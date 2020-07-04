Get Daily Email
Top 3 -Business Authors Who Provide Actionable Advice

Great entrepreneurs you do not want to miss.

by Leave a Comment

Smart entrepreneurs learn from the experience of others. I love reading content from business authors who provide immediate and actionable value. My favorite business writers teach me something I can apply to my business tomorrow. We grow better together.

Don’t Ignore Linkedin

I have recently Up’d my game on Linkedin. Coincidentally, I found this article on the utilization of this social network in my feed. (Not coincidental according to Robert Turner). Author James Killick takes us on deep dive into the application of Linkedin for entrepreneurs. He explains the B2B value proposition and demonstrates the ROI for networking and growth. He then covers basic set up and practical tips. How did I miss such an obvious idea of posting during lunch hours when using a business social network?

Never let ego prevent personal growth

Mentors are keys to success for entrepreneurs. We do not have to struggle alone. New Medium writer, Charlie Alsmiller, shares a personal experience in which a mentor guided him along the entrepreneurial journey. He humorously covers this topic with open and honest authenticity. His refreshing vulnerability addresses universal entrepreneur struggles. Ego vs. Execution. I especially loved the genius simplicity of the line “focus on your superpower.”

Email signatures have value

Who would have thought that an article on email signatures would catch my attention? This article by Ugur Akinci certainly did. The title alone is a lesson for all of us. The title choice turns a mundane topic into FOMO. While avoiding click-bait, the title clearly explains the content, teases the value, and piques my curiosity. In this article, he offers useful and practical changes I can implement in my business and life tomorrow.

Previously published on medium

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: unsplash

