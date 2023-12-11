Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Uniting Forces: From Warheads to Windmills – Bridging the Gap in Environmental Activism

Uniting Forces: From Warheads to Windmills – Bridging the Gap in Environmental Activism

by

By Pressenza New York

Astonishingly, many environmental activists today are unfamiliar with the intricacies of nuclear weapons. Historically, the primary focus of the green movement has centered on combating issues like oil, plastic, and gas, while advocating for the widespread adoption of renewable energy on a large scale.

Timmon Wallis’s latest book, “Warheads to Windmills,” confronts this crucial gap in understanding that exists between the world’s two most pressing threats: the climate crisis and the looming specter of nuclear devastation. The stark scientific analysis, symbolized by the ominous movement of the Doomsday Clock toward midnight, underscores the monumental challenges humanity faces.

This book serves as a comprehensive guide to comprehending the intricate relationship between these twin perils. It’s not just a philosophical exploration but a practical manual, equipped with graphs, statistics, maps, and comparative data—providing readers with a robust foundation of facts and figures.

Ultimately, Wallis aims to merge disparate movements into a unified global campaign: “Warheads to Windmills.” It advocates for the convergence of peace and environmental activism, recognizing that these issues are intertwined and necessitate a collective approach for meaningful change.

PDF Version – Kindle Format

 

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

guest

