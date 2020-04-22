Top Tips From the 365 Sustainable Decisions Challenge

Erlijn van Genuchten, Ph.D. is doing a 365 Sustainable Decisions Challenge since August 2019, which involves making another sustainable decision every day over the course of a year.
Her motto: “A better world starts with yourself”.
She shares how she changes her daily habits, her experiences and lessons learned, inspiring and making it easy for others to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle too (www.SustainableDecisions.eu or www.Twitter.com/ErlijnG). With her project, she has already inspired thousands of people from all around the world. And she is very eager to keep on going to leave a huge, positive footprint in this world.
And here is the top 15 from August until March:
#12 – Drinking water from reusable instead of deposit bottle
#39 – Using net for shopping instead of taking a bag
#40 – Using hair soap instead of shampoo in a bottle
#68 – Traveling by train instead of plane for inland journeys
#71 – Shopping by bike instead of by car
#98 – Storing bread in bee’s wrap instead of plastic bag
#103 – Watering plants with remaining water instead of pouring it away
#124 – Bringing my own cup to the coffee machine
#128 – Creating compost bin from sustainable materials instead of buying
plastic one
#141 – Drinking water instead of soft drink
#144 – Cutting away moldy parts instead of throwing everything away
#168 – Buying refill-packaging instead of new dispenser
#173 – Using as little toilet paper as possible
#201 – Taking foot from accelerator pedal instead of breaking
#205 – Increasing air pressure to reduce friction
