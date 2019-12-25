Get Daily Email
Truth, Purpose, and the Nature of Water

Truth, Purpose, and the Nature of Water

The Own Your Truth Podcast: Linden Wolbert

by

Linden Wolbert is many things to many people. To her loyal and loving fans, she is known as Mermaid Linden, the professional mermaid who specializes in “Ocean Edutainment” for kids and adults, ocean conservation, and swimming safety.

To the countless families with kids who are faced with life-threatening illnesses, she is known as a granter of wishes, an angel, and a carrier of hope.

As the Founder of Mermaids in Motion, LLC., her brand Mermaid Linden is also developing and designing swim products with Body Glove, and her Monofin design has sold in some of the biggest retailers in the world and is currently listed as “Amazon’s Choice” for monofins.

Linden is not just an inspirational example of “Entrepremermaidship,” she is also the living embodiment of what we can achieve, and the lives we can touch, by listening to our internal guide and trusting in the power of our purpose.

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

