The New York Times headline screams,
“Undocumented Aliens are Leaving the United States.”
I’m not surprised.
The U.S. is not a welcoming place for aliens of any type, undocumented or not, green-skinned or shades of brown. Many people in this country pretend they don’t exist. Others are intent on getting rid of them, or keeping them out in the first place.
Some researchers want to understand reports of one group of undocumented aliens abducting people in the middle of the night in order to probe them in uncomfortable ways. Others want to pretend it isn’t happening. Because why would you want to know about that?
Work is hard to find if you’re an undocumented alien, or look different from the dominant sapient species. In a first-world country, on a medium-sized blue planet facing global warming, there are more problems than solutions for undocumented aliens. And for the rest of us.
End-stage capitalism and inflation make life difficult for everyone, but especially undocumented aliens. Entrepreneurs want to exploit them. Corporations prefer to ignore them. Government waffles.
Then there are the psychological struggles
Children point and say, “Mommy, look at that alien.” The moms hush them, say, “No honey, we pretend they don’t exist,” and hurry them away. It’s humiliating. And not just for the children.
Sometimes groups form to help aliens become documented. They gather in secret and review all the documentation. They petition the Higher Powers. These well-meaning people are labeled as radicals or space cadets. Our government gathers the information the groups present and suppresses it, or use it as excuses to build sky-based defenses and walls against alien entry.
Everybody has a need to feel acknowledged and safe, including undocumented aliens. Instead, undocumented aliens feel denied, stigmatized, and objectified for entertainment. Marvin the Martian has feelings, too.
Some take drastic measures to be recognized
After toiling in the fields, they leave mysterious crop circles at night containing coded messages about their existence.
They insist on becoming documented. They’re growing tired of hiding in the backs of restaurants or appearing as floating orbs in front of ring cameras. They want close encounters.
They decide it’s time to come proudly into the light to demand documentation. They bring their own light to bear. Either way, they’re shining a light on their existence and undocumented situation.
The United States is finally responding. A House of Representatives hearing was held in Congress in July 2023, investigating documentation of their existence.
The result? The same as most House hearings. Crickets. Few people watched the televised hearings, and as yet no action has been taken by members of the House to either increase documentation of aliens or accept their presence in our midst.
If you’re curious, the hearing is online. Apparently, conspiracies abound in the U.S. to keep undocumented aliens undocumented.
With a Congressional hearing finally giving a glimmer of hope to undocumented aliens, why are they choosing now to leave the United States?
One undocumented alien, Mr. Greybody, told the New York Times,
So where will undocumented aliens go when they leave the U.S.? Another interviewee, Ms. Iseeyou Youdontseeme, speculated,
Wherever they land, undocumented aliens hope to — finally — become documented and legally recognized.
Perhaps it will take leaving the United States, where large swaths of the populace believe whatever they’re told by Fake News, but disbelieve what they see with their own eyes.
This post was previously published on MuddyUm.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock