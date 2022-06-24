Unsure Whether He’s Right for You? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
we spend so much time
0:03
trying to quote kind of find someone
0:06
like who i am
0:08
when what we’re really craving is
0:10
someone who it has an acceptance of who
0:12
i am
0:13
and i think we confuse the two
0:19
she said
0:20
i am in my forties
0:23
i’m looking for love
0:26
and
0:27
i find myself in the strange situation
0:30
of
0:31
not really knowing what i want to do
0:33
next in my life
0:37
and she said the reason this is surreal
0:39
for me is that for years i’ve been in a
0:42
situation where
0:44
i’m very career driven i know what i
0:47
want
0:48
and
0:50
i have made good money
0:53
and i’ve always found it unattractive if
0:55
someone tells me they’re not sure
0:58
what they want to do next
1:00
in fact so unattractive that the last
1:03
person that she
1:05
dated
1:06
she decided wasn’t right for them
1:09
because he found himself in a stage of
1:12
his life where he was questioning
1:14
what his path was
1:17
she said i now find myself in that
1:19
uncomfortable position of being
1:22
in that situation that i would normally
1:24
find unattractive
1:27
she also went on to say
1:29
that
1:30
she is looking for someone who like her
1:33
is
1:33
entrepreneurial driven
1:36
and
1:37
makes a certain amount of money because
1:40
she makes a certain amount of money
1:45
so
1:46
i i
1:47
obviously had an answer for her
1:50
but i’m wondering stephen
1:52
what your initial thoughts are in a
1:54
situation like this where someone has
1:58
predetermined that the kind of person
2:02
that they will be attracted to is
2:05
this very specific
2:07
set of things which is something on some
2:09
level
2:10
we’re all guilty of at some point in our
2:12
lives
2:14
yeah i’d i’ve said before i think it’s
2:17
fine to have we’re all going to have
2:19
some things that we’re really really
2:20
into i mean we spoke a while ago about
2:23
how i which which evokes some response
2:25
from our listeners but i said i would
2:27
want to be with someone who’s a reader
2:29
uh a partner and some people were like
2:32
hell yeah steve i agree i’m a reader and
2:35
it’s really important to me and some
2:36
people are like
2:37
you’re being too judgmental like why is
2:40
it it’s not such a big deal why why do
2:42
you think like why do you have this
2:43
arrogance that someone has to be a
2:45
reader and
2:46
has your thinking evolved on that since
2:48
steven or do you remain in the camp of
2:51
don’t call me unless you read
2:54
i think
2:55
i think what we discussed on it is
2:58
accurate is that it’s about the traits
3:00
it shows about someone it’s
3:02
do i want someone who is
3:04
devoted to lifelong curiosity learning
3:08
uh you know exposing himself to new
3:10
ideas yes i don’t think i would be happy
3:13
with someone who wasn’t a learner if you
3:15
want to go to that like
3:17
okay i do like sitting and reading a
3:19
physical book and that’s a lovely
3:21
activity for me
3:22
it’s not that i need to look over in the
3:24
corner and see someone else doing the
3:25
same thing although that might be fun to
3:28
do together but it is
3:30
it’s a trait and so i get with this
3:32
person who’s saying
3:34
she’s ambitious he’s entrepreneurial
3:37
i
3:38
i think
3:40
we all go through stages of life where
3:41
we are very judgmental of other people
3:44
and i think we you definitely see a lot
3:46
of people in their 20s do this as well
3:48
where they feel such a level of
3:51
unearned certainty about
3:53
everything they are and what they’re
3:55
never gonna do and it’s like you know
3:56
when you say like i’ll never be like
3:58
that couple i’ll never do what my
4:01
parents did i’ll never do what that
4:03
person does and
4:04
you know it’s like
4:06
life humbles you in all sorts of ways
4:07
there’s lots of things you end up doing
4:10
or mistakes you end up making that you
4:11
never thought you were capable of so i
4:14
think we do need we need some humility
4:16
about this
4:18
i don’t think it’s wrong to know that
4:22
see we don’t always want people like us
4:24
that’s the issue isn’t it just because i
4:26
i consider myself a driven person and
4:29
have always been ambitious and
4:31
quite achievement oriented but
4:34
i don’t
4:35
i don’t think someone else i was with
4:38
would have to be
4:39
just like me
4:41
i don’t think that’s
4:43
the case right jameson is there anything
4:45
that you
4:47
once upon a time told yourself was
4:50
important to you that just ceased to be
4:52
important at all
4:54
well i don’t know if it ceased to be
4:56
important
4:57
at all
4:58
but it is interesting the way
5:02
steve put it about being humbled i think
5:05
one of the things that really humbles me
5:06
is when i think about
5:08
how much i ended up being a lot like my
5:10
parents
5:12
and i was just thinking about that where
5:13
it’s like
5:14
yeah i told myself i’d never be in this
5:16
kind of relationship but i told myself i
5:17
would never
5:18
act like this in this search situation
5:20
and then you you catch yourself as you
5:22
get a little bit older like oh that’s
5:24
literally a phrase my dad used to say or
5:26
something and i do think that’s humbling
5:29
for me there’s like one thing that since
5:32
i got married i probably watched a lot
5:34
less documentary films
5:36
than before i got married
5:39
and i don’t want to say documentary
5:40
films aren’t important to me but
5:44
apparently not that important like
5:46
i do still so there’s two points here
5:49
one i like the differences between me
5:52
and my wife and like i like the
5:54
different tastes i don’t i didn’t need
5:56
to go for someone who is exactly like me
5:59
but there is always that thing we go
6:00
back to which is like can they scuba
6:03
dive explain that for us jameson what
6:05
was that what was that metaphor about
6:08
right so the scuba dive metaphor is
6:11
maybe this person doesn’t like
6:12
documentaries just out of the gate this
6:15
is not their natural inclination to
6:17
watch this thing on a genocide in
6:19
indonesia
6:20
you know
6:22
but
6:23
can that person put on some scuba gear
6:26
and breathe underwater it’s not their
6:27
natural environment underwater but will
6:30
they scuba dive with you because they
6:32
know it’s important to you
6:34
and you know this was
6:36
i this was made clear to me over the
6:38
weekend actually i was speaking to an
6:40
old college friend of mine i was out
6:41
with a beer
6:42
with uh my friend kamal and my wife was
6:44
there
6:45
and you know come on we just ask kamal
6:47
what dating is like right now
6:49
for him and uh he’s deep in the art
6:52
world
6:53
and he was just like saying like he just
6:55
really wants someone who’s like
6:57
understands how important being a part
6:59
of the art world is
7:01
to him and his career and just his
7:03
everyday life
7:04
and i was just looking at bianca and we
7:06
were just kind of laughing because we
7:07
just were both excited about the moment
7:09
where he met someone who was not into
7:10
art at all
7:12
because that’s how we know that’s oh
7:14
kamal’s messed up he’s in love because
7:16
she’s not in art at all now she needs to
7:18
scuba dive most likely for his career or
7:20
whatever she needs to be able to work
7:21
the room at like these art parties or
7:23
whatever he goes to
7:25
but i don’t know there is something
7:26
interesting about like
7:28
that lo that type of compatibility where
7:30
it’s not ready made or natural but
7:33
there’s
7:34
that person who’s willing to understand
7:36
the environment that’s important to you
7:38
and willing to scuba dive in it with you
7:40
for you i think it’s really sweet
7:42
when someone
7:44
i think it is one of the the sweetest
7:47
things someone can do is
7:50
do something that you
7:52
like doing not i don’t pretending to
7:55
like something is never a good a good
7:58
idea but
7:59
being
8:01
being someone who knows that something
8:03
is important to your partner and
8:05
therefore
8:07
asking them about it
8:08
showing curiosity
8:11
is
8:12
that’s a very sweet thing to do god
8:15
knows
8:16
audrey
8:18
has no doubt long since past the point
8:20
of having
8:21
having had enough about talking about
8:23
brazilian jiu jitsu
8:26
but she asks me
8:28
and when i get to a new level
8:30
she gets excited for me i do i do that’s
8:33
right i do but you’re very sweet as well
8:35
i think passion is incredibly attractive
8:38
so when someone’s really passionate
8:39
about something and they really care
8:41
about it
8:43
it’s just there’s something very sort of
8:45
something attractive about that well the
8:47
funny thing is if if you’re kamal and
8:50
you
8:51
want someone
8:53
who understands in his words that it’s
8:56
you know
8:58
how
9:00
what what were the words how important
9:01
it is to be part of the art world
9:04
yeah just
9:05
how
9:07
sort of like breakfast lunch and dinner
9:09
he needs to be researching learning and
9:11
talking about art in order to stay like
9:14
on top of his game so he wants someone
9:16
who understands
9:17
why he spends so much time thinking
9:19
about focusing on
9:20
living and breathing that world yeah
9:23
right right which as audrey says helps
9:26
if you’re good at selling it
9:28
if you’re good at being passionate about
9:30
it and being excited about it and you
9:32
can sort of just infect someone with
9:34
your passion
9:35
then that can go
9:37
a long way it’s tricky though right
9:39
because you can end up that and i don’t
9:41
know your friend at all jameson so i i
9:43
don’t say this about them but you can
9:46
end up with one person very much turning
9:48
the whole relationship on them and
9:50
they’re
9:51
like this is my obsession i live for
9:54
this and the other person might be like
9:56
yeah well i’ve i’ve got things i’m
9:58
really into as well when i i can’t live
10:00
for your
10:01
obsession and something i love as well
10:04
so
10:04
does it
10:06
does it end up being like quite a
10:07
selfish demand
10:09
i suppose kamal is getting at
10:12
finding someone who’s understanding of
10:16
the amount of time he spends there and
10:19
how
10:20
involved he is with that world
10:23
and look that’s fine
10:26
but we have to recognize that what we’re
10:28
asking for
10:30
you have to say well what would i say if
10:32
someone else asked for that
10:35
which they might
10:36
am i willing to give that to somebody
10:38
else
10:39
and a lot of people who
10:41
say i need someone who understands that
10:44
xyz is so important to me
10:47
they get real quiet
10:49
when that’s flipped on them
10:52
they’re like well they’re gonna need you
10:54
to understand how important this other
10:56
thing is to you that you have no
10:59
interest in
11:00
and that’s
11:02
that’s when you realize whether you’ve
11:03
got something that’s mutual or you’ve
11:05
just got one person who thinks that what
11:07
they do is the most important thing in
11:09
the world and someone needs to just fit
11:11
into that
11:12
that’s not a team
11:14
um so i
11:16
i think a very common thing in choosing
11:18
a partner
11:21
is that we
11:22
turn the language of
11:25
they need to
11:28
appreciate this part of me into they
11:31
need to be that part of me
11:34
right i don’t actually
11:37
i don’t actually know how important and
11:39
again i’m not putting you on the spot
11:41
steve but i don’t actually in reality
11:43
know
11:44
how important it would be to you to find
11:46
someone who quote goes after
11:49
what they want i think that finding a
11:51
champion of you
11:53
is important but i don’t know how
11:55
important it is that they actually have
11:57
that kind of
11:58
drive or mindset themselves
12:01
well here’s it digging deeper here’s
12:03
what i think when people like what i
12:06
said or what the person who asked the
12:07
original question said she said she
12:09
wanted someone who or she wanted someone
12:11
who was an entrepreneur who was driven
12:13
and ambitious right who also made money
12:17
like her
12:18
so if i was psychoanalyzing a bit deeper
12:21
what i think it might be is
12:22
it’s if you identify as someone who
12:27
doesn’t want to live like an unfulfilled
12:30
life or you do you want to live a
12:32
certain you you don’t want to be someone
12:34
who is afraid to step into like
12:38
something
12:39
you know you you don’t want to be
12:40
identify as someone who hides from life
12:43
or who doesn’t you know if something you
12:45
are passionate about you want to think
12:46
i’m the kind of person who would have
12:48
the courage
12:49
to go with that and i think
12:51
you you the fear
12:53
of perhaps the questioner and perhaps
12:55
what i’m saying about myself is that
12:57
i don’t i wouldn’t want to end up with
12:59
someone who i thought
13:01
was
13:02
um
13:03
happy or complacent or was happy to just
13:06
not not fulfill anything they wanted
13:08
like if they did want certain things or
13:10
they did
13:11
have a vision for their lives you
13:13
wouldn’t want to be with someone who
13:14
lacked that passion or that drive or
13:17
that
13:17
you know
13:19
that that determination to do what made
13:22
them happy or to do what fulfilled them
13:24
you know what i mean that’s kind of
13:25
giving it generous language but you know
13:28
i think we think oh i want to make money
13:29
like me i want them to have this job or
13:31
do this but i think in some way we just
13:33
mean like i want them to have certain
13:35
traits that i feel
13:37
i don’t want to live with someone who
13:38
has a complacent attitude to life i i
13:42
think that
13:44
we spend so much time
13:47
trying to quote kind of find someone
13:50
like who i am
13:52
when what we’re really craving is
13:54
someone who has an acceptance of who i
13:57
am
13:57
and i think we confuse the two
14:01
and when we find someone who truly
14:03
accepts
14:04
how we are
14:08
we suddenly start developing a very
14:10
different level of acceptance
14:12
of who they are because it’s a very
14:14
contagious gift
14:16
when you get that gift from somebody
14:19
you want to give that gift back
14:40
you
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock