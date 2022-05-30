Top 13 Tips on How to Build a Stronger Network

A strong network is a valuable asset to have, but it can be challenging to maintain. It is important to build these relationships and strengthen them when you are faced with challenges. One thing to note, however, is that networking is not just about connecting with people or making friends; it’s about learning from your peers and being intentional about the conversations you have. In this article, I will give you some great tips to help you build and maintain a powerful network.

1. Focus on making friends, not contacts

It is important to know the difference between a friend and a contact. Contact is only important when you need something from that person, like a job or an introduction to someone in your field. But a friend will give you support and encouragement when you get discouraged. A friend can also teach you something new, give you advice, and build your confidence as you will be sharing your goals and success.

2. Ask questions

Asking questions is one of the best ways to get to know people. It’s much easier for a person to give you useful information if you have asked them about themselves, their job or what they do for work, and what their goals are. You can ask them about their experiences, why they came to your company, how they got the job or how they would describe your company so you understand their view. Questions also provide a great opportunity to build a bridge between two people that are both willing to help you.

3. Ask for referrals

A referral is something that many people forget about networking but it is still very important. You can refer a person to someone else that you think they would be suitable for. If you know someone who needs a job or if you are a hiring manager, they will see that you are willing to help. It is also important to ask people if you can use them as a reference when it’s time to make a job offer.

4. Be helpful to others

When you help others, you also show that you are someone to be trusted. People are more likely to respond when they know that you can be counted on for a service or a favor, if only by their friends. Building a strong network is about helping other people so that they can then help you in the future, making it something of a pay-it-forward system.

5. Keep your network small and intimate

This means that you should focus on quality relationships over quantity. Having 500 friends on social media may seem impressive to others, but you don’t have time to actively maintain that many relationships. When you grow your network, try to keep it intimate by inviting only people you know well, such as family members and close friends.

6. Communicate with your network at least once a month

It is important to stay connected with your network, and the best way to do that is through consistent communication. You can still keep in touch with your network by using LinkedIn or other services but keep in mind that you should be communicating at least once a month. If you write an email to everyone, it can be easy to forget about your network and miss an opportunity to connect or get new ideas on how to further develop your network.

7. Ask for help and feedback

Asking for help or feedback is a great way to build trust with your network either when it comes to professional development or personal growth. You can ask other members of your network for advice, suggesting they check out this blog post on how to get more leads or how to get clients. While building your network, you will also be able to learn from them, which is essential in today’s business world.

8. Talk about yourself

It is important to be genuine and follow your advice. If you want to keep a very small network, there is no point in talking about something that nobody cares about. Instead, focus on personal development and how you can grow, so that others will also be interested in talking to you.

9. Be a good listener

One of the most important steps you can take when building your network is being a good listener. You need to be listening when you are meeting with people and when you are having conversations. Listen to what they’re saying and be mindful of how they feel. And if someone asks for your opinion, then you should try to provide a valid argument, even if it’s not something you necessarily agree with.

10. Be the person that everyone else wants to know

You can do this by being confident in yourself and taking full advantage of networking opportunities, such as business conferences or seminars. This can help you identify connections in your industry, find out what people are doing, and more.

11. Network at work

Remember that it is important to have a strong network on the job, especially if you are looking for jobs. Many recruiters and employers will check your LinkedIn profile before they contact you to ask questions or make an offer. So having a strong network there is beneficial as well.

12. Develop a sense of trust

Being trustable means that you have respect for the people in your network and will not reveal too much about yourself. This involves being open and honest, spending time to build strong relationships, and being willing to help others when they need it.

13. Create a personal branding statement

Your branding statement should include three things: who you are, what you do, and what you want to be. For example, my personal branding statement is as follows: Hannah Kennedy is a professional lifestyle blogger with an undying passion for helping people achieve their goals and dreams. She inspires others to take action and reach their full potential by sharing her experiences of overcoming challenges in life, such as overcoming cancer and homelessness.

Conclusion

Having a strong and active network can be very beneficial to you, especially when it comes to getting a job. It may seem like the perfect idea is to use your personal network before you start checking out other organizations that you want to work for. But in my experience, it is never easy or the right choice to rely solely on the help of friends or family. You can also use the above tips to help you build your network, and you can use your network to help you land a job.

