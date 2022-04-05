Tool Tuesday – Lawn Mower | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

By Dad, how do I?

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

hey kids uh so it’s tool tuesday

0:03

and today i’m gonna actually walk you

0:05

through a lawn mower

0:06

um you know there’s a lot too a lot a

0:09

lot more um

0:10

so uh and i can only show you the lawn

0:13

mowers that i have

0:14

um you know there’s obviously different

0:16

versions

0:17

um different brands different you know

0:20

they

0:20

some are battery powered some are gas

0:23

powered

0:24

and i have a gas powered and a battery

0:26

powered so i’m going to show you both of

0:27

those

0:27

but you know i can’t possibly show you

0:29

all the different lawn mowers that are

0:31

out there but i’m going to give you a

0:32

rough overview of what they look like

0:33

and

0:34

what models look like today because

0:35

these are fairly new models so

0:37

um but first i have a dad joke for you

0:40

so did you hear that tesla’s gonna

0:43

launch their own line of lawn mowers

0:46

yeah they’re gonna call it elon so

0:49

anyway let’s get started okay

0:52

so before we go outside i just wanna run

0:54

through a few things

0:56

uh about mowers that um some are

0:59

misconceptions some are just

1:01

confusion some you know maybe you’ve

1:04

uh seen people trying to start a mower

1:06

and they’re frustrated and

1:08

then you’re not they’re gonna try so you

1:11

know uh mowers have come a long way in a

1:13

short amount of time uh

1:14

or maybe not so short of time but you

1:16

know back in the day you used to have to

1:17

choke

1:18

a motor uh or mower to get it to start

1:21

even a motor in a

1:22

vehicle i remember when i was a kid you

1:24

know there was a choke right on the dash

1:26

and you’d have to pull it to get the

1:27

thing to start basically a choke

1:29

what a choke does is it restricts the

1:32

amount of air

1:33

that is being allowed to the carburetor

1:36

which is

1:37

what you know you need to start your

1:38

engine and so it gives it more gas and

1:41

less air

1:42

and then you just ease the choke off but

1:44

now you know

1:45

the um engines work without it

1:48

they have a they have an automatic choke

1:50

so it’s already built in so you don’t

1:51

even usually have to mess with them

1:53

unless you get you know an older mower

1:56

or if you get

1:56

you know i don’t know if they even sell

1:58

them anymore but if they do and they’re

1:59

cheap

2:00

you might want to look at whether it’s

2:01

an auto automatic choke or not

2:04

i think instead of an automatic choke or

2:06

instead of a choke i think they have

2:08

a prime button a little bubble that you

2:11

you push and it

2:12

sends more gas basically the same thing

2:13

getting more gas and less air

2:15

so that’s something you probably don’t

2:17

have to worry about though you won’t on

2:18

the model that i’m going to show you

2:21

it’s automatic so you don’t have to

2:22

worry about it um and then the gas

2:25

you know it’s just regular gas you just

2:27

use regular gas

2:28

um you want to make sure you have good

2:29

gas and so if your gas is old

2:31

uh you can refer to my stable video

2:34

where my brother talks about stable

2:36

to keep the gas um a good quality so

2:39

that it’ll start for you

2:40

okay um oil you need to make sure to

2:44

check the oil

2:44

right the oil any kind of um engine that

2:47

runs you know it’s it needs to be

2:49

lubricated to make sure that the parts

2:52

aren’t free seizing up right because

2:53

they’re rubbing against each other they

2:55

need to be able to

2:56

there needs to be a lubricant in there

2:57

so that’s you know that’s why you have

2:59

the oil

3:00

and then the blades you want to keep the

3:02

blades nice right so

3:04

you know if you’re cutting with

3:06

something that’s not sharp

3:07

then you’re going to get something that

3:09

doesn’t look great so you want to try

3:10

not to mow rocks you know try not to mow

3:12

over rocks because that just chips away

3:14

at your blade

3:15

and you might occasionally need to

3:17

sharpen your blades

3:18

um and then a mower usually comes where

3:21

you can raise and lower

3:22

the mower all right for different um

3:25

heights depending on how you like your

3:27

grass and i like to keep my my grass a

3:29

little bit

3:30

longer in the summer kind of protects it

3:32

if i go too short then it seems to burn

3:34

faster but you know if you

3:36

you’re in a drought you’re it’s in and

3:38

you’re not watering your

3:39

grass it’s going to turn brown that’s

3:41

just the reality okay

3:43

um and then there’s a mulch feature on

3:45

the mower i’m going to show you

3:47

um the mulch feature basically just you

3:50

know you hate to

3:51

mow and get rid of those clippings

3:53

because those are nice nutrients

3:55

for your for your lawn but if your grass

3:58

is too long

3:59

and you try to mow and try to mulch

4:03

it’s going to be a long day so i would

4:05

recommend

4:06

if your grass is longer and you want to

4:07

mulch just it’s going to take a while

4:09

but you’re going to

4:10

want to mow it once at a certain level

4:13

then lower it maybe

4:14

a half inch then go back over it and

4:15

mulch it and that

4:17

those shorter clippings will fall down

4:19

and help to

4:20

you know add the nutrients back back

4:22

into the soil

4:23

um so the model that i’m going to show

4:26

you the more i’m going to show you is a

4:27

craftsman m270 it’s actually one that

4:30

was gifted

4:31

from lowe’s last year at father’s day um

4:34

so i’m very thankful for for them for

4:36

for giving it to me it’s uh

4:38

it’s pretty cool model um it’s got a

4:40

pull start

4:41

and it’s also got a push start so it

4:43

starts with a

4:45

a battery that also the battery also

4:47

works in their weed eater

4:48

so when i do a weed eater video i’ll

4:50

show you show you that too

4:51

so uh yeah so it’s pretty pretty handy

4:54

you just come out and

4:56

then it starts right starts right off um

4:58

i’ve only used it probably five

4:59

times five or six times because i also

5:01

got another mower that i’ll tell you

5:03

about in just a second

5:04

uh yeah so and then another thing cool

5:06

about this model is it’s got a

5:08

and this is kind of more standard for a

5:11

nicer

5:12

mower it’s got a hose attachment so you

5:15

can

5:15

um attach your hose to it and hose it

5:18

out so it cleans

5:19

uh the blades out because you don’t want

5:21

to you know it’s easy to get in a hurry

5:23

and you’ve been out mowing your lawn for

5:24

two hours and

5:25

i just i just want to put it away but

5:27

it’s nice to clean it up because then

5:28

when you come back to it then it’s clean

5:30

and you start fresh right so um and then

5:33

i’m also going to walk you through

5:35

so i was gifted a heart

5:38

mower it’s a brushless

5:43

battery powered mower and it’s amazing

5:46

i don’t have the model number handy i’ll

5:48

put it in the description for you but

5:50

uh the thing is amazing it uh it’s like

5:53

a cadillac it has

5:55

lights on it even um and it hums i mean

5:58

it’s

5:59

smooth uh raising and lowering the

6:02

mowers one hand you can just do it

6:05

spring loaded lifts it up and down

6:07

the battery seemed to last and hart

6:10

reached out to me and wanted to know if

6:11

i wanted to

6:12

have them sponsor a video and honestly i

6:15

didn’t

6:16

i didn’t feel right because the

6:19

i just don’t know about the battery the

6:21

battery worked great

6:22

and so no problems there um

6:26

but i’ve you know i just got it last

6:28

year

6:29

and it worked great and i’ve used it

6:30

several times it’s worked great and

6:32

we’ve you know now we’re into a new

6:34

season trying it’s still working great

6:36

but i just didn’t feel right

6:37

recommending it to you

6:38

if you invested this money in this mower

6:41

um

6:41

and then the battery didn’t last because

6:44

you know

6:44

the main part is the battery uh you

6:47

really need that battery to work but

6:49

the mower is amazing so i’ll show you

6:51

that i’ll walk you through that too if

6:52

you’re thinking about buying and just

6:54

showing you

6:55

what your options are there so anyway

6:57

let’s go outside and take a look

6:59

okay so here’s the here’s the m270 the

7:02

craftsman that i was talking about

7:04

so you have oil right here all you got

7:06

to do is just check your oil

7:07

make sure that there’s plenty of oil and

7:10

there is

7:11

it’s all clear because this is pretty

7:12

new okay

7:14

so that’s one of the things we want to

7:15

look at here’s the battery compartment

7:18

that i was talking about

7:19

where it actually

7:22

has a battery a craftsman battery that

7:25

goes in there and you can

7:28

you can push start here

7:31

instead of pulling it it’s got a push

7:33

start so i’ll show you that in just a

7:34

second

7:35

and then here’s where your gas goes okay

7:37

it’s just regular gas

7:39

this goes in there so you just want to

7:40

make sure that’s full

7:42

it’s pretty full i just used this about

7:44

two weeks ago so

7:46

um what else do you need to pay

7:48

attention to

7:50

especially when it’s brand pretty new

7:52

you should be good for quite a while but

7:54

you want to check the oil

7:55

make sure you don’t run over rocks check

7:57

the gas

7:58

um i think we’ll go ahead and fire it up

8:01

here

8:02

so here’s how this one fires up this

8:04

thing right here

8:05

you need to push that down that’s a

8:07

safety measure in case you’re

8:09

mowing and you lose your footing you let

8:11

go of that the motor

8:12

cuts nice safety measure okay if you try

8:15

to pull this

8:17

um without holding this down it’s never

8:19

going to start

8:20

okay so you’ve got to push that down

8:22

okay

8:23

let’s go ahead and just try it here just

8:26

give it a good pull

8:28

as one

8:40

see and then you let go of that that

8:41

kills it so normally

8:43

before you mow you just go ahead and

8:45

start that up

8:46

hold it and just let it warm up for like

8:48

a minute before you start

8:50

you know mowing around uh let your

8:53

engine warm up first okay so let’s see

8:54

if it starts on the next one

9:04

okay now let’s try the electric start

9:06

that i was talking about that’s right

9:07

here

9:08

okay there’s a button right here so i’m

9:10

going to close this

9:21

okay so and then this right here this is

9:24

actually something i can push down that

9:26

helps

9:26

that makes my wheels spin to help me

9:29

when i’m pushing them over so i just

9:31

as i’m mowing i’ve got this down and

9:34

then

9:34

i can just push it and then you’ll look

9:36

at it right and just push it manually or

9:37

i can

9:38

push this down and it causes my wheels

9:40

to spin

9:41

okay there we go

9:46

all right so here’s a close-up of this

9:48

button that was talking about so you

9:49

gotta hold this down

9:51

right hold this red lever down and then

9:53

i just push this

9:57

all right here so here’s how you load

9:59

raise and lower it too so you just on

10:02

this particular one you just

10:03

put it in and then you just

10:06

and that’s that’s moving the front

10:09

wheels up and down

10:10

both of them okay some of them uh some

10:13

mowers have it

10:13

one here one there one there one there

10:15

this particular mower you just move the

10:17

front one

10:18

and you lift it up and you put it down

10:20

right

10:21

you just clamp it in depending on the

10:23

height that you want

10:25

okay and same thing on the back

10:28

it’s exact same thing on the back side

10:31

and

10:32

what else do we want to show you

10:35

that’s kind of it here’s the here’s the

10:37

um

10:39

the bag so when you’re done or when it

10:42

gets full

10:43

you just lift this up and pull this

10:46

pull this out right to remove it and

10:48

then you just put it back

10:50

kind of working backwards here there you

10:53

go

10:53

and then if you wanted to mulch you

10:55

would just remove that

10:58

like that put that down like that

11:01

and then that would just trap everything

11:03

inside here and then it would

11:05

mulch and this is the handle that i

11:07

would use

11:08

in order to spin those front wheels

11:12

okay as i’m walking along

11:15

all right and then there’s the hose

11:16

right that we you could just attach a

11:18

hose to that and run the hose

11:20

and then that would clear out your

11:23

your blades from underneath and clear

11:25

all that out for you

11:26

okay you just run that and

11:30

there you go uh i think that’s about it

11:33

this one’s pretty straightforward so i’m

11:34

going to show you my other mower now

11:36

okay so this is my um battery powered

11:40

mower and it just uses one of these

11:44

okay and i’m going to show you where

11:45

that goes and this thing’s pretty slick

11:48

there’s some pretty amazing things about

11:50

it i’ll walk you through a few things

11:52

real quick

11:54

it comes with a

11:58

little one before you walk behind it and

12:00

it just kind of keeps up with you

12:01

but when you push on this it just keeps

12:04

pace with you

12:05

that’s how you make it go forward okay

12:08

and so you need to actually extend these

12:10

arms

12:12

okay and lock it in

12:16

okay and then the way you start it i’m

12:19

gonna put that battery in i’ll show you

12:20

a close-up this

12:21

in just a second but i’m just gonna walk

12:22

you through it so

12:26

okay the battery’s in okay and now all i

12:29

do

12:30

is you push this there’s a button right

12:33

here to start i got to push that

12:35

actually i got to push one of these

12:36

first so i push that and i push that

12:44

okay so i gotta push either one of these

12:47

and i push that

12:54

so the way this works here um

12:57

this is the battery the battery just you

12:59

just lift that up

13:01

this battery just goes right in here

13:03

okay

13:04

simple as that that goes there this

13:08

thing actually has

13:08

lights on it so pretty fancy

13:12

i don’t know that that’s necessary

13:14

because in my mind my practical mind

13:16

says

13:17

uh why would you want lights because

13:18

it’s then it’s drawing battery

13:20

power and you want your battery to last

13:22

as long as possible right so

13:24

so here’s another thing about this too

13:26

if you buy a spare battery

13:28

you can it’s got a storage compartment

13:32

right there

13:33

so you put your battery in that way if

13:35

you’re out mowing

13:36

and the battery dies then you just pop

13:38

that one out pop the new one in and

13:39

you’re

13:40

still going you’re not having to run

13:41

back inside right it’s nice to have that

13:43

spare battery

13:44

um the way you raise and lower this is

13:48

it’s spring-loaded all you’re doing is

13:50

just pushing it up and down like that

13:52

you see that it’s moving all the wheels

13:56

so you just get it where you want it and

13:58

then and you can actually see right here

14:00

it says one inch on up to four inches i

14:03

can get a close-up of that for you but

14:05

then it just locks in wherever you

14:07

wherever you want it um the bag’s really

14:09

easy too

14:12

right pretty slick you just pull it

14:14

right off there

14:16

that’s about it i mean there’s really

14:18

not much to this thing

14:20

but it works really well

14:23

as long as those batteries are going to

14:25

last i would highly recommend this

14:27

that’s the only caveat i have for you is

14:30

i just don’t know

14:31

if those batteries are going to last for

14:33

you um other than that it’s great i’ve

14:36

been able to mow my whole backyard

14:37

and then half of my front yard on one

14:39

battery and then they also sent me a

14:42

the weed eater and i’ll do that on a on

14:44

a future video

14:45

show you the weed eater that they sent

14:47

me it also was works

14:49

really well it all hinges on the battery

14:51

though you know i’ve had

14:52

um a drill in the past and it was great

14:55

and then the battery

14:57

didn’t last and so um that’s why i love

15:00

the dewalt

15:01

i’ve had my dewalt for several years and

15:03

the battery always charges

15:04

so um yeah so as long as these batteries

15:08

are charging in a couple years i would

15:10

highly recommend this so

15:12

um i think that’s about it so i’m gonna

15:15

go ahead and

15:16

um mow a little bit so i’ll get some

15:18

video of me of me mowing

15:20

i’m probably gonna mow it at um probably

15:23

about three inches i think because we’re

15:24

starting to

15:25

head into a little bit warmer weather

15:27

and i like to keep it a little higher so

15:29

we’ll go ahead and do that but i think i

15:31

will show you a few close-ups real quick

15:33

okay so here’s the close-up of that dial

15:36

that i was talking about

15:37

and then the spring loaded so you can

15:38

just just push that thing in and lift it

15:41

up and down

15:43

okay makes it pretty easy and then you

15:46

just when you get it close you just

15:48

get it close and then make sure it locks

15:50

in where you where you want it to be

15:52

right okay

15:57

okay and um

16:00

i think that’s about it other than this

16:02

right this compartment here

16:04

um that’s all that is that just slides

16:06

right down in there pretty

16:09

pretty easy okay and i’m gonna go ahead

16:12

and mow

16:15

okay so what i normally do is i do the

16:18

perimeter

16:19

first and i have a weed eater so you

16:21

might not have a weed eater but so if

16:23

you don’t have a weed eater then

16:24

don’t you know you’re not gonna be able

16:26

to do that first but so i normally would

16:28

weedy

16:28

the perimeter anything all on the

16:31

outside

16:31

okay and then i go over it

16:35

and i work my way in a big circle that’s

16:37

how

16:38

it works in my backyard my front yard i

16:41

do a big circle and then i go back and

16:42

forth because it’s long

16:44

right so i do a big circle get the

16:46

outside first

16:47

because you want to have a system you

16:49

want to work your way

16:51

so that you don’t have bald spots

16:54

sitting around in your yard you want to

16:57

have a method to it okay

16:58

so that you’re you’re going and you’re

17:01

making sure you cut

17:02

everything so that you don’t have um not

17:05

bald spots but some

17:06

stray guys just kind of sticking up

17:07

there because the temptation is i’m

17:09

gonna run over there and get that or i’m

17:10

gonna run over and get that no you just

17:11

wanna have a system

17:12

and just walk and enjoy it put on some

17:14

headphones listen to some music

17:16

listen to a podcast uh what have you it

17:19

just

17:19

kind of makes it a nice pleasant walk

17:21

but then you’re you’re covering

17:23

everything you’re not missing anything

17:24

so i’m just gonna go ahead and

17:26

um mow a little bit and you’ll catch me

17:28

coming back around a couple times so

17:33

[Music]

17:46

[Music]

17:51

all right so it’s pretty full i just

17:52

need to empty the bag now

18:05

[Music]

19:37

all right so you’re gonna see here where

19:38

uh i’m removing

19:40

the bag and then mulching

19:44

um so you’ll see where i remove the bag

19:46

and then i flip that lever down

19:48

and then i lower um the

19:52

the the deck is i’m pretty sure that’s

19:54

the right term for it the deck

19:56

down just a half an inch and then i mow

19:58

and just go take it slow

19:59

and then when you’re going along it’s

20:01

just taking another half inch off and

20:02

it’s

20:03

chopping it all up and putting it back

20:04

down in your grass you can see when i do

20:06

it

20:07

that it ends up leaving a little bit of

20:09

grass you might need a rake

20:11

you know yeah but that’s that’s how you

20:14

would mulch

20:15

and so here’s another warning too when

20:17

you do mulch or when you buy a mulcher

20:19

mower it’s a mower mulcher combo

20:22

that’s all i’ve ever had i don’t know

20:24

i’m sure there’s a mulcher just by

20:25

itself but if you have if you buy that

20:27

and you mow and your lawn is long

20:31

and you go to mo um it gets clogged up

20:33

if

20:34

it’s a little bit wet too it’ll get

20:36

clogged up in your bag

20:37

and so you’ll have to stop you don’t

20:39

necessarily need to empty the bag just

20:41

make sure the mower is

20:42

off right so you kill it and then you

20:46

take that bag off and then you can kind

20:48

of scoop in there and

20:50

stick that in the bag and kind of push

20:52

it all the way to the back of the bag

20:53

and then you can put it back on and then

20:55

start mowing again

20:56

or you can just take it mow it you know

20:58

you can drop it

20:59

drop your clippings in your yard waste

21:01

and then get back and then do it that

21:02

way too

21:03

i just found with the mulcher you know

21:05

it wants to mulch so if it starts

21:07

getting full

21:08

it wants to start mulching it and then

21:09

you get clogged and then you can’t go

21:11

any further and so you have to stop

21:13

anyway so it’s another reason why you

21:15

might want to keep your

21:16

grass shorter you know don’t don’t let

21:19

it get too long

21:50

[Music]

22:06

another tip you know with that uh when

22:08

you’re using

22:10

the you know the the pu the battery you

22:13

either in the craftsman that i have or

22:15

that heart

22:16

you know remember when you’re done take

22:18

it out and charge it so that it’s

22:19

fresh when you need it next time right

22:21

you’ll be you’ll thank me later when you

22:24

uh end up leaving it in the uh mower and

22:27

then you go back to use it and it

22:28

you know it’s not working so uh make

22:31

sure that you take it out when you’re

22:32

done and charge it

22:34

so that’s about all there is to it you

22:36

end up with green on your hands

22:37

uh so we’ve got a dad tip for you you

22:39

probably saw when i was mowing

22:41

uh invest in a pair of boots uh rubber

22:44

boots 20 bucks

22:45

probably um i’ve had those boots for

22:47

probably at least 10 years

22:49

and they served me well i take them

22:51

fishing with me too uh

22:52

it just saves your shoes you know uh

22:56

don’t be that guy that walks around with

22:57

white tennis shoes and green

22:59

uh green dyed soles so

23:03

uh anyway you know it’s worth it to

23:05

invest in

23:06

a pair of boots that’ll save you um so

23:09

and also the

23:10

you know that hose where you attach the

23:13

hose

23:14

at the end to clean it if you don’t do

23:16

that every time

23:17

it doesn’t work very well you know if

23:19

you try to put that on there

23:21

and there’s some grass that’s dried and

23:23

kind of stuck up underneath there it’s

23:25

not going to work

23:26

but if you do it every time you know uh

23:29

so

23:29

that the grass is fresh it’s not hasn’t

23:32

had a chance to

23:33

clump uh it should work halfway decent

23:36

you just put that on and i

23:37

i think you’re supposed to fire it up

23:39

that’s what i normally do just uh fire

23:41

the thing up and let it run

23:42

um i take the bag off and put that that

23:45

mulch

23:45

um lever down uh yeah so hopefully um

23:51

that’ll work for you if you decide to do

23:52

that and if the stuff gets you know

23:54

uh built up too much then all you do is

23:56

just you know gotta get a spray hose and

23:58

just get underneath there when you’re

23:59

dealing with gas and you tip a mower on

24:01

its side

24:02

gas can leak and you know so just be

24:04

careful make sure you pay attention to

24:06

what you’re doing

24:07

uh yeah and off and obviously with the

24:10

um with the battery powered one it

24:12

didn’t have that connection just turn it

24:14

upside down and hose it out

24:15

and you don’t really need to worry about

24:17

a whole lot with that um it is a great

24:19

machine so i hope the battery lasts and

24:21

then i’d be happy to endorse it once

24:23

i’ve got maybe a year or two under my

24:25

belt uh

24:27

so anyway uh i hope this was helpful for

24:30

you

24:30

thank you for watching and god bless you

