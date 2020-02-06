By Vimeo

.

Tree-Poaching Is On the Rise from The Atlantic on Vimeo.

.

A small group of people goes into the woods with a chain saw. That’s how it begins. It ends with the death of a tree—felled, illegally, by poachers.

The United States Forest Service estimates that as many as one in 10 trees cut in the national forests is poached. In a new animated video, The Atlantic contributing writer Lyndsie Bourgon reveals the surprising reason tree-poaching is on the rise.

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video