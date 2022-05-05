Troubles, Begone. How Writing Can Help Manage Stress, Anxiety and Loneliness

Research has shown a multitude of benefits to writing down your thoughts and feelings on a regular basis. Whether you do this as a form of journaling, blogging, narrative therapy or just notes to yourself, an ongoing writing practice can help you think more clearly, become more self-aware, regulate your emotions and increase overall well-being. In addition, connecting and sharing with others can help beat loneliness and give a sense of community and relief.

You might have heard the news that nearly three-quarters of young adults across the country believe the United States has a mental health crisis. We need to find ways to help ourselves and others through this crisis.

Here are some ways that writing and narrative therapy can help:

#1. It can help you think more clearly

Have you ever been thinking about something in your own head that seems so clear, and then you go to write it down and you can’t get your thoughts straight? Often, we perceive we are thinking more clearly than we really are. But writing down our thoughts can help get muddied, rambling, and overwhelming thoughts to a place of clarity. Try just free-writing – and then go back and edit your work. Read it out loud. Ask yourself “what did I mean by that?”

After writing down your thoughts, good or bad, you can read over them and see them in a new light, as if they are from someone else. In this way, writing can give you a perspective you wouldn’t have had.

Your writing will become proof of how clear you really can be. Writing a clear sentence is an accomplishment. Clear sentences will clear your head.

#2. Become more self-aware

Being self-aware is a skill. And it is one that can help strengthen not just your inner, mental health – but every relationship you are in.

People who are self-aware are often funny because they can turn self-awareness into self-deprecating humor. They can be vulnerable without being victims.

Often self-awareness is a direct result of writing things down. “Oh, I hadn’t thought of it that way!” Epiphanies abound. If you have been wondering how to follow up on the old truism “know thyself” – try writing. It is a unique and powerful way to make that happen.

#3. Regulate your emotions

Many people believe their emotions are what they are. Emotions just “happen” is a common thought. Or sometimes you’ll hear people say, “I feel what I feel” or “you can’t control your emotions.”

But oftentimes, emotions overwhelm us because we are not clear what is going on. Or we are not self-aware enough to understand why something bothers us as much as it does. Once we understand why something is making us happy or sad, or afraid, or angry – we can create a life that that has more or less of those things.

#4. Increase well-being

Sometimes, the very act of writing and creating can make us happy. Writing is a creative outlet that brings joy to many people on its own.

Other times you may have a very specific problem. The problem may be making you anxious or stressed. In those cases, writing can help you identify the cause of the problem. Once you can see your stressors clearly, you can work on a plan to resolve the problems and reduce your stress. Writing can help you solve problems that we all have.

#5. Conquer loneliness

Social isolation and loneliness can contribute to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions. High blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death are shown to be higher in those who are constantly isolated and lonely according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Connecting with others who you can share your thoughts and feelings with is one of the best ways to conquer loneliness.

But what if you don’t know what to say? Once again – writing to the rescue. By practicing expressing yourself through words, you can learn to talk to people more easily. You may find yourself with less social anxiety, and fewer times when you are at a loss for words.

How ShareSpace can help.

If you are looking for a way to use your writing AND connect with others to combat loneliness – check out the new platform and app ShareSpace.

ShareSpace is a new communication space designed to help with mental health, wellness and personal growth. People in the ShareSpace community can share, learn, and engage with experts and each other.

Creators on ShareSpace include various experts — psychologists, life coaches, therapists, mental health influencers, well-being experts and others. Creators make groups, where they share their content — usually knowledge, advice and guidance with others in exchange for a subscription fee of their choosing.

On a mobile device? Click here to download the ShareSpace app now!

Click here to learn more about ShareSpace, a well-being communication space for mental health improvement and personal growth based on sharing, learning, and engaging with experts and each other.

This post brought to you by ShareSpace.

Photo: iStock