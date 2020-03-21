Who Is the Troublemaker—The Corona Virus or the Toilet Paper Hoarders?

—

Fear used to consume me, but as I began working on my personal growth, I became outfitted with the tools to help me deal with anxiety and fear that occurs in life’s demands. As the virus pandemic spreads globally, it’s a reminder that we can look at everything with whatever perspective we chose. For example, the virus is concerning to many people. Sanitize our hands, don’t touch our faces, and to stay at home until the virus is better managed–the message it out!

The people who are purchasing loads of toilet paper and other staples may be feeling fear, or they don’t have the tools to manage their stress. If someone does not know how to manage their emotions, should they be judged as selfish? That may be a “yes” or “no” answer depending on the perspective one imposes upon the matter. It is proactive to be ready for a pandemic. It is also wise to learn ways to manage stress levels and things that none of us have control over.

If you want to become more empowered, take the first step and work with someone who can help you healthily manage your emotions—it may be your rabbi, priest, pastor, spiritual advisor, next-door neighbor, Uncle Wally, or a life coach. If you chose to hire a life coach, be sure to read this article I wrote on choosing the right life coach for you.

Now is a good time to learn from the virus and the “toilet paper” hoarders. Are you noticing more civility amongst people? Are you noticing more respect for the elderly? What I have seen is people reaching out to each other to make sure they are ok and have enough supplies to weather out this virus storm. The other day, I was heading to Aldi’s in Asheville to pick up some more supplies. To be frank—I had run out of snacks, and that prompted me into action! LOL….

As I drove down my hill, I noticed one of my neighbors walking along the road with her two children. We have always looked out for each other by babysitting, pet sitting, and sharing flowers with each other from our gardens. I rolled down my window and asked Ann if she needed anything from the grocery store. She mentioned that she was out of eggs and butter, that the last couple of grocery stores she had visited were out of these food staples.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I assured her that if I saw them, that I would purchase them for her. Luckily, I found them and paid for them. Ann was grateful like she always is for support and this time—groceries. There has never been a better time to come together and see how we can all experience a more peaceful time as this pandemic teaches us about civility, togetherness, and resiliency.

If you like to read articles about civility, leadership, and respect, check out my other articles at https://goodmenproject.com/author/consultwithdawngmail-com

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo courtesy Shutterstock.