12:35
actually i got to push one of these
12:36
first so i push that and i push that
12:44
okay so i gotta push either one of these
12:47
and i push that
12:54
so the way this works here um
12:57
this is the battery the battery just you
12:59
just lift that up
13:01
this battery just goes right in here
13:03
okay
13:04
simple as that that goes there this
13:08
thing actually has
13:08
lights on it so pretty fancy
13:12
i don’t know that that’s necessary
13:14
because in my mind my practical mind
13:16
says
13:17
uh why would you want lights because
13:18
it’s then it’s drawing battery
13:20
power and you want your battery to last
13:22
as long as possible right so
13:24
so here’s another thing about this too
13:26
if you buy a spare battery
13:28
you can it’s got a storage compartment
13:32
right there
13:33
so you put your battery in that way if
13:35
you’re out mowing
13:36
and the battery dies then you just pop
13:38
that one out pop the new one in and
13:39
you’re
13:40
still going you’re not having to run
13:41
back inside right it’s nice to have that
13:43
spare battery
13:44
um the way you raise and lower this is
13:48
it’s spring-loaded all you’re doing is
13:50
just pushing it up and down like that
13:52
you see that it’s moving all the wheels
13:56
so you just get it where you want it and
13:58
then and you can actually see right here
14:00
it says one inch on up to four inches i
14:03
can get a close-up of that for you but
14:05
then it just locks in wherever you
14:07
wherever you want it um the bag’s really
14:09
easy too
14:12
right pretty slick you just pull it
14:14
right off there
14:16
that’s about it i mean there’s really
14:18
not much to this thing
14:20
but it works really well
14:23
as long as those batteries are going to
14:25
last i would highly recommend this
14:27
that’s the only caveat i have for you is
14:30
i just don’t know
14:31
if those batteries are going to last for
14:33
you um other than that it’s great i’ve
14:36
been able to mow my whole backyard
14:37
and then half of my front yard on one
14:39
battery and then they also sent me a
14:42
the weed eater and i’ll do that on a on
14:44
a future video
14:45
show you the weed eater that they sent
14:47
me it also was works
14:49
really well it all hinges on the battery
14:51
though you know i’ve had
14:52
um a drill in the past and it was great
14:55
and then the battery
14:57
didn’t last and so um that’s why i love
15:00
the dewalt
15:01
i’ve had my dewalt for several years and
15:03
the battery always charges
15:04
so um yeah so as long as these batteries
15:08
are charging in a couple years i would
15:10
highly recommend this so
15:12
um i think that’s about it so i’m gonna
15:15
go ahead and
15:16
um mow a little bit so i’ll get some
15:18
video of me of me mowing
15:20
i’m probably gonna mow it at um probably
15:23
about three inches i think because we’re
15:24
starting to
15:25
head into a little bit warmer weather
15:27
and i like to keep it a little higher so
15:29
we’ll go ahead and do that but i think i
15:31
will show you a few close-ups real quick
15:33
okay so here’s the close-up of that dial
15:36
that i was talking about
15:37
and then the spring loaded so you can
15:38
just just push that thing in and lift it
15:41
up and down
15:43
okay makes it pretty easy and then you
15:46
just when you get it close you just
15:48
get it close and then make sure it locks
15:50
in where you where you want it to be
15:52
right okay
15:57
okay and um
16:00
i think that’s about it other than this
16:02
right this compartment here
16:04
um that’s all that is that just slides
16:06
right down in there pretty
16:09
pretty easy okay and i’m gonna go ahead
16:12
and mow
16:15
okay so what i normally do is i do the
16:18
perimeter
16:19
first and i have a weed eater so you
16:21
might not have a weed eater but so if
16:23
you don’t have a weed eater then
16:24
don’t you know you’re not gonna be able
16:26
to do that first but so i normally would
16:28
weedy
16:28
the perimeter anything all on the
16:31
outside
16:31
okay and then i go over it
16:35
and i work my way in a big circle that’s
16:37
how
16:38
it works in my backyard my front yard i
16:41
do a big circle and then i go back and
16:42
forth because it’s long
16:44
right so i do a big circle get the
16:46
outside first
16:47
because you want to have a system you
16:49
want to work your way
16:51
so that you don’t have bald spots
16:54
sitting around in your yard you want to
16:57
have a method to it okay
16:58
so that you’re you’re going and you’re
17:01
making sure you cut
17:02
everything so that you don’t have um not
17:05
bald spots but some
17:06
stray guys just kind of sticking up
17:07
there because the temptation is i’m
17:09
gonna run over there and get that or i’m
17:10
gonna run over and get that no you just
17:11
wanna have a system
17:12
and just walk and enjoy it put on some
17:14
headphones listen to some music
17:16
listen to a podcast uh what have you it
17:19
just
17:19
kind of makes it a nice pleasant walk
17:21
but then you’re you’re covering
17:23
everything you’re not missing anything
17:24
so i’m just gonna go ahead and
17:26
um mow a little bit and you’ll catch me
17:28
coming back around a couple times so
17:33
[Music]
17:46
[Music]
17:51
all right so it’s pretty full i just
17:52
need to empty the bag now
18:05
[Music]
19:37
all right so you’re gonna see here where
19:38
uh i’m removing
19:40
the bag and then mulching
19:44
um so you’ll see where i remove the bag
19:46
and then i flip that lever down
19:48
and then i lower um the
19:52
the the deck is i’m pretty sure that’s
19:54
the right term for it the deck
19:56
down just a half an inch and then i mow
19:58
and just go take it slow
19:59
and then when you’re going along it’s
20:01
just taking another half inch off and
20:02
it’s
20:03
chopping it all up and putting it back
20:04
down in your grass you can see when i do
20:06
it
20:07
that it ends up leaving a little bit of
20:09
grass you might need a rake
20:11
you know yeah but that’s that’s how you
20:14
would mulch
20:15
and so here’s another warning too when
20:17
you do mulch or when you buy a mulcher
20:19
mower it’s a mower mulcher combo
20:22
that’s all i’ve ever had i don’t know
20:24
i’m sure there’s a mulcher just by
20:25
itself but if you have if you buy that
20:27
and you mow and your lawn is long
20:31
and you go to mo um it gets clogged up
20:33
if
20:34
it’s a little bit wet too it’ll get
20:36
clogged up in your bag
20:37
and so you’ll have to stop you don’t
20:39
necessarily need to empty the bag just
20:41
make sure the mower is
20:42
off right so you kill it and then you
20:46
take that bag off and then you can kind
20:48
of scoop in there and
20:50
stick that in the bag and kind of push
20:52
it all the way to the back of the bag
20:53
and then you can put it back on and then
20:55
start mowing again
20:56
or you can just take it mow it you know
20:58
you can drop it
20:59
drop your clippings in your yard waste
21:01
and then get back and then do it that
21:02
way too
21:03
i just found with the mulcher you know
21:05
it wants to mulch so if it starts
21:07
getting full
21:08
it wants to start mulching it and then
21:09
you get clogged and then you can’t go
21:11
any further and so you have to stop
21:13
anyway so it’s another reason why you
21:15
might want to keep your
21:16
grass shorter you know don’t don’t let
21:19
it get too long
21:50
[Music]
22:06
another tip you know with that uh when
22:08
you’re using
22:10
the you know the the pu the battery you
22:13
either in the craftsman that i have or
22:15
that heart
22:16
you know remember when you’re done take
22:18
it out and charge it so that it’s
22:19
fresh when you need it next time right
22:21
you’ll be you’ll thank me later when you
22:24
uh end up leaving it in the uh mower and
22:27
then you go back to use it and it
22:28
you know it’s not working so uh make
22:31
sure that you take it out when you’re
22:32
done and charge it
22:34
so that’s about all there is to it you
22:36
end up with green on your hands
22:37
uh so we’ve got a dad tip for you you
22:39
probably saw when i was mowing
22:41
uh invest in a pair of boots uh rubber
22:44
boots 20 bucks
22:45
probably um i’ve had those boots for
22:47
probably at least 10 years
22:49
and they served me well i take them
22:51
fishing with me too uh
22:52
it just saves your shoes you know uh
22:56
don’t be that guy that walks around with
22:57
white tennis shoes and green
22:59
uh green dyed soles so
23:03
uh anyway you know it’s worth it to
23:05
invest in
23:06
a pair of boots that’ll save you um so
23:09
and also the
23:10
you know that hose where you attach the
23:13
hose
23:14
at the end to clean it if you don’t do
23:16
that every time
23:17
it doesn’t work very well you know if
23:19
you try to put that on there
23:21
and there’s some grass that’s dried and
23:23
kind of stuck up underneath there it’s
23:25
not going to work
23:26
but if you do it every time you know uh
23:29
so
23:29
that the grass is fresh it’s not hasn’t
23:32
had a chance to
23:33
clump uh it should work halfway decent
23:36
you just put that on and i
23:37
i think you’re supposed to fire it up
23:39
that’s what i normally do just uh fire
23:41
the thing up and let it run
23:42
um i take the bag off and put that that
23:45
mulch
23:45
um lever down uh yeah so hopefully um
23:51
that’ll work for you if you decide to do
23:52
that and if the stuff gets you know
23:54
uh built up too much then all you do is
23:56
just you know gotta get a spray hose and
23:58
just get underneath there when you’re
23:59
dealing with gas and you tip a mower on
24:01
its side
24:02
gas can leak and you know so just be
24:04
careful make sure you pay attention to
24:06
what you’re doing
24:07
uh yeah and off and obviously with the
24:10
um with the battery powered one it
24:12
didn’t have that connection just turn it
24:14
upside down and hose it out
24:15
and you don’t really need to worry about
24:17
a whole lot with that um it is a great
24:19
machine so i hope the battery lasts and
24:21
then i’d be happy to endorse it once
24:23
i’ve got maybe a year or two under my
24:25
belt uh
24:27
so anyway uh i hope this was helpful for
24:30
you
24:30
thank you for watching and god bless you
