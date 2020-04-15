UNBOXING VIDEO: Pretty Pixels Eraser Maker Starter Pack – Animals!

During our long days cooped up together, Jojo has been going over the Bandai America toy catalog for 2020. We’ve started to receive editorial samples toys, providing editorial coverage in exchange for fair reviews and unboxing videos!

Check out Jojo’s latest unboxing and review for one of her favorites from Bandai America’s catalog below:

From the manufacturer:



Embrace your creative side with the Pretty Pixels Eraser Maker Starter Animal Pack! You can beautifully create 10 erasers totally from scratch. Four of them come in shapes to give you more variety – make a bird, pony and cat. Collect, use and share with friends!

MSRP: $16.99

Item Number: 35823

Age: 8+

Bottom line: Pretty Pixels Eraser Maker Starter Pack – Animals delivers all it promises and more! In my testers words- “It was a surprisingly high quality kit, my cute penguin was an actual working eraser, and came with super easy to follow instructions!”

PREMIUM ERASER MAKER PACK : Makes 4 medium and 6 small Animal erasers! They medium erasers come in shapes that inspire even more creativity! Make a bird, pony, cat and other animal erasers!

COMPLETE KIT : Comes with everything you need to make your own erasers. Craft kit includes the original eraser maker, 6 different color strips (yellow, light blue, purple, turquoise, white and rose pink), 40 spacers to make shapes, tweezers, 3 heart spacers to make the smaller erasers, 6 design sheets, 1 blank design sheet, storage tray and instructions. Visit Bandai.com for even more creative fun!

SHARE WITH FRIENDS : Erasers are fun to make and share! And, for even more fun, bring your friends over to make erasers and become craft enthusiasts together!

EASY TO MAKE : Choose your design, build your erasers by following the designs, add water, heat in the microwave and finish by placing in cool water to set.

CREATIVITY FOR ALL AGES : Kids and adults alike will enjoy making their own erasers, and embracing their creative side. For kids 8 – 98.

It was great attending New York Toy Fair this year and thanks so much to Bandai America for the booth tour!



We will be highlighting Bandai America and other toys and products this spring as they are made available!

You can order from the embeded link below, from Bandai.com. or anywhere toys are sold.

Art credit: Bandai America / Johanna Yarde / Author