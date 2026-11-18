Originally Published April 15, 2022, Growing up amidst the war in Lebanon, Seabel learned the value of resilience and the importance of a positive mindset from a young age. Her journey is one of perseverance, transformation, and empowerment. After years of feeling like an outsider, Seabel sought answers and discovered the power of changing her mindset. Through personal development and the teachings of Bob Proctor, she overcame her struggles and now dedicates her life to helping others “bust through” their barriers and reach their full potential. Today, she shares her inspiring story and practical advice on how to shift from a mindset of fear and negativity to one of positivity, certainty, and joy.

Seabel Balian’s coaching is based on science and psychology. Influenced, and taught by various teachers who are leaders in the field of mindset and personal transformation. You’ll find yourself overcoming challenges you never thought you could, impacting your loved ones, and accomplishing goals, you only dreamed of. Book a free 30 minute Get to Know You session, to talk about your goals & desires, as well as for you to learn more about Seabel and her amazing coaching service.

Why not make the impossible possible! Why live by the status quo, when you can light a fire in your heart & transform your world to amazing! Your success depends on how you think, feel, and believe.

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