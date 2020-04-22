Top Tips From the 365 Sustainable Decisions Challenge

Erlijn van Genuchten, Ph.D. is doing a 365 Sustainable Decisions Challenge since August 2019, which involves making another sustainable decision every day over the course of a year.

Her motto: “A better world starts with yourself”.

She shares how she changes her daily habits, her experiences and lessons learned, inspiring and making it easy for others to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle too (www.SustainableDecisions.eu or www.Twitter.com/ErlijnG). With her project, she has already inspired thousands of people from all around the world. And she is very eager to keep on going to leave a huge, positive footprint in this world.

And here is the top 15 from August until March:

#12 – Drinking water from reusable instead of deposit bottle

#39 – Using net for shopping instead of taking a bag

#40 – Using hair soap instead of shampoo in a bottle

#68 – Traveling by train instead of plane for inland journeys

#71 – Shopping by bike instead of by car

#98 – Storing bread in bee’s wrap instead of plastic bag

#103 – Watering plants with remaining water instead of pouring it away

#124 – Bringing my own cup to the coffee machine

#128 – Creating compost bin from sustainable materials instead of buying

plastic one

#141 – Drinking water instead of soft drink

#144 – Cutting away moldy parts instead of throwing everything away

#168 – Buying refill-packaging instead of new dispenser

#173 – Using as little toilet paper as possible

#201 – Taking foot from accelerator pedal instead of breaking

#205 – Increasing air pressure to reduce friction

READ MORE about Erlijn!

Shutterstock