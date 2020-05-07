Get Daily Email
Top 10 Tips for Dating During Quarantine

Top 10 Tips for Dating During Quarantine

"Stay positive. You can't have bad sex if you're having no sex."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Intomore

Comedian Justin Randall gives his top ten tips for dating during a quarantine.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hello I am Justin Randall and I am
00:02
inside of my home hopefully you are too
00:06
in yours not mine
00:08
okay stay home you know I do think that
00:10
I’m still gay but I can’t be sure
00:12
because I haven’t seen a man in 15 years
00:14
I think I’m starting to forget what they
00:16
look like all I can imagine is like the
00:18
faint outline of someone who won’t text
00:20
me back is that right
00:21
I need help that’s why I came up with
00:24
some tips to get us all through this
00:25
these are my top 10 tips to dating
00:28
during a quarantine number 10 post a
00:34
thirst trap it’ll make you feel good for
00:36
at least 35 seconds believe me I counted
00:39
plus your crush might DM you and if they
00:42
don’t just try again every single day or
00:44
the rest of your life number 9 stay
00:47
positive
00:48
no one’s getting laid right now but if
00:49
you look on the bright side you can’t
00:51
have bad sex if you’re having no sex
00:53
some of our sex lives might actually
00:55
improve number eight use Google Maps if
00:58
you’re just dying to get out of the
01:00
house ask some in their location and
01:01
then pretend to walk they’re using
01:03
Google Street View it’ll feel just like
01:05
you’re going to hook up only you don’t
01:07
have to do Sh first that’s a life hack
01:08
number seven fill out that whole profile
01:11
big look you got nothing but time and we
01:13
want to get to know you and by that I
01:16
mean I’m tired of asking how tall you
01:18
are it’s awkward I’ll sleep with you
01:19
regardless I just want to know what
01:20
shoes I should wear number six try and
01:23
learning someone’s name it won’t kill
01:25
you just put a name with a torso I
01:27
promise once this is all over we can go
01:29
back to learning each other’s names on
01:31
the way out the door
01:32
number five start tapping people on
01:34
Grindr it’s like a video game
01:36
only horny go crazy tap everyone you
01:39
like once except for profiles that say
01:41
no taps you should tap them twice
01:43
number four update your nudes look nudes
01:47
are like headshots they need to be
01:49
current and I always print mine out in
01:51
eight-by-tens
01:52
photoshoots can be fun try some new
01:54
angles and don’t worry if you don’t have
01:56
a tripod just ask your roommate for help
01:59
number three make the phone date oh my
02:02
god you guys let’s reclaim the art of
02:04
conversation not to mention it can be
02:08
see don’t be like mmm what are you
02:10
wearing and you can be like pajamas for
02:12
the 14th day in a row
02:14
that’s hot number two share your venmo
02:17
share it everywhere you never know who’s
02:20
got their eye on you money can’t buy
02:22
your luck but it can buy you another
02:24
only fan subscription and that’s just as
02:27
good especially if you find the right
02:28
guy trust me
02:29
lastly have zoom sex bitch literally
02:32
everyone else’s it’s as close as you’re
02:34
gonna get to the real thing
02:35
and it’s better than FaceTime because
02:37
you can do it with 15 people sounds like
02:39
a regular monday am i right and that’s
02:41
it those are my top 10 tips to dating
02:43
during the quarantine if you think I
02:45
left anything out
02:46
leave a comment because I need all the
02:48
help I can get I’m Justin Randall I love
02:50
you stay safe and stay home
02:52
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



Photo credit: Screenshot from video

