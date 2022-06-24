Unsure Whether He’s Right for You? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

we spend so much time

0:03

trying to quote kind of find someone

0:06

like who i am

0:08

when what we’re really craving is

0:10

someone who it has an acceptance of who

0:12

i am

0:13

and i think we confuse the two

0:19

she said

0:20

i am in my forties

0:23

i’m looking for love

0:26

and

0:27

i find myself in the strange situation

0:30

of

0:31

not really knowing what i want to do

0:33

next in my life

0:37

and she said the reason this is surreal

0:39

for me is that for years i’ve been in a

0:42

situation where

0:44

i’m very career driven i know what i

0:47

want

0:48

and

0:50

i have made good money

0:53

and i’ve always found it unattractive if

0:55

someone tells me they’re not sure

0:58

what they want to do next

1:00

in fact so unattractive that the last

1:03

person that she

1:05

dated

1:06

she decided wasn’t right for them

1:09

because he found himself in a stage of

1:12

his life where he was questioning

1:14

what his path was

1:17

she said i now find myself in that

1:19

uncomfortable position of being

1:22

in that situation that i would normally

1:24

find unattractive

1:27

she also went on to say

1:29

that

1:30

she is looking for someone who like her

1:33

is

1:33

entrepreneurial driven

1:36

and

1:37

makes a certain amount of money because

1:40

she makes a certain amount of money

1:45

so

1:46

i i

1:47

obviously had an answer for her

1:50

but i’m wondering stephen

1:52

what your initial thoughts are in a

1:54

situation like this where someone has

1:58

predetermined that the kind of person

2:02

that they will be attracted to is

2:05

this very specific

2:07

set of things which is something on some

2:09

level

2:10

we’re all guilty of at some point in our

2:12

lives

2:14

yeah i’d i’ve said before i think it’s

2:17

fine to have we’re all going to have

2:19

some things that we’re really really

2:20

into i mean we spoke a while ago about

2:23

how i which which evokes some response

2:25

from our listeners but i said i would

2:27

want to be with someone who’s a reader

2:29

uh a partner and some people were like

2:32

hell yeah steve i agree i’m a reader and

2:35

it’s really important to me and some

2:36

people are like

2:37

you’re being too judgmental like why is

2:40

it it’s not such a big deal why why do

2:42

you think like why do you have this

2:43

arrogance that someone has to be a

2:45

reader and

2:46

has your thinking evolved on that since

2:48

steven or do you remain in the camp of

2:51

don’t call me unless you read

2:54

i think

2:55

i think what we discussed on it is

2:58

accurate is that it’s about the traits

3:00

it shows about someone it’s

3:02

do i want someone who is

3:04

devoted to lifelong curiosity learning

3:08

uh you know exposing himself to new

3:10

ideas yes i don’t think i would be happy

3:13

with someone who wasn’t a learner if you

3:15

want to go to that like

3:17

okay i do like sitting and reading a

3:19

physical book and that’s a lovely

3:21

activity for me

3:22

it’s not that i need to look over in the

3:24

corner and see someone else doing the

3:25

same thing although that might be fun to

3:28

do together but it is

3:30

it’s a trait and so i get with this

3:32

person who’s saying

3:34

she’s ambitious he’s entrepreneurial

3:37

i

3:38

i think

3:40

we all go through stages of life where

3:41

we are very judgmental of other people

3:44

and i think we you definitely see a lot

3:46

of people in their 20s do this as well

3:48

where they feel such a level of

3:51

unearned certainty about

3:53

everything they are and what they’re

3:55

never gonna do and it’s like you know

3:56

when you say like i’ll never be like

3:58

that couple i’ll never do what my

4:01

parents did i’ll never do what that

4:03

person does and

4:04

you know it’s like

4:06

life humbles you in all sorts of ways

4:07

there’s lots of things you end up doing

4:10

or mistakes you end up making that you

4:11

never thought you were capable of so i

4:14

think we do need we need some humility

4:16

about this

4:18

i don’t think it’s wrong to know that

4:22

see we don’t always want people like us

4:24

that’s the issue isn’t it just because i

4:26

i consider myself a driven person and

4:29

have always been ambitious and

4:31

quite achievement oriented but

4:34

i don’t

4:35

i don’t think someone else i was with

4:38

would have to be

4:39

just like me

4:41

i don’t think that’s

4:43

the case right jameson is there anything

4:45

that you

4:47

once upon a time told yourself was

4:50

important to you that just ceased to be

4:52

important at all

4:54

well i don’t know if it ceased to be

4:56

important

4:57

at all

4:58

but it is interesting the way

5:02

steve put it about being humbled i think

5:05

one of the things that really humbles me

5:06

is when i think about

5:08

how much i ended up being a lot like my

5:10

parents

5:12

and i was just thinking about that where

5:13

it’s like

5:14

yeah i told myself i’d never be in this

5:16

kind of relationship but i told myself i

5:17

would never

5:18

act like this in this search situation

5:20

and then you you catch yourself as you

5:22

get a little bit older like oh that’s

5:24

literally a phrase my dad used to say or

5:26

something and i do think that’s humbling

5:29

for me there’s like one thing that since

5:32

i got married i probably watched a lot

5:34

less documentary films

5:36

than before i got married

5:39

and i don’t want to say documentary

5:40

films aren’t important to me but

5:44

apparently not that important like

5:46

i do still so there’s two points here

5:49

one i like the differences between me

5:52

and my wife and like i like the

5:54

different tastes i don’t i didn’t need

5:56

to go for someone who is exactly like me

5:59

but there is always that thing we go

6:00

back to which is like can they scuba

6:03

dive explain that for us jameson what

6:05

was that what was that metaphor about

6:08

right so the scuba dive metaphor is

6:11

maybe this person doesn’t like

6:12

documentaries just out of the gate this

6:15

is not their natural inclination to

6:17

watch this thing on a genocide in

6:19

indonesia

6:20

you know

6:22

but

6:23

can that person put on some scuba gear

6:26

and breathe underwater it’s not their

6:27

natural environment underwater but will

6:30

they scuba dive with you because they

6:32

know it’s important to you

6:34

and you know this was

6:36

i this was made clear to me over the

6:38

weekend actually i was speaking to an

6:40

old college friend of mine i was out

6:41

with a beer

6:42

with uh my friend kamal and my wife was

6:44

there

6:45

and you know come on we just ask kamal

6:47

what dating is like right now

6:49

for him and uh he’s deep in the art

6:52

world

6:53

and he was just like saying like he just

6:55

really wants someone who’s like

6:57

understands how important being a part

6:59

of the art world is

7:01

to him and his career and just his

7:03

everyday life

7:04

and i was just looking at bianca and we

7:06

were just kind of laughing because we

7:07

just were both excited about the moment

7:09

where he met someone who was not into

7:10

art at all

7:12

because that’s how we know that’s oh

7:14

kamal’s messed up he’s in love because

7:16

she’s not in art at all now she needs to

7:18

scuba dive most likely for his career or

7:20

whatever she needs to be able to work

7:21

the room at like these art parties or

7:23

whatever he goes to

7:25

but i don’t know there is something

7:26

interesting about like

7:28

that lo that type of compatibility where

7:30

it’s not ready made or natural but

7:33

there’s

7:34

that person who’s willing to understand

7:36

the environment that’s important to you

7:38

and willing to scuba dive in it with you

7:40

for you i think it’s really sweet

7:42

when someone

7:44

i think it is one of the the sweetest

7:47

things someone can do is

7:50

do something that you

7:52

like doing not i don’t pretending to

7:55

like something is never a good a good

7:58

idea but

7:59

being

8:01

being someone who knows that something

8:03

is important to your partner and

8:05

therefore

8:07

asking them about it

8:08

showing curiosity

8:11

is

8:12

that’s a very sweet thing to do god

8:15

knows

8:16

audrey

8:18

has no doubt long since past the point

8:20

of having

8:21

having had enough about talking about

8:23

brazilian jiu jitsu

8:26

but she asks me

8:28

and when i get to a new level

8:30

she gets excited for me i do i do that’s

8:33

right i do but you’re very sweet as well

8:35

i think passion is incredibly attractive

8:38

so when someone’s really passionate

8:39

about something and they really care

8:41

about it

8:43

it’s just there’s something very sort of

8:45

something attractive about that well the

8:47

funny thing is if if you’re kamal and

8:50

you

8:51

want someone

8:53

who understands in his words that it’s

8:56

you know

8:58

how

9:00

what what were the words how important

9:01

it is to be part of the art world

9:04

yeah just

9:05

how

9:07

sort of like breakfast lunch and dinner

9:09

he needs to be researching learning and

9:11

talking about art in order to stay like

9:14

on top of his game so he wants someone

9:16

who understands

9:17

why he spends so much time thinking

9:19

about focusing on

9:20

living and breathing that world yeah

9:23

right right which as audrey says helps

9:26

if you’re good at selling it

9:28

if you’re good at being passionate about

9:30

it and being excited about it and you

9:32

can sort of just infect someone with

9:34

your passion

9:35

then that can go

9:37

a long way it’s tricky though right

9:39

because you can end up that and i don’t

9:41

know your friend at all jameson so i i

9:43

don’t say this about them but you can

9:46

end up with one person very much turning

9:48

the whole relationship on them and

9:50

they’re

9:51

like this is my obsession i live for

9:54

this and the other person might be like

9:56

yeah well i’ve i’ve got things i’m

9:58

really into as well when i i can’t live

10:00

for your

10:01

obsession and something i love as well

10:04

so

10:04

does it

10:06

does it end up being like quite a

10:07

selfish demand

10:09

i suppose kamal is getting at

10:12

finding someone who’s understanding of

10:16

the amount of time he spends there and

10:19

how

10:20

involved he is with that world

10:23

and look that’s fine

10:26

but we have to recognize that what we’re

10:28

asking for

10:30

you have to say well what would i say if

10:32

someone else asked for that

10:35

which they might

10:36

am i willing to give that to somebody

10:38

else

10:39

and a lot of people who

10:41

say i need someone who understands that

10:44

xyz is so important to me

10:47

they get real quiet

10:49

when that’s flipped on them

10:52

they’re like well they’re gonna need you

10:54

to understand how important this other

10:56

thing is to you that you have no

10:59

interest in

11:00

and that’s

11:02

that’s when you realize whether you’ve

11:03

got something that’s mutual or you’ve

11:05

just got one person who thinks that what

11:07

they do is the most important thing in

11:09

the world and someone needs to just fit

11:11

into that

11:12

that’s not a team

11:14

um so i

11:16

i think a very common thing in choosing

11:18

a partner

11:21

is that we

11:22

turn the language of

11:25

they need to

11:28

appreciate this part of me into they

11:31

need to be that part of me

11:34

right i don’t actually

11:37

i don’t actually know how important and

11:39

again i’m not putting you on the spot

11:41

steve but i don’t actually in reality

11:43

know

11:44

how important it would be to you to find

11:46

someone who quote goes after

11:49

what they want i think that finding a

11:51

champion of you

11:53

is important but i don’t know how

11:55

important it is that they actually have

11:57

that kind of

11:58

drive or mindset themselves

12:01

well here’s it digging deeper here’s

12:03

what i think when people like what i

12:06

said or what the person who asked the

12:07

original question said she said she

12:09

wanted someone who or she wanted someone

12:11

who was an entrepreneur who was driven

12:13

and ambitious right who also made money

12:17

like her

12:18

so if i was psychoanalyzing a bit deeper

12:21

what i think it might be is

12:22

it’s if you identify as someone who

12:27

doesn’t want to live like an unfulfilled

12:30

life or you do you want to live a

12:32

certain you you don’t want to be someone

12:34

who is afraid to step into like

12:38

something

12:39

you know you you don’t want to be

12:40

identify as someone who hides from life

12:43

or who doesn’t you know if something you

12:45

are passionate about you want to think

12:46

i’m the kind of person who would have

12:48

the courage

12:49

to go with that and i think

12:51

you you the fear

12:53

of perhaps the questioner and perhaps

12:55

what i’m saying about myself is that

12:57

i don’t i wouldn’t want to end up with

12:59

someone who i thought

13:01

was

13:02

um

13:03

happy or complacent or was happy to just

13:06

not not fulfill anything they wanted

13:08

like if they did want certain things or

13:10

they did

13:11

have a vision for their lives you

13:13

wouldn’t want to be with someone who

13:14

lacked that passion or that drive or

13:17

that

13:17

you know

13:19

that that determination to do what made

13:22

them happy or to do what fulfilled them

13:24

you know what i mean that’s kind of

13:25

giving it generous language but you know

13:28

i think we think oh i want to make money

13:29

like me i want them to have this job or

13:31

do this but i think in some way we just

13:33

mean like i want them to have certain

13:35

traits that i feel

13:37

i don’t want to live with someone who

13:38

has a complacent attitude to life i i

13:42

think that

13:44

we spend so much time

13:47

trying to quote kind of find someone

13:50

like who i am

13:52

when what we’re really craving is

13:54

someone who has an acceptance of who i

13:57

am

13:57

and i think we confuse the two

14:01

and when we find someone who truly

14:03

accepts

14:04

how we are

14:08

we suddenly start developing a very

14:10

different level of acceptance

14:12

of who they are because it’s a very

14:14

contagious gift

14:16

when you get that gift from somebody

14:19

you want to give that gift back

14:40

you

***

