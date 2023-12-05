The New York Times headline screams,

“Undocumented Aliens are Leaving the United States.”

I’m not surprised.

The U.S. is not a welcoming place for aliens of any type, undocumented or not, green-skinned or shades of brown. Many people in this country pretend they don’t exist. Others are intent on getting rid of them, or keeping them out in the first place.

Some researchers want to understand reports of one group of undocumented aliens abducting people in the middle of the night in order to probe them in uncomfortable ways. Others want to pretend it isn’t happening. Because why would you want to know about that?

Work is hard to find if you’re an undocumented alien, or look different from the dominant sapient species. In a first-world country, on a medium-sized blue planet facing global warming, there are more problems than solutions for undocumented aliens. And for the rest of us.

End-stage capitalism and inflation make life difficult for everyone, but especially undocumented aliens. Entrepreneurs want to exploit them. Corporations prefer to ignore them. Government waffles.

Then there are the psychological struggles

Children point and say, “Mommy, look at that alien.” The moms hush them, say, “No honey, we pretend they don’t exist,” and hurry them away. It’s humiliating. And not just for the children.

Sometimes groups form to help aliens become documented. They gather in secret and review all the documentation. They petition the Higher Powers. These well-meaning people are labeled as radicals or space cadets. Our government gathers the information the groups present and suppresses it, or use it as excuses to build sky-based defenses and walls against alien entry.

Everybody has a need to feel acknowledged and safe, including undocumented aliens. Instead, undocumented aliens feel denied, stigmatized, and objectified for entertainment. Marvin the Martian has feelings, too.

Some take drastic measures to be recognized

After toiling in the fields, they leave mysterious crop circles at night containing coded messages about their existence.

They insist on becoming documented. They’re growing tired of hiding in the backs of restaurants or appearing as floating orbs in front of ring cameras. They want close encounters.

They decide it’s time to come proudly into the light to demand documentation. They bring their own light to bear. Either way, they’re shining a light on their existence and undocumented situation.

The United States is finally responding. A House of Representatives hearing was held in Congress in July 2023, investigating documentation of their existence.

The result? The same as most House hearings. Crickets. Few people watched the televised hearings, and as yet no action has been taken by members of the House to either increase documentation of aliens or accept their presence in our midst.

If you’re curious, the hearing is online. Apparently, conspiracies abound in the U.S. to keep undocumented aliens undocumented.

With a Congressional hearing finally giving a glimmer of hope to undocumented aliens, why are they choosing now to leave the United States?

One undocumented alien, Mr. Greybody, told the New York Times,

“It’s a case of too little, too late. Of all the countries on this insignificant planet, the U.S. has been granted the opportunity to document us more than 105,000 times. Comparatively, Canada has only had 15,000, and China only 8,000 such opportunities. “One or two other countries may have witnessed dramatic displays of our desire for documentation, but not nearly as many. We expected better from the U.S. and their Project Blue Book. We’re tired of waiting for the U.S. to take the lead in demanding and respecting our documentation.”

So where will undocumented aliens go when they leave the U.S.? Another interviewee, Ms. Iseeyou Youdontseeme, speculated,

“That’s still under discussion. There are votes for Canada, which is close. Others propose China, because distance isn’t really an issue for us. Argentina is another option, although their recent interest in inviting us to their country may just be a marketing device. Argentina hosts a UFO festival to honor the most famous UFO sighting in Capilla del Monte, but we don’t know if there is serious scientific or governmental interest. We need to abduct a few Argentinians to guage the response.”

Wherever they land, undocumented aliens hope to — finally — become documented and legally recognized.

Perhaps it will take leaving the United States, where large swaths of the populace believe whatever they’re told by Fake News, but disbelieve what they see with their own eyes. —

***

—

