Having a confident smile makes all the difference, and that doesn’t mean for the people seeing it. It’s more important for your own happiness, wellbeing and health that you can feel confident in your smile.

So what can you do if you don’t feel confident in your own smile? There are many reasons this could be the case. Low self-esteem or problems with your teeth could be two key examples, but there are always key steps you can take to find your most confident smile.

What are the Health Benefits of Smiling?

Smiling and laughing are good for you, but it’s more than simply feeling good. The health benefits attached to smiling include:

A release of endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, which are the ‘feel-good’ boosters in your body

A release of endorphins can also help as a natural pain reliever

Dopamine and serotonin can also help you to feel more relaxed and boost your mood

It could also help your immune system, as feeling good, happy, and in a good state of health may mean it’s less likely you’ll fall ill

Top Tips for a More Confident Smile

Practice in a Mirror

While the best smiles are the natural ones, there are many reasons you might want to practice in a mirror. This could be to perfect your smile for photos, for example, or just to get more comfortable with how you’d like your mouth to move.

Another good reason for practicing in a mirror if you’re self-conscious about your smile is because it could actually make you realize you have less to worry about than you thought. If you always feel as though your smile isn’t what you want, you may find that when you look in the mirror properly when you smile, it isn’t as bad as you first thought.

Consider Cosmetic Dentistry

While there are many natural ways to feel more confident with your smile, it isn’t always possible. If your main issue is a problem with your teeth — such as crooked teeth, stained teeth, or a tooth missing — then it’s okay to want that to be fixed for your own self-esteem. What matters is that you know what would allow you to feel more confident while caring for your teeth.

Don’t Think About It

This may be easier said than done, but the truth is, a confident smile comes from simply not caring what it looks like. If you’re constantly trying to hide your smile, cover your teeth when you laugh, or anything else, this behavior can give off a lack of confidence. A confident smile can come from not necessarily having a perfect smile, but more the fact that it’s natural without worrying what people think of it.

Final Thoughts

A good starting point with smile confidence is pinpointing what’s bothering you. Whether it’s smiling with your mouth open or closed, an issue with your teeth, or something else, knowing what the problem is means you can start to work on it to build your confidence.

—

Previously Published on unboundnorthwest.com

—

Shutterstock