Unlocking the Power of Curiosity and Creativity Through Journaling

If you’re alive, you’re a creative person. — Elizabeth Gilbert, Big Magic, Creative Living Beyond Fear

Curiosity is your creative mind at work. It’s the mind’s tool that never expires or becomes obsolete. It presents itself as a single question beginning with these two words…

“I wonder…”

How many times have you asked that question? Did it take you on a wild ride, like “Alice in Wonderland,” falling down the rabbit hole into a magical world? It could lead to something… or nowhere at all.

But what if it did?

Imagine how good it would feel to seize those opportunities you’ve had whispering within the musings of your mind… “I wonder…”

Where will it lead? How will it feel? There’s only one way to know…

“I begin with an idea, and then it becomes something else.”- Pablo Picasso

Picasso knew all his great work began with exploring his thoughts in a notebook. What did he mean by “something else?” Did curiosity fuel his creativity?

Other great creatives made use of a daily journal. Among them were Ernest Hemingway, George Lucas, Larry David, Mark Twain, Madeleine L’Engle, and Lady Gaga. Wouldn’t you love to see their journals?

Make way for the journal

Writing fuels your hopes and dreams. Journaling is a place where dreams have NO limitations! Imagine big! Who are you? What do you want in life? What steps can you take to achieve it?

Is writing hard for you?

It’s normal to doubt your ability to write. Your writing was graded in school, and maybe it trampled your joy for writing.

But you’ve accumulated a lifetime of experiences and skills since then. Your life is your “Wikipedia” of knowledge. Your thoughts are more intensely alive than ever, and they are looking for a place to land. Why not put them in a journal?

Start by asking yourself these questions:

How is my life going at this very moment? What inspires me? What am I struggling with? Grief? Doubt? Insignificance? Heartbreak? What goals and dreams do I have that I’d like to put in motion? Dream BIG here. What successes and joys do I have today? Give yourself the kudos you deserve. Here’s where gratitude comes in.

Remember… it doesn’t have to be grammatically perfect. It’s a stream of consciousness, sometimes imperfect, but that’s how our minds work. Not every day’s writing will be magical, but when it is, that’s your creative mind coming alive.

“An idea is a point of departure and no more. As soon as you elaborate it, it becomes transformed by thought” –Picasso

What about your darkest thoughts?

I turned to writing during the most tragic time of my life. I lost my sixteen-year-old son suddenly to bacterial meningitis.

Life as I knew it was over. Grief took hold, and Garrett’s loss changed every chapter of my future. How could I survive?

A compassionate friend gave me a journal and urged me to write. At that point, I’d already written and published two children’s books, but I couldn’t imagine writing about the most tragic event of my life.

The journal sat by my bed for a few days, and I found myself resisting with all my might. It’s like holding back tears… hurting so much that I could no longer hold it in. I relented and began by writing one sentence, “My son died, and my life will never be the same.” And then I cried.

But the next day was easier, and soon I welcomed the vessel of comfort my journaling time provided. Each day I’d record pages full of randomness because grief causes your mind to do crazy things. You can sometimes feel out of control, and your thoughts can be wildly erratic, scary even. It’s a time of feeling vulnerable, like something horrible could happen again at any moment.

There were pages of anger and despair, but it felt good to get it out. And there were times when my heart wrote the sweet ballad of memories of my beautiful son.

But journaling was my safe place to tell the truth. I never withheld a single thought, no matter how dark, hopeless, or unintelligible. I wrote the truth.

A few months later, I looked back through the journal, which showed me how strong I was. I had three living children to care for. They needed me to be attentive, loving, and supportive of their own struggle with losing their brother.

Journaling stabilized me and kept me engaged, fortified, and hopeful for a more positive life for all of us.

You become the observer of your thoughts

Once you’ve written your thoughts, you become the one who observes the thought. You’ll see things differently, and your mind will start the process of dissecting the thought and then begin offering ways to transform.

While I continued to write daily, I felt stronger each month. I began having more powerful thoughts.

And one day, these two words popped into my mind:

I wonder….

“I wonder if I could write a book to help other parents through the greatest heartbreak of their lives?”

It became a supernatural stream of consciousness.

I knew I had everything I needed… and already documented within the pages of my journal. Writing became a magical partnership of my journal, my intentions, and my purpose. Each time I sat down to write, I could feel a supernatural stream of consciousness take over. My son was with me, encouraging me and helping me find the words I wanted to say.

Once I completed the project, my heart could rest.

My book, How to Survive the Worst that Can Happen, is a parent’s guide to healing after the loss of a child… and I’m so darn proud. I was surprised to discover the magnitude of its impact. After several years, it continues to find its way into the lives of bereaved parents and others affected by the loss of a child.

Never doubt the power of your thoughts to create miraculous things.

Expand the possibilities

Journaling doesn’t have to be restricted to writing your thoughts. Use it for sketching (like Picasso!) or ideas from other people. I include quotes, lists, an unforgettable recipe, random inspiration from someone’s book, song lyrics, fantasies… endless fantasies. Who knows what might come of it?

In conclusion

Does writing a journal arouse your curiosity?

Do you wonder…

How might journaling enhance your life, providing a platform for unique and awe-inspiring thoughts?

If you ever start writing that book or blog that summons you to begin? Truthfully… you’ve thought about it for so long.

Could your life story or knowledge be meaningful to someone? Could it change their perspective?

Will writing bring you greater purpose and awareness? Will it flourish into a more meaningful life?

“When we write, we are contacting the universe[…] and telling it our precise needs, goals, and desires.” -Julia Cameron, The Artist’s Way

Your journal could be just the beginning. Let your curiosity lead you down the rabbit hole, and your imagination run wild! Your journal becomes “the story of you.” It might be the beginning of your book or a blog. Gift it to the universe, and it’s quite possible that someone somewhere could have a better day because of you.

“The meaning of life is to find your gift, the purpose of life is to give it away.” -Picasso

Let it begin with “I wonder…”

