Toxins You May Not Know That Can Kill Your Pet

You may love your pet as cherished member of the family. But every day, pets die because owners did not realize their beloved Max or Scruffy was being poisoned.

Going “green” with medicine and more

A number one killer of pets is medicine meant for us.

Most animals have very different metabolism, and physiology than we do.

What is formulated for human ailments is not usually helpful for cats and dogs, and if they have access to them, they can accidentally be ingested. This is true of prescription drugs, especially psychoactive medications, but it is also true for over-the-counter pain killers, particularly nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory pills like ibuprofen and naproxen. Topical ointments, lotions and oils are also very harmful and can cause nausea, seizures, and even kidney failure.

You may wish to find a natural and effective mite, tick, or flea treatment, but don’t be fooled by the words “natural” or “pure.” Tea tree oil is an example of something that is a useful anti-parasite treatment for people, but even though it is effective for people, it is toxic for pets.

Even flea treatments meant for dogs and cats are dangerous when too much is used. More of a “good thing” is definitely a bad thing when it comes to overdose. Carefully follow instructions according to size and weight, and consult with a veterinarian.

Susie is a cute mutt recently plagued by ear mites. But a treatment with an essential oil was overwhelming to her, and her owner, sadder but wiser, prompted this article after Susie nearly died from the “natural medication.”

She is doing so much better now, thanks to an emergency trip to the vet, and Susie’s family’s loving care.

Please Remember, that dogs, cats, and even birds, groom themselves.

That is, they don’t jump in the shower or bath, they lick themselves clean. Anything you put on your pet is therefore subject to being ingested by them.

Poisons and potions

Anti-parasite treatments also include the formulas we dreamed up for dealing with much larger pests.

Where people go, rats, cockroaches, and invasive species follow. Trying to go naturally green means keeping all food waste uncontaminated and out of the garbage. Composting helps, because keeping waste out of the house reduces any need for pesticides and herbicides.

All too often, veterinarians see is poison by rodenticides. That is when a mouse, rat, or squirrel ingests a poisoned substance, anyone who ingests that rodent also will suffer. Pets, also, will sometimes deliberately “take the bait” meant for other critters.

Fertilizers, chemicals and household products for cleaning are often left where curious and hungry pets might be exposed to them. Cleansers and bleach often poison, or burn, pets. Chemicals such as antifreeze, pool products, and yard herbicides and pesticides are notorious killers.

If at all possible, it’s best to avoid toxic products altogether. Over all, it is better for your family, pets, growing things — and your planet — to turn to cleaner non-toxic alternatives like neem, vinegar, and baking soda, but again, always think about access and amount when considering what to use.

Plants, foods, and beverages

Famously, dogs get sick from chocolate. So, beware the chocolate chip cookie that your pup is wagging her tail for. Even though it generally takes a lot of chocolate to make dogs sick, it’s best not to allow any chocolate; when the urge to share comes over you, always have alternative treats available. In general, people food is more uncertain for pets. Make sure they never can get to alcohol or any food or beverage with the sweetener Xylitol.

They can also get sick from grapes and raisins, avocado, and some palm dates as well.

Plants that are dangerous include azaleas and rhododendrons, tulips and daffodils.

The more you know

Did you know that some pets swallow coins, or other small objects, that contain trace amounts of “bad stuff” like zinc, or heavy metals?

Usually, this comes out the other end, unnoticed, but be aware that for all their cute antics and curiosity, pets, like toddlers, often want to put everything in their mouths and taste the world. Also, plastic contamination is accumulative, and so it’s better to avoid altogether.

The more you know about what can lead to illness or death, the more prepared you will be to keep your pet healthy and happy.

Keeping animals and other beings healthy means healthier, less stressed human beings. We are all in this together.

