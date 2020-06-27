Toward or Away

I spent a long time doing what I hated.

I spent a long time being who I am not.

It ultimately took losing my fake identities, one at a time, with failure after failure to realize that those identities were not the path to happiness.

Massive income. Gone.

Big job titles. Gone.

Health. Gone.

Cool guy out-drinking everyone else. Gone.

Family unity and harmony. Gone.

Happiness — not a shred remaining.

I somehow learned at an early age that I needed to be fake – to show people what I thought they wanted to see from me – to be special and successful.

I was wrong, and I failed.

But I still knew what I enjoyed in life – inspiring people. Motivating people.

Pushing people to be their very best… even though I wasn’t my best, or even close.

In my career, I have always loved being in front of a room and pushing people to push themselves.

See, I’ve always had this dream. I have dreamed of moving millions of people to escape their fake identities and current realities, and live the life of their dreams.

I dream that people wake up and realize that they are more than the standard life that most of us believe is the “way it is supposed to be.”

I dream that people leverage their strengths, their gifts, their inner beauty, and face the world from a place of happiness, not as a robot-like nine-to-fiver that we believe we must be.

I aspire to help people free themselves from the shackles which they have placed on themselves, which have caused them to feel that they have no power, no options, no ability to realize their own dreams.

I aspire to cause millions to realize that they are more than the false beliefs about life that their surroundings taught them before the age of 10 when they had no ability to filter other’s beliefs from their own.

But for years I just lived the same life as everyone else – the robot-like chase for material happiness which caused massive suffering. Happiness can never be found in materials, only by living a life true to your Being, your true nature, your purpose.

Materials are not the problem, but expecting to find ultimate happiness in materials will cause a life-long chase that will never end in happiness.

An escape from misery can be found in materials – but not happiness.

True happiness can only be found in living your true nature.

In order to help others move toward their goals, I needed to move toward mine. So God, the universe, source energy – whatever you want to believe or name our creator – ultimately ended my masquerade.

To create, you must destroy.

Now I travel my true path. My beautiful, lush, green path, full of happiness, hope, opportunity, and potential.

I am following my happiness.

I follow my happiness to encourage and show others how to follow theirs. I inspire others – sometimes with my own tough love – to break out of their self-imposed limitations.

I take steps toward my goal, and away from the false reality, I allowed to consume me.

I meet and speak with many people daily. Most people are living my old life – with full belief in their false reality.

That their false reality – their own captivity – is the way to happiness.

I seek to help, but most have convinced themselves that they are no more than their suffering, their captivity, their limitations.

They hold on to their suffering as their identity, convinced they are no more.

I hurt for them, but that is their journey towards failure – we need to experience our failures to see what we do not desire from life.

We need the pain to enjoy the happiness.

But when they are ready to release their suffering, their captivity, their self-imposed bondage, I am ready with open arms.

I show them that they are more than their suffering and limitations.

They are limitless as long as they do not limit themselves.

Today, I follow my dreams. Where once I thought my dreams were impossible, I am moving closer and closer toward them each day.

I feel it.

And this journey has cost me much. It cost me my past, fake identity.

I needed to be willing to give up my past self, to allow the possibility of a greater future self.

Today I move toward my dreams. I will allow no one to hold me back.

How will you face the day?

Are you going to a job to exchange time for dollars, or are you using your talents, strengths, gifts… and dreams to move the world forward.

Are you exchanging your happiness for dollars, or are you allowing your happiness to generate income?

If you are exchanging your time for money, at the expense of your happiness, you have placed yourself in handcuffs.

And you hold the key.

My dream is to help you use the key.

I help my clients realize and appreciate their true nature, follow their happiness, to realize that what they believe life is is a false belief, that they see the world through their parent’s eyes.

I help others escape their captivity and feel the freedom of their infinite-ness, I push others to realize that their inner pain and suffering is not their identity, and as that heals, their outer world changes as well.

The choice is yours. I have made my choice, and I am being rewarded daily as I see my dreams move closer.

Are your dreams moving closer, or do you see them move farther away, as your handcuffs get tighter and tighter, and as your life slips by, day-by-day?

The choice is yours. Don’t blame anyone else. Not God, not life, not family, not friends…Only you.

The choice is yours.

I have made my choice. Are you ready?

—

Previously published on mikekitko

*******************************

***

Photo credit: istockphoto